Marvel Studios Executive Explains Why THE AVENGERS Won't Assemble In A Disney+ TV Series

Many fans have questioned why Marvel Studios hasn't brought The Avengers franchise to Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, has now offered a convincing explanation...

By JoshWilding - Sep 07, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Marvel Studios has had mixed fortunes on Disney+; for nearly every WandaVision, there's been a Secret Invasion, and some shows simply haven't lived up to their potential. 

With the likes of Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man, and Vision on the way, the future looks bright for the MCU's streaming offering, particularly now the studio is scaling back on its small screen output.

You'd think that putting together an Avengers project for Disney+ would be a guaranteed way to bring new subscribers to the streamer and perhaps tell a very different story with the team. However, while we have seen individual members take centre stage, Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum has closed the door on a full-blown team-up. 

"I think the Avengers are about, there came a day when Earth's Mightiest Heroes had to assemble," Winderbaum told Cinemablend. "In a feature film, which is a statement piece, it makes sense that there's an event that galvanizes them all. I think that on a long-form television show, it becomes more of a challenge to have, 'There came a day' every day."

"In the comics, you can do it. It's the Marvel universe, and there's just spectacular things happening all the time. Yeah," he added. "But if you read the comics, you know that the Avengers really assemble so that they can disassemble, and then assemble again, and then disassemble again. Is it possible? Yes."

"But from a narrative point of view, it becomes like ascension and descension, which...it could be really interesting for a long-form story. But it would be a very unique pattern for a television show," Winderbaum concluded. 

Bringing Earth's Mightiest Heroes to TV would likely be too expensive and we'd imagine a bigger priority will be getting these characters back into theaters (plus, putting them on Disney+ also runs the risk of damaging the brand as the multi-billion dollar movie franchise then just becomes another TV series). 

This also likely means that, if Young Avengers does happen, it will be a theatrical project.

In a separate interview with Screen Rant, Winderbuam was asked about plans for the wider Multiverse Saga as we near the finish line with 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars and appeared to confirm that movie will indeed be where this era of storytelling concludes (in the past, we've had palette cleanser epilogues like Ant-Man and Spider-Man: Far From Home).

"I think that's [what] Secret Wars is going to be an amazing culmination to the Saga," he teased. "I think it's going to make the journey feel like it was a worthwhile."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following the next year. 

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/7/2024, 11:07 AM
"...for nearly every WandaVision, there's been a Secret Invasion, and some shows simply haven't lived up to their potential."

Weren't you gushing over Secret Wars though?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/7/2024, 11:08 AM
Why Josh putting in the work on a Saturday? He’s coming in hot with all these articles
MasterMix
MasterMix - 9/7/2024, 11:09 AM
I'll never forgive them for canceling this
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/7/2024, 11:37 AM
@MasterMix - same, also Wolverine and the X-Men
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/7/2024, 11:09 AM
“Many fans have questioned why Marvel Studios hasn't brought The Avengers franchise to Disney+“

lol

No one is asking that

We know it would be a complete failure it that was to happen

Avengers team up are for the lmovies
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/7/2024, 11:16 AM
Young Avengers should not be a movie.

The movie Avengers were introduced on the big screen and then assembled on the big screen.

The Young Avengers were introduced on the small screen. Do the math.

If you really don't wanna use the name then just assemble them in Ms Marvel Season 2.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/7/2024, 11:22 AM
Yeah that's fair
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/7/2024, 11:23 AM
I get it, frequent teamups are easier in animation, like Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, I miss that show.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/7/2024, 11:34 AM
This entire article could've been one word:

"Duuuuuurrrrrr."
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/7/2024, 11:39 AM
BECAUSE THEY MAKE A BILLION DOLLARS. What a stupid ass question to ask, you're not making anywhere near that amount for a tv show
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/7/2024, 11:39 AM
Simply because it's tv. That never reaches the event heights like movies do.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 9/7/2024, 11:44 AM
Too expensive

Next
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/7/2024, 11:48 AM
I think that makes sense , the Avengers should be/feel like an event in live action so to have them appear regularly together in a tv show might make that feel less special.

Also , it would be hella expensive to have all of those stars on a tv budget (which while still in the millions is lower than a feature)…

However , I think a good compromise would be to have different branches like the West Coast Avengers or Young Avengers be these smaller teams in weekly tv shows where they deal with their interpersonal dramas and threats while the main Avengers franchise is saved for the big screen as the others come together with them to build a superteam.

