Marvel Studios Executive Explains Why THE AVENGERS Won't Assemble In A Disney+ TV Series

Marvel Studios has had mixed fortunes on Disney+; for nearly every WandaVision, there's been a Secret Invasion, and some shows simply haven't lived up to their potential.

With the likes of Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man, and Vision on the way, the future looks bright for the MCU's streaming offering, particularly now the studio is scaling back on its small screen output.

You'd think that putting together an Avengers project for Disney+ would be a guaranteed way to bring new subscribers to the streamer and perhaps tell a very different story with the team. However, while we have seen individual members take centre stage, Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum has closed the door on a full-blown team-up.

"I think the Avengers are about, there came a day when Earth's Mightiest Heroes had to assemble," Winderbaum told Cinemablend. "In a feature film, which is a statement piece, it makes sense that there's an event that galvanizes them all. I think that on a long-form television show, it becomes more of a challenge to have, 'There came a day' every day."

"In the comics, you can do it. It's the Marvel universe, and there's just spectacular things happening all the time. Yeah," he added. "But if you read the comics, you know that the Avengers really assemble so that they can disassemble, and then assemble again, and then disassemble again. Is it possible? Yes."

"But from a narrative point of view, it becomes like ascension and descension, which...it could be really interesting for a long-form story. But it would be a very unique pattern for a television show," Winderbaum concluded.

Bringing Earth's Mightiest Heroes to TV would likely be too expensive and we'd imagine a bigger priority will be getting these characters back into theaters (plus, putting them on Disney+ also runs the risk of damaging the brand as the multi-billion dollar movie franchise then just becomes another TV series).

This also likely means that, if Young Avengers does happen, it will be a theatrical project.

In a separate interview with Screen Rant, Winderbuam was asked about plans for the wider Multiverse Saga as we near the finish line with 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars and appeared to confirm that movie will indeed be where this era of storytelling concludes (in the past, we've had palette cleanser epilogues like Ant-Man and Spider-Man: Far From Home).

"I think that's [what] Secret Wars is going to be an amazing culmination to the Saga," he teased. "I think it's going to make the journey feel like it was a worthwhile."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following the next year.