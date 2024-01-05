Jonathan Majors GMA Interview Preview Faces Online Backlash: "It's Been Hard"

Jonathan Majors GMA Interview Preview Faces Online Backlash: &quot;It's Been Hard&quot; Jonathan Majors GMA Interview Preview Faces Online Backlash: &quot;It's Been Hard&quot;

A brief preview of Jonathan Majors' first interview since his assault conviction has been released, and to say it hasn't gone down very well would be quite the understatement...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 05, 2024 11:01 PM EST

We got word earlier this week that Jonathan Majors had scheduled his first interview since being found guilty last month of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, and a brief preview of the segment has now been released online.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki star was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The video clip sees host Lindsey Davis ask Majors why he chose to break his silence when he did, and for his reaction to the verdict. The voiceover then reminds us that the Loki actor has been "convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend."

"It's been hard," Majors responds, as we see him wipe a tear away from his eye. Davis then asks, "do you think you'll ever work in Hollywood again?"

The clip has not gone over very well online (to say the least), with many wondering why anyone in a PR position still associated with Majors would give the go-ahead to release a snippet which is clearly attempting to garner a certain amount of sympathy for a convicted abuser. It would certainly seem like a misguided effort to sway public opinion in the actor's favour, but it is worth keeping in mind that the full interview might well tell a very different story.

The interview will air this Monday on GMA, then later on GMA3: What You Need To Know, with an extended version streaming on ABC News Live’s Prime with Linsey Davis that evening. IMPACT x Nightline will stream a half-hour special on Hulu on January 11th, which will include more unaired footage from the interview.

Check out the clip in the player below.

Majors is done as Kang (obviously), but there have been conflicting reports about Marvel's plans for the character, with the latest rumor claiming that the studio does intend to recast the villain (Colman Domingo was mentioned as a possible replacement).

As for the next Avengers movie, it's believed that The Kang Dynasty subtitle has been dropped (no surprise there), and the project is being referred to internally as "Avengers 5" for the time being. To what extent the current story will be altered remains to be seen, but Marvel revamping it as "Secret Wars Part 1" is sounding more and more likely.

Jeff Sneider has heard that "Secret Wars is basically shaping up to be a giant five-hour movie with a year-long intermission.”

As we know, Loki writer Michael Waldron was hired to pen a new draft, but reports indicate that the events of Loki season 2 are still going to inform the main plotline, which means Kang would remain on as a central character.

Will you be tuning in this Monday to find out what Majors has to say? Drop us a comment down below.

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD Star Colman Domingo Becomes MCU's Kang The Conqueror In New Fan Art
Related:

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD Star Colman Domingo Becomes MCU's Kang The Conqueror In New Fan Art
Resurfaced Interview With Rumored Kang Replacement Colman Domingo Reveals He Wants To Play A Marvel Villain
Recommended For You:

Resurfaced Interview With Rumored Kang Replacement Colman Domingo Reveals He Wants To Play A Marvel Villain
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

DocSpock - 1/5/2024, 11:36 PM

Rich a$$hole with no self control. He deserves what he gets.
AvalonX - 1/5/2024, 11:44 PM
He has the worst people behind him. Its a little soon for the apology tour.

Plus, hes a scum bag so theres that.
SauronthePower - 1/5/2024, 11:48 PM
@AvalonX - while I disagree entirely with where you are apparently coming from, I DO agree with your 2nd sentence
GhostDog - 1/5/2024, 11:49 PM
Kang WILL NOT RETURN
lazlodaytona - 1/5/2024, 11:51 PM
Man. This whole situation is just sad. Worse yet, this stuff is being blasted by the media online and on network tv. If the dude actually thought for himself he would have figured out doing an interview like this was foolish and only makes matters worse. He just should have gone silent for a while, let the public opinion ease up off him eventually, and THEN maybe do an interview or a small 'indie' film to start a comeback.
SauronthePower - 1/6/2024, 12:21 AM
@lazlodaytona - you really haven’t seen the public response to this

If you were REALLY seriously interested, I would suggest perusing some of the more demographically modeled social pages on FB and TikTok because the undercurrent has been really nasty against the conviction

Iger, Feige, et al HAVE to be aware of this which leads me to believe that there is some sort of tacit soft collusion going on behind-the-scenes to try and smooth out the mess
SauronthePower - 1/5/2024, 11:52 PM
Someone yesterday mentioned a suspicion that perhaps The Mouse is attempting to tow the Gunn Line with this

Then I started seeing the same sentiment on Deadline

This makes me suspicious because, in reality, Iger should have shut all this down due to ABC/GMA being owned under the mouse corporate umbrella. There is absolutely NO way that this is just a strange coincidence
bobevanz - 1/5/2024, 11:55 PM
This reminds me of the R Kelly interview lol I'm fighting for my [frick]ing life!
SauronthePower - 1/5/2024, 11:57 PM
@bobevanz - in fairness, Majors didn’t exactly urinate on a c- - ld either, so 🤷‍♂️
TheRationalNerd - 1/5/2024, 11:59 PM
People are crazy! The chick snatched HIS phone. He got his phone back from her. She lunged onto him and he sat her back down in the vehicle then ran away from her as she ran after him. How in the hell can you be guilty from incidentally causing harm to someone while retrieving YOUR property from the person thay stole it from you?

An allegation can ruin a man's career whether he's actually guilty or innocent. People see a headline and run with it without doing research.

Why didn't the judge allow jabbari's arrest to be brought up during the trial?

Crazy world we live in.
SauronthePower - 1/6/2024, 12:30 AM
@TheRationalNerd -
NinnesMBC - 1/6/2024, 12:02 AM
It's very tone deaf from ABC to do this because by default they should also conduct and interview with Grace Jabbari, the other side of the story. They should have avoided doing this and just let the subject scale down.
SauronthePower - 1/6/2024, 12:27 AM
@NinnesMBC - makes you wonder what the REAL sentiment is going on behind-the-scenes in Burbank

Make no mistake, Jabbari herself is absolutely finished in the industry

The same ridiculously fickle, not wanting to kick the overly sensitive societal hornet’s nest, profit-first/profit-large mentality that ran Majors out on a rail as Kang will also crater Jabbari’s career as a 24 year old professional contortionist

You don’t just crater a multibillion dollar, culturally white-hot commodity (in this case, I am referring to MCU Phase 4-6, not Majors the individual) and expect to be embraced as a hero to the Hollywood masses

You can be d-mn sure no one in the Mouse corporate higher echelons gives one rat’s arse about what Grace Jabbari is feeling right now
dracula - 1/6/2024, 12:09 AM
What is with the duck face
dracula - 1/6/2024, 12:12 AM
eh ive seen worst promos for worst interviews

At least this is a mentally stable man just giving his POV

Not a clearly very mentally ill person be exploited
JohnPain - 1/6/2024, 12:19 AM

Hangin’ with Kang
TheShape9859 - 1/6/2024, 12:24 AM
What an asshat
garu - 1/6/2024, 12:24 AM
@DrReedRichards

Imagine in Deadpool 3, Deadpool is with Logan on the street or wherever, suddenly Kang's ship appears and his silhouette is seen - DP goes "Oh my god it's Jonathan!" kind of like "OMG it's Beyonce!" from the Harley Quinn show. Then we would see the new actor walk in

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder