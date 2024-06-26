BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Trailer Sees "The Batman" Branded Public Enemy #1 In Gotham City

The first trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader has been released and the Dark Knight is quickly revealed to be a problem for both Gotham City's underworld and its police department.

They're determined to bring the Dracula-like vigilante to justice and it appears Batman will have to fight a war on two fronts as he sets out to protect his home. This sneak peek highlights many of the villains he'll have to contend with, including Two-Face, Harley Quinn, and a few relatively obscure offerings from the comics.

The 1940s setting seems to fit Batman: Caped Crusader well and, perhaps most importantly, Hamish Linklater sounds the part. Following in the footsteps of an actor like Kevin Conroy is no easy feat, but casting for the Prime Video series appears to be on point.

"I never in a million bajillion years imagined that I would actually get the part," the actor recently admitted. "Not only had I never been cast to do voiceover work before this, but also - it’s Batman! You don’t go from zero to Mount Olympus."

"Then I got the call and I screamed so loud. I just ran and grabbed my kids and was just like, 'Dad’s Batman!'"

You can watch the action-packed first Batman: Caped Crusader trailer below.

The bat is back! Watch the exclusive new trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader, debuting on @PrimeVideo on August 1.@Batman pic.twitter.com/JYAMJn5GYk — IGN (@IGN) June 26, 2024

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, the show's executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Confirmed Batman: Caped Crusader cast members include Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Catwoman, and Diedrich Bader (The Drew Carey Show) as Harvey Dent.

Other actors lending their voices to the series in currently undisclosed roles include Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens.

Batman: Caped Crusader premieres on Prime Video on August 1.