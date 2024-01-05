Jonathan Majors GMA Interview Preview Faces Online Backlash: "It's Been Hard"

We got word earlier this week that Jonathan Majors had scheduled his first interview since being found guilty last month of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, and a brief preview of the segment has now been released online.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki star was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The video clip sees host Lindsey Davis ask Majors why he chose to break his silence when he did, and for his reaction to the verdict. The voiceover then reminds us that the Loki actor has been "convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend."

"It's been hard," Majors responds, as we see him wipe a tear away from his eye. Davis then asks, "do you think you'll ever work in Hollywood again?"

The clip has not gone over very well online (to say the least), with many wondering why anyone in a PR position still associated with Majors would give the go-ahead to release a snippet which is clearly attempting to garner a certain amount of sympathy for a convicted abuser. It would certainly seem like a misguided effort to sway public opinion in the actor's favour, but it is worth keeping in mind that the full interview might well tell a very different story.

The interview will air this Monday on GMA, then later on GMA3: What You Need To Know, with an extended version streaming on ABC News Live’s Prime with Linsey Davis that evening. IMPACT x Nightline will stream a half-hour special on Hulu on January 11th, which will include more unaired footage from the interview.

Check out the clip in the player below.

Here's a first look at @ABCNewsLive “Prime” anchor @LinseyDavis' exclusive interview with #JonathanMajors, his first interview since being convicted of assault, airing Monday, January 8 on @ABCNetwork's @GMA . pic.twitter.com/rsutt8EKu7 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) January 5, 2024

Majors is done as Kang (obviously), but there have been conflicting reports about Marvel's plans for the character, with the latest rumor claiming that the studio does intend to recast the villain (Colman Domingo was mentioned as a possible replacement).

As for the next Avengers movie, it's believed that The Kang Dynasty subtitle has been dropped (no surprise there), and the project is being referred to internally as "Avengers 5" for the time being. To what extent the current story will be altered remains to be seen, but Marvel revamping it as "Secret Wars Part 1" is sounding more and more likely.

Jeff Sneider has heard that "Secret Wars is basically shaping up to be a giant five-hour movie with a year-long intermission.”

As we know, Loki writer Michael Waldron was hired to pen a new draft, but reports indicate that the events of Loki season 2 are still going to inform the main plotline, which means Kang would remain on as a central character.

Will you be tuning in this Monday to find out what Majors has to say? Drop us a comment down below.