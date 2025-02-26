AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumors Point To Long-Awaited Reunions... With A Dark Twist - Possible SPOILERS

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumors Point To Long-Awaited Reunions... With A Dark Twist - Possible SPOILERS

We have some rumors relating to Marvel Studios' plans for Avengers: Secret Wars, and, if accurate, our new team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes may be encountering a few familiar faces...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 26, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Rumors relating to both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars started doing the rounds online shortly after the projects were announced, but some recent developments may have given us a clearer picture of what to expect.

The initial announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would return as Doctor Doom prompted speculation that this version of the villain could be a Tony Stark variant, and subsequent reports that Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson might be set to reprise their respective roles as Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff hinted at the possibility of a team of evil Avengers assembling to do battle with the MCU's new roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Paul from the Heavy Spoilers Show has now shared a new video relaying what he's heard about Secret Wars, and he believes the plan is indeed to have "mirror characters" such as Sam Wilson (Captain America), Yelena Belova (Black Widow), Kate Bishop (Hawkeye) and Peter Parker (Spider-Man... but also Iron-Boy!) come face-to-face with their predecessors/mentors.

He specifically mentions an "emotional reunion" between Yelena and Natasha, but it sounds like our New Avengers won't be immediately aware that the Multiversal variants they encounter are actually "a twisted version" of the OG Avengers, and things soon take a dark turn.

Apparently, "Doom is leading an evil group of Avengers that come from another earth," and "the entire point of creating these characters that reflect the original line-up, is because they'll be facing off against each other."

If this is accurate, it would obviously suggest that Downey Jr. is indeed playing a Tony Stark variant and not the Victor Von Doom, although it's worth noting that there have been conflicting reports about the actor staying on as Doom post Secret Wars

This is very much just a rumor for now, but it does gel with some previous reports. How would you feel about the original Avengers cast reassembling as an evil take on the team? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Both movies are expected to shoot (almost) back-to-back, with production kicking off this April in the UK.

Anthony Mackie Reveals When AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Begin Shooting; Says It [Will] Be A Changing Of The Guard
Related:

Anthony Mackie Reveals When AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Begin Shooting; Says It "[Will] Be A Changing Of The Guard"
RUMOR: Thanos Will Make His Return To The MCU - Sooner Than We Think
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Thanos Will Make His Return To The MCU - Sooner Than We Think

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 2/26/2025, 12:23 PM
This sounds terrible
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 2/26/2025, 12:24 PM
It's never too late for:

User Comment Image
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 2/26/2025, 12:27 PM
Dumb.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/26/2025, 12:30 PM
Brittlebrick Taylor
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/26/2025, 12:32 PM
So, they're literally bringing back the original Avengers to shit all over their legacy in an effort to make these less interesting and less popular new Avengers to look "better" by comparison like I though.

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/26/2025, 12:36 PM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image

its depressing as f*ck if thats the case and super lame to be honest
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/26/2025, 12:40 PM
@Feralwookiee - to be far..... it worked for star wars
User Comment Image
deamon
deamon - 2/26/2025, 12:32 PM
Hawkeye is alive, so no thx.
Tony's variant can have his team, but Clint shouldn't be there.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/26/2025, 12:37 PM
@deamon - Clint needs to be there, how else are they gonna prove that Kate is the better hawkeye?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/26/2025, 12:34 PM
having evil ironman, captain american and black window is a great story element that will definitely work in getting us to start cheering for the new heros like IRONHEART, captain falcon and black window 2.0.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/26/2025, 12:37 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 12:40 PM
They could hand people a one hundred dollar bill with every ticket purchased, and I still wouldn't buy a ticket for Doomsday or Secret War.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 12:41 PM
Honestly if true then I think it sounds fun for the most part…

However , I’m someone who is a fan of the dark mirror trope though I know not everyone else is.

Anyway if this is the case , I honestly wish we had RDJ as Superior Iron Man then rather then Victor Von Doom…

User Comment Image

Anyway , it is what it is but since it’s happening then I hope Doom is his own character that just happens to have RDJ’s face like Chris Evans with Johnny Storm & Cap rather then a Tony variant.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 2/26/2025, 12:41 PM
It’s out there what doom is he’s not a stark variant

Kind of wish yall would cite more reliable people
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/26/2025, 12:43 PM
Tell me again how She-Hulk, The Marvels, Ms. Marvel, Agatha and all the other shit stuck to the Disney shoe wasn't a drop in quality.

Tell me again how Kevin Feige knows what he's doing and has it all under control.

Tell me again how RDJ as VVD makes sense and will be a kickass reset.

Actually, don't. Just

User Comment Image
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 2/26/2025, 12:45 PM
This sounds terrible

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder