MCU Rumor Roundup: SECRET WARS Comic Inspiration, Original Plans For Doom, And Galactus' FANTASTIC FOUR Role

Deadpool & Wolverine might be in the rearview, but there are plenty of massive MCU movies still on the way and lots of huge rumours doing the rounds about what to expect from them.

The Cosmic Circus has previously said "Time Runs Out" will be a must-read before the next Avengers movies (no great surprise as it depicted the Multiverse's final Incursion) but now names "Ultimate End" as another. In that, the heroes of Earth-616 and Earth-1610 clashed before assembling to battle Doctor Doom and bring an end to Battleworld.

The site also confirms that before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty became Avengers: Doomsday, the plan was for us to see different teams battling several Kang Variants at the same time. Star-Lord, meanwhile, was likely going to form the Annihilators.

As for Doctor Strange, he was indeed being lined up for a big role in the Multiverse Saga, leading to questions about his status as a hero and whether his actions in the Multiverse were doing more harm than good.

Now, though, it's said, "Marvel wants the Avengers and the X-Men to face off before the Multiverse Saga ends, and they really want for Wolverine and Hulk to have their fight scene moment."

This report also says Robert Downey Jr. is playing a Doctor Doom Variant and not the version from Earth-616 (if there even is one, which we doubt). It points out that there are conflicting rumblings about whether this Doom is a version of Tony Stark or Victor Von Doom but it sounds like he'll be a greater threat than Kang when this Saga ends.

The idea had been to recast the time-traveller and have Doom become a recurring threat post-Secret Wars (potentially even starring in his own spin-off). It's unclear whether that's now been scrapped.

The site has also clarified recent claims about The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Galactus; he isn't the only Galactus in the Multiverse after all but does originate from another universe. The villain's story will end in the reboot but "sacrifices will have to be made," presumably meaning Marvel's First Family's home will be destroyed, leaving them to flee to Earth-616.

Finally, Blade is described as "the Nick Fury of the Supernatural part of the MCU," there may be big plans for Mephisto and Lilith, and Marvel Studios hopes to bring back Scorpion and introduce the Maggia in future street-level stories.

There's a lot to think about after reading through these rumours and we'll see if they pan out. For now, let us know your thoughts in the usual place.