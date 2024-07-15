YOUNG AVENGERS: Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Closing In On This Actor To Play The MCU's Hulkling

With Marvel Studios seemingly laying the groundwork for the Young Avengers to assemble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new rumor claims to reveal which Heartstopper star is being eyed to play Hulkling.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers

Agatha All Along will introduce Joe Locke's Billy Kaplan, a character better known to comic book fans as the son of the Scarlet Witch, Billy Maximoff/Wiccan. 

On the page, his love interest is Teddy Altman, a Skrull/Kree hybrid better known as Hulkling. There's been some speculation that The Hulk's son, first introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, might be retconned into being that character; now, though, it seems Marvel Studios may have plans for the hero after all!

According to both @MyTimeToShineH and The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, Locke's Heartstopper co-star Kit Connor is being eyed for the role of Hulkling by Marvel Studios. 

The English actor, who came out as bisexual in October 2022, is also known for his work in Rocketman, Rocket's Island, and His Dark Materials

It's unclear whether Marvel Studios plans to announce a Young Avengers project at Comic-Con later this month, but there appear to be plans for the team to assemble in the MCU as Ms. Marvel recruited Kate Bishop/Hawkeye in the closing moments of The Marvels

Recent years have also seen the introduction of characters like America Chavez, Kid Loki, Patriot, and Stature.

In the comics, Hulkling was born during the Kree-Skrull War courtesy of a fling between Skrull princess Anelle and Kree champion Captain Mar-Vell. Sent to Earth as a child, Teddy had no idea about his alien heritage until his powers started manifesting when he was a teenager.

During the recent Empyre event, he was forced to step up and become the new leader of his people. Needless to say, there's a lot of storytelling potential with Hulkling in the MCU moving forward, including his romantic relationship with Wiccan. 

Do you think Connor would be a good fit for Hulkling?

Agatha All Along focuses on Kathryn Hahn's character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios' series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum,  Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

DOCTOR STRANGE Star Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms He Starts Shooting New AVENGERS Movie Next Year
