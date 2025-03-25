BATMAN HUSH 2 Previews Joker Repeating His Old Crimes

Batman Hush is a legendary story from a legendary Batman team: writer Jeph Loeb and artist Jim Lee. Batman Hush 2 will serve as a sequel to said legendary story and it all starts in Batman #158.

In a preview for the first issue of the story, Joker is retreading old ground. The Clown Prince of Crime is trying to poison the Gotham Water Reservoir. Then, he steals A GCPD truck and kills the drivers. Joker breaks into an aquarium stealing an entire exhibit of piranhas. While Batman is narrating, describing Joker's old and now repeated crimes, he's fighting goons, pulling masks off that shoot laughing gas, and battling a crowbar wielding Joker. He soon Finds those piranhas waiting for him with creepy Joker style grins in the water he is knocked into. Check it out below.

Why exactly Joker is mimicking his own crimes from the past when he usually likes to keep it unpredictably and grossly fresh is not known yet. Joker played a big role in the first Hush story serving as an anti moral compass to Batman as he usually does. Whether Joker’s role in the sequel will be quite as big is also unknown.

The sequel storyline will go one for twelve issues just like its predecessor from 2002 and 2003, but the release schedule is going to be fairly different. The first half of the story is going to run in the mainline Batman comics for an initial six issues, then the second half of the story will take place well afterwards with other stories happening between them. Why DC chose to release the story in two separate halves is a mystery, but it’s safe to assume the events of the stories between them will have some impact on the second half. The second half will apparently not be released until 2026 according to Loeb.

Batman Hush received the animated feature treatment back in 2019. The movie was rated PG-13 and ran for one hour and twenty two minutes. While it took some creative liberties from the original comic, it sits at an eighty three percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a seventy percent audience score. Batman: Hush starred Jason O’Mara as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jennifer Morrison as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Jerry O’Connell as Clark Kent/Superman, Maury Sterling as Thomas Elliott/Hush, and more. The movie was part of DC’s broad animated universe that has since been rebooted with a very different animation style and will likely be rebooted again to fit under the new DCU or be labeled as an Elseworlds story.

