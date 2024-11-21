VIDEO: The MCU's YOUNG AVENGERS Assemble For The First Time...Aboard Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

VIDEO: The MCU's YOUNG AVENGERS Assemble For The First Time...Aboard Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

The Young Avengers have finally assembled in a new video playing aboard Disney's cruise ships, with America Chavez, Cassie Lang, and Riri Williams/Ironheart enjoying some downtime following a team-up...

By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Much has been said about the Young Avengers assembling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we're no longer expecting a movie featuring the characters to be released before the Multiverse Saga ends, we'd be shocked if some version of the team isn't in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, Disney's Cruise Line has beaten the MCU to the punch by bringing together America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) aboard its cruise ships.

In a video that played during the "Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix" dining experience at the Worlds of Marvel restaurant on the Disney Treasure, the trio can be seen together following a successful team-up. Chavez suggests a round of shuffleboard, though her fellow heroes don't appear overly excited by the prospect. 

This footage would have been shot in conjunction with Marvel Studios so the whole thing could be testing the waters for when these characters eventually come together on screen. 

Gomez made her MCU debut as America in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is expected to be a major player in the next Avengers movies given her ability to travel between realities. Thorne first played Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that same year and will headline her own Ironheart TV series next summer. Finally, Newton took over the role of Cassie in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

"It's pretty crazy that not only do people love the character, but they want to see more of her," Gomez told us while discussing the Doctor Strange sequel's release. "They haven't told me what's next for my character, but I obviously can't ignore that America's powers are, you know, Multiverse and the next chapter of the MCU is called The Multiverse Saga [Laughs]."

"I'm just hoping that America Chavez has a role to play in that and hopefully, it gets to unfold over the next four years or so. Who knows!"

See (some of) the Young Avengers together in the videos below.

Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/21/2024, 5:51 AM
The 3 worse "Young Avengers" together, not even to throw a Kate Bishop in there to help a bit.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/21/2024, 6:13 AM
Are the Disney cruises canon though? Or is it the same universe as the parks? Still, think it's pretty funny the first time we're seeing them together is on a boat
Thing94
Thing94 - 11/21/2024, 6:17 AM
Mmmm k
xfan320
xfan320 - 11/21/2024, 6:26 AM
I just want the OGs back, please...

Recast and move on.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/21/2024, 6:35 AM
@xfan320 - Just an endless cycle of the same ~20 characters being rebooted every ten years?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/21/2024, 6:50 AM
@Clintthahamster - Better than these choices I think. Can you honestly say a movie showcasing these three and a couple others would be on the same page as the OG characters?

Maybe like a Disney+ series or something but it’s just getting sad at this point.
lordrodd
lordrodd - 11/21/2024, 6:50 AM
@Clintthahamster - James Bond has done it for years. Sometimes successfully and sometimes not so much.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/21/2024, 7:02 AM
@thedrudo - "Can you honestly say a movie showcasing these three and a couple others would be on the same page as the OG characters?"

Of course not. That's also an impossible standard to meet. Movies are never going to be able to tell the same kind of indepth, decades-long stories that the comics can accomplish. They're different media, and they tell stories differently.

"James Bond has done it for years. Sometimes successfully and sometimes not so much."

Apples and oranges, IMO. Ian Fleming wrote 14 Bond novels over 13 years. There are more than 10,000 Marvel Characters, from thousands of creators, with 80 years of stories told across tens of thousands of individual issues.

I'm think they'll reboot one day down the road, but there are SO MANY stories left to be told, and a finite number of release dates per year. I guess I'd rather see Ghostrider and more Daredevil and X-Men and Alpha Flight and Blade and any of the MANY pre-Marvel TV shows that squandered great characters like The Runaways, The Inhumans, Cloak and Dagger, etc, than reboot the same handful of characters every ten years or so.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/21/2024, 7:10 AM
@Clintthahamster - Middle ground between the “same characters for 20 years” and what we are getting is right in your post-

“ I'd rather see Ghostrider and more Daredevil and X-Men and Alpha Flight and Blade”

The problem is less that we don’t have Tony Stark or Steve Rodgers, it’s that they didn’t move on to the other A and B listers after that.
Baf
Baf - 11/21/2024, 7:13 AM
Humiliating. Soon, Disney will be re-branding, "Dancing with the Avengers!" Thursday nights on ABC!

