AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Find Directors As Robert Downey Jr. Returns To MCU As Doctor Doom!

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Find Directors As Robert Downey Jr. Returns To MCU As Doctor Doom!

The rumours were true! After bidding farewell to the MCU in 2019, the Iron Man actor will return for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Find more details and watch the announcement here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2024 10:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

We've all been wondering what Marvel Studios would do about its Kang problem and it appears Doctor Doom was the solution after all! Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been officially retitled Avengers: Doomsday and will release in May 2026. 

As for Avengers: Secret Wars, that's set to follow a year later in May 2027, presumably ending the Multiverse Saga.

However, by far the biggest news to come out of the hour-long Hall H panel was the revelation that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom! 

It sounds like he'll appear in both upcoming Avengers movies and, as expected, those will be directed by Avengers: Endgame helmers Joe and Anthony Russo. They've steered Marvel Studios to huge success in the past so it makes perfect sense to trust them with the Multiverse Saga's two most important projects.

As for Downey, while he bid farewell to the MCU in 2019, this surprise return comes shortly after the actor won an Oscar for his work in Oppenheimer. It's unlikely we'll see his face as Doom and the comics have frequently hinted at some sort of familial connection between him, Iron Man, and Kang.

Here's the moment Downey unmasked himself as the MCU's Doctor Doom (as for whether that's the villains' "official" mask, we're not sure). 

Marvel Studios has also shared official title treatments for both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Doom was a pivotal figure in both versions of the latter story and, if we had to hazard a guess, he'll deal with Kang's Variants (likely off-screen) before setting out to bring the entire Multiverse under his rule.

We were expecting an Avengers vs. X-Men announcement but it never came. In fact, there was no mention of mutants at all, suggesting Marvel Studios isn't in any rush to bring the X-Men into the MCU even after Deadpool & Wolverine's release.

Are you excited for the next Avengers movies?

MCU Rumor Roundup: Update On Russo Brothers' MCU Plans, Lady Deadpool, And Kang Recasting
Related:

MCU Rumor Roundup: Update On Russo Brothers' MCU Plans, Lady Deadpool, And Kang Recasting
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms We Won't See Every Phase 4 Character In Next AVENGERS Movies
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms We Won't See Every Phase 4 Character In Next AVENGERS Movies
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2 3
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 7/27/2024, 10:25 PM
The [frick]?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/27/2024, 10:29 PM
@ComicBookPsycho - More like: The fuсk?
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/27/2024, 10:39 PM
@ComicBookPsycho - i love RDJ but the way I was feeling before the announcement....

User Comment Image

...then after!!!
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/27/2024, 10:45 PM
@ComicBookPsycho - hahaha... exactly my thought. But whatever let's get weird with it.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/27/2024, 10:26 PM
Honestly I like Downey and he has a ton of range. It's clear they are leaning into the multiverse angle. I'm excited to see what he does with the character.
InJustWeTrustTHF
InJustWeTrustTHF - 7/27/2024, 10:27 PM
I’m wit the sh*ts.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/27/2024, 10:27 PM
User Comment Image
kazuma
kazuma - 7/27/2024, 10:28 PM
They said Victor Von Doom. I hope this isn't a Stark Variant, but just a Doom that looks like Stark.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/27/2024, 10:32 PM
@kazuma - or he’s masked the entire time.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/27/2024, 10:36 PM
@thewanderer - He is obviously like a stark evil version variant but with a twist of new name as victor probably. that's my thought. because they will never choose the actor if they won't explain why they choose him.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 10:38 PM
@Gabimaru - They clearly said his name is Victor Von Doom. Nothing is "OBvious" lol.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 7/27/2024, 10:52 PM
@kazuma - maybe its like superman red son, where he grows up in a different environment. Or what if this is the stark that never got betrayed by obidiah stane and became the villain with him
MasterMix
MasterMix - 7/27/2024, 10:28 PM
You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/27/2024, 10:32 PM
@MasterMix - or you can do both apparently
HermanM
HermanM - 7/27/2024, 10:40 PM
@MasterMix - he did die a hero tho so wtf?
HermanM
HermanM - 7/27/2024, 10:28 PM
I don't think I like this

Wtf
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/27/2024, 10:29 PM
Hmmm. I like RDJr. but casting him as Doom feels wrong. Should have gone to a different actor TBH. Guess we'll have to see how this one plays out.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/27/2024, 10:34 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - I’m very intrigued by the idea.

My only question is, are we only going to get two years with of Doom in the MCU then?

You’d think they’d be looking to have Doom be a longterm Loki like character (as in how long he’s been around).

I don’t think RDJ signed on for another 10 yr stint.
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/27/2024, 10:29 PM
Mixed emotions. I love RDJ but did they really need to pick someone that has along history with the MCU already? Kinda wanted fresh blood but at least this says DOOM will be a major player.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 10:31 PM
@Steel86 - Same but it does build intrigue atleast

I thought it was a fun panel but that did leave me emotionally all over the place lol…

I didn’t expect them to reveal a lot since they still have D23 next month
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 10:30 PM
This [frick]ing balls. Honestly massive disapointment. Everything feels like a [frick]ing meme now. Skibidi toilet movies and shit. [frick]
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 10:30 PM
@TheRogue - Eh maybe im losing it a bit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 10:30 PM
Honestly , I am genuinely bummed about them moving away from Kang and the council it seems because I was genuinely interested to see how it goes but I can’t complain about Doom either specially in the Russo’s hands.

Also in regards to RDJ as Doom , I am very excited to see Downey play a different role in the MCU and especially a villainous one but I hope he’s Victor from a different reality that just looks like Tony and not a Stark variant personally…

Just imagine how that could [frick] with the heroes that knew him when he shows up?.
theprophet
theprophet - 7/27/2024, 10:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - honestly the whole Kang angle wasnt working out and I liked Majors as Kang but after they didnt handle the multiverse very well in the beginning
ptick
ptick - 7/27/2024, 10:34 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I mean I think it's now cannon in the MCU multiverse that someone from one universe can look exactly like someone else in a different universe without being a variant, so there we go.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 10:35 PM
@theprophet - I do think perhaps the Multiverse isn’t something you can build a saga around but I think they were doing it as well as it can be done.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 10:37 PM
@ptick - oh yeah

I was just wondering since we have since variants look the same and different too
theprophet
theprophet - 7/27/2024, 10:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yea like in deadpool. Wade really thought it was Cap but it was Johnny.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 7/27/2024, 10:30 PM
I reckon these two movie will see the multi-verse collapse and we will see a universe reset.

I imagine these films will honor everything that has come before Fox and Marvel before it all collapses into one.

Then we will see a new cast with a new person playing Steve Rodgers, Tony etc plus X-Men all in the same universe
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/27/2024, 10:31 PM
Holy Shit 😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲


Never would have expected something like that
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/27/2024, 10:31 PM
He's gonna be an evil Tony Stark from another universe. I'm excited to see how it plays out. I love Downey Jr.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/27/2024, 10:31 PM
That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard. Marvel is desperate and out of ideas. Why take Marvel's greatest villain character and make him a Tony Stark variant or some shit?!?! 🤦🏻‍♂️
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/27/2024, 10:40 PM
@Huskers - they aren't, haven't you watch the [frick]ing video? They say it's victor
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 10:42 PM
@braunermegda - Yeah this. I dont like the idea but they say its victor.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/27/2024, 10:31 PM
Not gonna lie, that's a wild move and not my first choice, but the Russos are on it so...
User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/27/2024, 10:32 PM
A major L for everyone involved
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 10:32 PM
Why cant we just get [frick]ing another actor man. Why everything gotta be some stupid idea off twitter or some shit.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 7/27/2024, 10:41 PM
@TheRogue - producers: "cuz oppenheimer"
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 10:42 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - Cast Cillian Murphy then. He's way better choice.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 7/27/2024, 10:53 PM
@TheRogue -
1 2 3

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder