The YOUNG AVENGERS Will Assemble Again In 2025; Will The Comic's Line-Up Reflect The MCU Team?

It's been over a decade since the Young Avengers assembled on the page, but Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski has revealed that an all-new team will come together next year...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 06, 2024 03:11 PM EST
It's been quite a while - over a decade, in fact - since Marvel Comics published a Young Avengers series, but that changes next year.

Speaking to a crowd at Osaka Comic Con (via ThePopverse.com), Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski revealed that an all-new team of teenage heroes will assemble in 2025.

“I can break some special news here,” Cebulski teased. “The Young Avengers will be reuniting in 2025 in Marvel Comics. There have been two Young Avengers teams, but now we’re deciding which characters for natural story reasons are going to join the new Young Avengers team. Kate-Hawkeye, Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan… who is going to join? You’ll see [in] 2025!”

Though we don't have much more to go on at the moment, there's a good chance this new comic book roster will be informed (or inform) the team of Young Avengers that's currently being brought together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In The Marvels, after helping Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau defeat Dar-Benn and prevent a catastrophic Multiversal event, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) uses Nick Fury's S.W.O.R.D. tech iPad to track down Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and tells her she's putting a team together.

Khan also mentions Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and it's probably safe to assume that Wiccan (Joe Locke), Speed (?) and America Chávez (Xochitl Gomez) will also be a part of the group. Other possibilities include Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), and The Hulk's son Skaar, who was briefly introduced in the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

According to a recent rumor from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the team was "going to be a mixture of YA & Champions," and he believes it's definitely going to be a "hefty line-up because there are a lot of candidates."

Vellani was asked about her "Nick Fury moment" during a recent interview, and she revealed which characters she'd most like to recruit.

"People really love these Young Avengers, but I don’t even know if they actually read those comics—not that they’re bad. The chemistry between Kamala, Miles [Morales], and Sam [Alexander], it’s too good. I would love to see that trio in the MCU. Neither of those characters exist yet in live action, but I’m praying for it. Yeah. I love Sam Alexander. One of their first interactions that they had. Also when Sam tried to reveal his identity and Kamala was like, 'Get away from me.' I love it."

MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/6/2024, 3:51 PM
Obnoxio the Clown for teamleader!
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/6/2024, 4:10 PM
By the time we see them on screen will they actually be 'young' though? They gonna have to change the name or something. They're basically around the same ages as Hemsworth and Evans were when they were on the Marvel train.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 11/6/2024, 4:23 PM
@Conquistador - isn’t Tom holland playing a freshman in college Peter Parker? He’s pushing 30 at this point.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 11/6/2024, 4:28 PM
@NonPlayerC - not everyone ages gracefully like holland who will forever look twenty something
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 11/6/2024, 4:19 PM
I’d prefer Avengers Academy vs legacy heroes.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/6/2024, 4:43 PM
@Dotanuki - Avengers Academy would be a great title for a show, even if the team itself is called Young Avengers
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/6/2024, 4:47 PM
I doubt we'll see Hulkling or Patriot (just because Eli suited up in the comics, doesn't mean he has to in the MCU imo) already, but I could see Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, Stature, Wiccan, Speed and America Chavez be part of the team. No idea who they'll face though.

