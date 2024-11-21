VIDEO: The MCU's YOUNG AVENGERS Assemble For The First Time...Aboard Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Much has been said about the Young Avengers assembling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we're no longer expecting a movie featuring the characters to be released before the Multiverse Saga ends, we'd be shocked if some version of the team isn't in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, Disney's Cruise Line has beaten the MCU to the punch by bringing together America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) aboard its cruise ships.

In a video that played during the "Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix" dining experience at the Worlds of Marvel restaurant on the Disney Treasure, the trio can be seen together following a successful team-up. Chavez suggests a round of shuffleboard, though her fellow heroes don't appear overly excited by the prospect.

This footage would have been shot in conjunction with Marvel Studios so the whole thing could be testing the waters for when these characters eventually come together on screen.

Gomez made her MCU debut as America in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is expected to be a major player in the next Avengers movies given her ability to travel between realities. Thorne first played Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that same year and will headline her own Ironheart TV series next summer. Finally, Newton took over the role of Cassie in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

"It's pretty crazy that not only do people love the character, but they want to see more of her," Gomez told us while discussing the Doctor Strange sequel's release. "They haven't told me what's next for my character, but I obviously can't ignore that America's powers are, you know, Multiverse and the next chapter of the MCU is called The Multiverse Saga [Laughs]."

"I'm just hoping that America Chavez has a role to play in that and hopefully, it gets to unfold over the next four years or so. Who knows!"

See (some of) the Young Avengers together in the videos below.