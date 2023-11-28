AVENGERS Movies Will Likely Still Focus On Kang As Extent Of Doom's FANTASTIC FOUR Screentime Is Revealed

AVENGERS Movies Will Likely Still Focus On Kang As Extent Of Doom's FANTASTIC FOUR Screentime Is Revealed AVENGERS Movies Will Likely Still Focus On Kang As Extent Of Doom's FANTASTIC FOUR Screentime Is Revealed

According to one trusted scooper, the next Avengers movies will keep the spotlight on Kang and his Variants, mostly because Doctor Doom is only expected to appear for a few seconds in Fantastic Four...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2023 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Much has been said about Marvel Studios' plans for the Multiverse Saga, and we've heard on multiple occasions that Kang the Conqueror's time as the MCU's new big bad is winding down. 

That's been blamed on the villain supposedly being an underwhelming successor to Thanos. However, it seems many people have forgotten about the Mad Titan only making blink-and-you'd-miss-them cameos in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Guardians of the Galaxy before he finally made his mark in Avengers: Infinity War

Thus far, we've seen much more from Kang thanks to Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and outside of Jonathan Majors' ongoing legal issues, there's no obvious need to ditch him (especially when that can be solved with a recast). 

Rumours continue to persist that Doctor Doom will usurp Kang, though The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez says otherwise. 

He believes Kang will remain the Multiverse Saga's main antagonist, but suggests the time-traveller will be sidelined until Phase 6 in order to give Marvel Studios the time they need to figure out where to go next. Not making Kang a recurring threat acorss multiple MCU projects (why wasn't Rama-Tut in Moon Knight again?) still feels like a major missed opportunity.

Perez goes on to add that Doom is only expected to appear in Fantastic Four for a matter of seconds, a claim which lines up with reports of him only showing up briefly in a post-credits scene. As he correctly points out, going from that to him being the Multiverse Saga's lead villain makes little sense, even though Kang and Victor Von Doom are connected in the comics. 

Ultimately, only Marvel Studios knows what it has planned, and a lot could change between now and the next two Avengers movies. Something we can be sure of, though, is that The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are bound to be pushed further down the release calendar. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

CAPTAIN AMERICA Star Chris Evans Responds To Reports Marvel Studios Plans To Reunite Original Six AVENGERS
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA Star Chris Evans Responds To Reports Marvel Studios Plans To Reunite Original Six AVENGERS
Rumored Contenders To Direct AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Revealed
Recommended For You:

Rumored Contenders To Direct AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

1 2
worcestershire - 11/28/2023, 9:20 AM
If true, then good. This is what I like. Stick to your guns, finish the story and move on the next.
worcestershire - 11/28/2023, 9:31 AM
I think “Doom being in the movie for 15 seconds” actually makes me want to not trust this scooper. Either he is or isn’t, not 15 seconds. Also, him saying the heroes will be like “who’s this guy” is stupid logic to state. Alternatively, if you state it’s not enough time to flesh the character, that makes more sense. But I guess that’s just his opinion I’m critiquing, not the scoop.
Scarilian - 11/28/2023, 10:07 AM
@worcestershire -
The trouble is we won't get a 'next'

After Secret Wars, it's over. Disney knows that. Fanta5tic Four won't lead to anything because Secret Wars will be the last MCU film before they do a full reboot.

Fanta5tic should be the first film of the reboot and they should build to team-up films like Midnight Sons, Dark Avengers, Galactus, etc...
ShimmyShimmyYA - 11/28/2023, 10:09 AM
@worcestershire - it’s most likely a post crredits thing or a mention
DanFlashesShirt - 11/28/2023, 10:29 AM
@Scarilian - it’s not going to be the ‘reboot’ you all think it will be with every character getting recast and pretending the MCU events of the last 20 years never happened
braunermegda - 11/28/2023, 10:31 AM
@worcestershire - you should trust no scoopers at all
BiggieMac4Sauce - 11/28/2023, 9:20 AM
Damn Josh i know this upsets you. you’ve been rooting for Doom in every article.

hopefully all those “persisting rumors” (lol) come true.
NickScryer - 11/28/2023, 9:21 AM
Revealed or rumoured?

Simonsonrules - 11/28/2023, 9:27 AM
@NickScryer - These words mean the same thing for Josh, namely money.
Origame - 11/28/2023, 9:22 AM
First of all, rumor.

Second of all, it doesn't even make sense logically. Thanos had only seconds of screentime before being the literal main villain of infinity war and endgame. Those few seconds in fantastic four could be the equivalent of this.

?si=YBGSkAz2QmzV1ZVF
NickScryer - 11/28/2023, 9:28 AM
@Origame - agreed. Thanos was only hinted throughout Infinity Saga and they managed to make him the best MCU villain in Avengers 3.

Kang on the other hand, was shown multiple times only to be outsmarted and beaten. It's gonna be impossible to make him seem as big a threat as Thanos was. And actor's problems certailny don't help.
Origame - 11/28/2023, 9:33 AM
@NickScryer - yeah exactly. You can't really make him an intimidating Thanos level villain when he loses to ant man.

They were smart with Thanos. Giving us hints at his power, like just giving us a henchman of his as the main villain of a film like guardians or an infinity stone as this overwhelming power that makes the actual villain op. Then Thanos shows up with 2 stones to start off with and uses none of them to easily kill the first main avengers villain really drives home how much of a threat he is.
mountainman - 11/28/2023, 9:44 AM
@Origame - 3 Kangs defeated so far:

1 to ants

2 to Lokis

The rest were acting silly in the Ant Man post credit scene.

If they wanted Kang to be intimidating, so him doing some conquering. Show him winning.
garu - 11/28/2023, 9:22 AM
Doom will always be the superior villain to any Marvel villain, he needs to be done right.

Have him play piano while we watch the tragedy of his origin in the MCU:
garu - 11/28/2023, 9:27 AM
@garu - @DrReedRichards I have a theory that Doctor Doom tries to go back in time to save his mother only to have Reed Richards stop him there, always in a cycle, because Doom needs to "exist" to save the multiverse. Hence the origin of his deep hatred for Richards.


idk just a theory
worcestershire - 11/28/2023, 9:29 AM
@garu - how would new Loki factor into that?
garu - 11/28/2023, 9:30 AM
@worcestershire - I think as the ultimate authority, he'd allow it but also be willing to face the consequences once Doom comes for his reckoning against all men and gods who caused it
worcestershire - 11/28/2023, 9:33 AM
@garu - so a possible Doom vs Loki face-off. That’d be cool, ngl
DrReedRichards - 11/28/2023, 10:02 AM
@garu -

I don't know about Reed preventing Victor from saving his mother, especially since Reed himself is a family man, but I do see him warning Doom that he's ill-repared, perhaps being what leads to him teaming up with Strange for that T&T adaptation I mentioned the other day.



But I agree that he needs to go full Ganondorf and play the organ.
IronDean2099 - 11/28/2023, 10:15 AM
@worcestershire - I think they could use Loki instead of Mephisto in Dooms origin. Seeing as Loki manages the multiverse, Doom tries to make a deal to get his mom back, Loki says no, so Dooms like fine I'm gonna find a way to take your power and bring her back myself. Or something like that.
garu - 11/28/2023, 10:21 AM
@DrReedRichards - I see where you're coming from, though I argue that it would be something that the Council of Reeds would not hesitate to do. And Doom would tell Richards to admit that he would due it given the circumstances, because it's in his nature according to Victor - blinded by his hatred.
DrReedRichards - 11/28/2023, 10:26 AM
@garu -

Now, that I do agree on. The council of Reeds is definitely a bunch of too smart for their ownn good morons who'd actively prevent Victor. Hell, they have a storage room full of his lobotomized variants, so I wouldn't be surprised if our main Victor also came across that.

But the idea of our main Reed being better than them was centered around family, both as Nathaniel's son, and as Franklin's and Valeria's father. So while I do insist that our main Reed would empathize and not prevent Victor but still warn him, I agree that I do see the council actively doing their best to prevent him no matter what, thus feeding into Victor's hatred for any Reed.
garu - 11/28/2023, 10:28 AM
@DrReedRichards - Yeah I agree on that, it's just that it would be great if Doom didn't look past this until the conclusion of their arc across movies, yk what I mean? At some point, Doom will eventually Richards for all his faults because being a family man is something that he lowkey respects.
tmp3 - 11/28/2023, 9:28 AM
The extent of the screen time of a character for a movie that hasn’t even been written yet? Huh??
Matchesz - 11/28/2023, 9:30 AM
Doom will be revealed in the last 10 mins while a majority is given to some new side character that’s bi who was invented for the movie
Scarilian - 11/28/2023, 10:09 AM
@Matchesz -
It'll be a female Doctor Doom.
TheFinestSmack - 11/28/2023, 9:33 AM
"blink-and-you'd-miss-them cameos"
Damn dude, how long were you blinking for?
worcestershire - 11/28/2023, 9:33 AM
@TheFinestSmack - lmao
IShitYourPants - 11/28/2023, 9:36 AM
Oh boy, more rumours from twitter.

You're a joke, Wilding.
Doomsday8888 - 11/28/2023, 9:37 AM
I would deadass rather have Wanda as the main villain again instead of f*cking Kang and his shitty variants, man...i kid you not.

Wanda going Dark Phoenix mode plus being a longtime Avengers offers that kinda gravitas that Majors' random ass variants lack.
Doomsday8888 - 11/28/2023, 9:41 AM
Not to mention she already rustled an entire different Marvel Universe's jimmies, it even works in terms of Multiversal bullshit.

Who gives a shit about some variant that got his ass jumped by some ants, ey? LMFAO😂😂
BlackSpider - 11/28/2023, 10:05 AM
@Doomsday8888 - Wanda is a terrible one dimensional villain though imo.
Nomis929 - 11/28/2023, 9:43 AM
one trusted scooper...
ClintThaHamster - 11/28/2023, 9:44 AM
"Not making Kang a recurring threat acorss multiple MCU projects still feels like a major missed opportunity."

Man, I couldn't disagree more. What made Thanos effective is the fact that he was, as you mentioned, mostly appearing in after-credit scenes, building the mystery, building the intrigue. Giving Kang hours of screen time across Loki and Antman right off the bat has killed any mystery, intrigue, menace.
Vigor - 11/28/2023, 10:21 AM
@ClintThaHamster - I think Kang has a story to tell. And it can't be told over 1 movie like they tried to do Ultron. In order to be a personal threat to every hero in the multiverse, he needs to be showing up throughout time and ruffling some feathers.

Right now he's messed with antmans family, lokis friends. Next up may be xmen/deadpool from fox. I believe he's the one that defeated evil strange from MoM. I like this slow build up vs. A one n done event
AllsGood - 11/28/2023, 10:06 AM
Kang I Conquered No One Loses to Everyone is the worst MCU villain ever. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty we will see Kang in therapy talking to himself.
MartianManHuntr - 11/28/2023, 10:15 AM
At this point they should let each and every MCU characters kill couple of Kangs. Whatever numbers are left should be handled by young Avengers.


They should use kang in same vien as hela, campy and chewing the scenery but can't do shit.
MotherGooseUPus - 11/28/2023, 10:22 AM
Bring back Ultron. Im over Kang who lost to Ants and was made a clown circus in the post credit scene
IronDean2099 - 11/28/2023, 10:24 AM
I know people have said Kang looks lame cos he keeps getting defeated, but I'd look at it like, yes he keeps getting defeated but also he keeps finding new ways to come back which makes him a different kind of threat. Especially if he starts gaining more knowledge and power every time and finds a way to share it with the variants so Kang as an entity is always learning and developing new ways to mess with the multiverse.
BruceWayng - 11/28/2023, 10:28 AM
I still can’t, for the life of me, wrap my head around the reasons why Feige and Co.’s have been SO INSISTENT on making Kang be the next big baddie for Phase 4 &5….criminal allegations aside).

The only conclusion that I’ve come to is that they REALLY overestimated the fan base’s reaction to the introduction of “time travel” in Endgame.

I could see them assuming that fans would take the stance that “nothing matters now bc time travel” and that any new threats that they introduce can just fixed by using time travel.

If this was in fact a concern of their’s then my God did they fugg up bc that is essentially what has happened now with the introduction of the multiverse.

There were so many other avenues they could’ve explored post Endgame that would have served as very easy ways to intro new characters. The ramifications of the Snap throughout the universe, the deaths and dismantling of the OG Avengers and the five year time jump give them so much to work with and we’re just sitting there.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder