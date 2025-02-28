Marvel's Brad Winderbaum On Rumor That AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Will "Reboot" The MCU

We have heard rumors that Avengers: Secret Wars will serve as a soft reboot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Brad Winderbaum has now adresssed these claims...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 28, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Though there's never been anything too solid behind these claims, several online scoopers have reported that Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars (and to a lesser extent, Doomsday) will serve as a "soft reboot" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With everything going on in the Multiverse and the amount of potential paths bringing characters from various alternate universes together presents, it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility if the studio did decide to retcon certain elements of the shared world while building towards a fresh start for the long-running film and TV franchise.

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum was asked about the possibility of an MCU reboot post-Secret Wars during an interview with Screen Off Script.

“You can't really fully reboot anything. It's a very difficult thing to do to a living, breathing fictional universe ... to just start from scratch, because of all the fan investment and love for the stories that have come so far."

It's worth repeating that nobody ever said a full reboot was on the cards, and Winderbaum's response to a question about a soft reboot would probably have been a lot more interesting. That said, as the exec himself makes clear, he is involved with the television and streaming side of the MCU, so Kevin Feige would really be the man to ask - not that anyone would get a straight answer!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Both movies are expected to shoot (almost) back-to-back, with production kicking off this April in the UK.

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumors Point To Long-Awaited Reunions... With A Dark Twist - Possible SPOILERS
Anthony Mackie Reveals When AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Begin Shooting; Says It [Will] Be A Changing Of The Guard
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/28/2025, 2:22 PM
It will be a soft reboot with the new actors taking over the characters and coexisting with the old characters. Universe 616 will be nuked and rebuilt with various surviving heroes inhabiting it. Certain plot points will remain such as Adamantium coming from Tiamut and what not but it will be restarted as a new MCU. This is where we will get a new Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and so on with Yelena and others being older than them and coming from Universe 616.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/28/2025, 2:23 PM
WHo cares.

For [frick]S SAKE
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 2/28/2025, 2:46 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - care bears care.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/28/2025, 2:50 PM
@BeNice123 - AWWWWWWWW
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/28/2025, 2:24 PM
too much p155 in the water but you can still drink it
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 2:26 PM
He didn't say there won't be a focus on a different reality in the MCU multiverse.
Repian
Repian - 2/28/2025, 2:27 PM
A Dr Doom with Stark's face will be part of the result of that soft reboot...
User Comment Image
Timerider
Timerider - 2/28/2025, 2:49 PM
@Repian - Doom dies unofficially, but what really happens is Doom turns over a new leaf and becomes the hero, he suits up as Tony Stark’s Iron Man and saves the universe.
Starlight
Starlight - 2/28/2025, 2:28 PM
To me "reboot" means "redoing" something previously done... that's usually because a) the previous thing didn't work and/or b) the previous thing is too old... I don't think any of those reasons apply to the MCU, so I see the cinematic universe just moving along with new stories and characters, in this case mainly just switching to the X-Men world.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/28/2025, 2:35 PM
@Starlight - A Remake is redo the same thing. A Reboot is to take it in a different path, A Retelling is blasphemy.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/28/2025, 2:30 PM
I don't think there will be a reboot.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/28/2025, 2:32 PM
Reboot is best at this point but you need to reboot everyone working behind the scenes for this to make a real difference.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/28/2025, 2:32 PM
“You can't really fully reboot anything. It's a very difficult thing to do to a living, breathing fictional universe,"

Yes you can.

You plan for it. Simple as that. Tie up the loose ends and plot threads Figure out how to reintroduce every character. Make a strategically sound plan. Execute said plan. Simple as can be.

The hard thing is when there are investments not from the fans (they complain in when it's just theory but they roll with the punches in practice) but from the investments of producers and creatives.
For example James Ginn was invested in his version of DC and certain projects that he was already working on like Creature Commandos, Peacemaker Season 2, Waller. Even his version of Superman is something that he was working on before they offered him the reboot. So he softboots. Time will tell how messy this will be.

It's the producefrs and creatives that get the most invested. They want sequels and contracts and further seasons. Brad wants further seasons pf Daredevil and in theory right now so do the fans. But after three seasons of Born Again there will be no more story left to tell, the show will start to become monotonous and characters will be killed off or age out and replaced by legacy characters that he fans will hate. Think about it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/28/2025, 2:34 PM
*James Gunn.

He's only James Ginn when he's drunk.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 2:48 PM
@ObserverIO -

James Gunnathinkupsomejokesaboutkids.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/28/2025, 2:59 PM
@ObserverIO - The whole point of the MCU was to make it the cinematic equivalent of the 616
Universe. Just like the lore, the continuity is perpetuated. They want this to be the first shared universe that runs indefinitely. Retcons are made where applicable but the foundation consisting of Stark, Natasha, Fury, Banner, Odinson, Barton, Rogers, Vision and the events of phase 1-3 will
always remain the same.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/28/2025, 2:38 PM
Exactly. They won't be throwing all the history in the bin. At best they'll being over a few variants into the Sacred Timeline, but they won't reboot.
grif
grif - 2/28/2025, 2:44 PM
its actually very easy in fact you just pound that [frick]ing stop button and then start over. nobody wants this anymore
Knightrider
Knightrider - 2/28/2025, 2:50 PM
I think it needs a reboot.

You don’t have to start from scratch, like people now know who Cap is and Iron Man, so I would focus on X-Men and establish a world where Avengers already exist
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 2:51 PM
@Knightrider -

🤝
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 2:51 PM
Disney execs will 100% reboot the MCU.

Meaning they will focus on a different reality, with mostly or all different actors as the core main original Avengers and a bunch of other characters.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/28/2025, 3:02 PM
They will definitely soft reboot to an extent once the X-Men come. No way they don’t and they know it.

