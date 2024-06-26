BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Trailer Sees "The Batman" Branded Public Enemy #1 In Gotham City

The first trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader has been released and, with the Dark Knight pursued by the cops as he tries to protect Gotham City, it's clear this '40s-set caper will be an absolute blast...

By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2024 11:06 AM EST
The first trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader has been released and the Dark Knight is quickly revealed to be a problem for both Gotham City's underworld and its police department. 

They're determined to bring the Dracula-like vigilante to justice and it appears Batman will have to fight a war on two fronts as he sets out to protect his home. This sneak peek highlights many of the villains he'll have to contend with, including Two-Face, Harley Quinn, and a few relatively obscure offerings from the comics. 

The 1940s setting seems to fit Batman: Caped Crusader well and, perhaps most importantly, Hamish Linklater sounds the part. Following in the footsteps of an actor like Kevin Conroy is no easy feat, but casting for the Prime Video series appears to be on point. 

"I never in a million bajillion years imagined that I would actually get the part," the actor recently admitted. "Not only had I never been cast to do voiceover work before this, but also - it’s Batman! You don’t go from zero to Mount Olympus."

"Then I got the call and I screamed so loud. I just ran and grabbed my kids and was just like, 'Dad’s Batman!'"

You can watch the action-packed first Batman: Caped Crusader trailer below. 

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, the show's executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Confirmed Batman: Caped Crusader cast members include Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Catwoman, and Diedrich Bader (The Drew Carey Show) as Harvey Dent. 

Other actors lending their voices to the series in currently undisclosed roles include Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens.

Batman: Caped Crusader premieres on Prime Video on August 1. 

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER First Teaser And Cast Revealed; Hamish Linklater Will Play The Dark Knight
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/26/2024, 11:29 AM
OMG THIS LOOKS INCREDIBLE. Love how the animation is like Batman TAS. Bruce Timm is knocking it out of the park. Even Batman sounds very very similar to Kevin Conroy. Oh man, just went from 6 to midnight real quick. This should could be Special. Like same level of Batman TAS, JLU and Xmen 97.

ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 6/26/2024, 12:22 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - agreed, big conroy vibes
HermanM
HermanM - 6/26/2024, 11:29 AM
Other than the race replaced Gordon, Montoya (two nonwhites in authority positions never would have happened in the 1940s in a white country), and Harley Quinn, this show looks fantastic and is exactly what I want to see. Can't wait for it to come out. JJ Abrams is bad news, but more of Bruce Timm is only a good thing!

Wondering if John DiMaggio is the Joker in this? I hope so!

They should just hire people who can sound similar to Conroy and Hamil like they do with Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny. Everyone sounds great here though and I love the batmobile.
dracula
dracula - 6/26/2024, 11:43 AM
@HermanM - montoya isnt a race swap

Unless they changed her from latina to african american but at this point might just be a darker skin latina
HermanM
HermanM - 6/26/2024, 11:50 AM
@dracula - she's amer-indian here and White in the original show.
valmic
valmic - 6/26/2024, 12:11 PM
@HermanM - She's a cartoon, painted with digital colors. Get a life already dude.
Spidey215
Spidey215 - 6/26/2024, 12:14 PM
@HermanM - I get what you’re saying. Not necessarily intertwined with the race swapping but contrary to belief there were Black police officers, detective, bureau investigator, along with other various forms of Lawmen in the US at least dating back to 1870. It just the type of thing you have to research on your own. We are taught in schools.

Though I do believe they mainly did this to keep in line with Matt Reeves and Jeffery Wright version of Gordon (who was awesome) in the Batman.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/26/2024, 12:30 PM
@Spidey215 - In authority positions in major cities? No there were not.

If any did exist, they are so small in number and insignificant that they are unheard of and therefore shouldn't be used for an accurate portrayal of a period piece, when even movies of that era wouldn't have cast nonwhites in those kinds of roles.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/26/2024, 12:30 PM
@valmic - So is Black Panther, John Stewart, and Spawn.

Would you say this if they were made White?
valmic
valmic - 6/26/2024, 12:33 PM
@HermanM - Fictional. Fictional. Fictional. Get a life.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/26/2024, 12:38 PM
@valmic - They do it to real characters too just the same. Doesn't matter whether they're real or fictional, if they're white, they're allowed to be race replaced. That's the rule.

TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/26/2024, 11:33 AM
Bro is doing his best Kevin Conroy. I'm sold. Batman should always be noir ish
Origame
Origame - 6/26/2024, 11:37 AM
Ok, looks cool. But "caped crusader" as a title just screams "we're running out of names for new batman shows"
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/26/2024, 11:40 AM
Ok, this look [frick]ING great! It's been a long time since I've said that about any comic book anything
kirbyfan
kirbyfan - 6/26/2024, 11:41 AM
I don't like this animation, it's too flat, and it doesn't have the depth and detail that other Batman series have had. The Batman is still my go-to series.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 11:45 AM
Looks good!!.

I’m liking the voices so far , especially Hamish Linklater as Batman (interested to hear his Bruce).

Excited to check it out!!.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/26/2024, 11:48 AM
The fact this is a real thing

soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/26/2024, 11:51 AM
Comes out a day before my birthday, Birthday Boy confirmed.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/26/2024, 12:02 PM
I was already in, now i'm in even deeper.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/26/2024, 12:18 PM
Looks good
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 6/26/2024, 12:18 PM
Torn about the animation, in some ways I enjoy the nostalgia, but would have been nice to up the style a bit, maybe have the gothic art deco backgrounds and art but keep the thick archer esque black lines of the last few dc animated movies
valmic
valmic - 6/26/2024, 12:35 PM
Batman Animated Series is life. But this was underwhelming especially with all of those involved.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/26/2024, 12:41 PM
Really like the animation style, it's like the 90s series meets the early 20th century comic style.

