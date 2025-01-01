Big CLAYFACE Update Shared As More Details On Lobo's SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Role Are Revealed

Last month, DC Studios announced plans for a Clayface movie that will arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. Midnight Mass and Doctor Sleep's Mike Flanagan has penned the screenplay, though no director or star has been announced.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, a director is expected to be chosen early this month with shooting potentially beginning either at the end of this month or by February.

That's a very quick turnaround, though DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn did recently share, "Exciting news out of [DC] Studios today as [Clayface], a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026."

With the script ready to shoot and the project expected to be a relatively low-budget one, it likely won't take long to find a director and cast (all of whom may already be in talks).

Why is Clayface shooting so soon? Well, the majority of the movie's production is bound to be spent on visual effects bringing the Batman villain to life on screen. There's been speculation online that Andy Muschietti could helm the movie as a means of introducing the Dark Knight in the DCU before The Brave and the Bold.

The scooper has also weighed in on the news that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will play Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. We've already told you that he'll have more than a cameo and the leaker adds to that by saying, "Jason Momoa[is] only filming Supergirl for a few weeks. So not a cameo, but not a big role either."

Multiple attempts have been made to bring Lobo to the big screen over the years. Guy Ritchie and Brad Peyton both took stabs, with Dwayne Johnson circling the roll for the latter's take. In 2018, Michael Bay looked set to take charge of the movie but that also never came to fruition.

For Momoa, Lobo is a character he's been dreaming of bringing to life on screen for upwards of a decade. There's been no word on what Gunn has planned for Aquaman in the DCU, though comments about Arthur Curry in Peacemaker season 1 suggest he might not be the Atlantean's biggest fan.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be DC Studios' second DCU title and will be helmed by Cruella director Craig Gillespie. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) penned the screenplay after originally being hired to write the Supergirl movie starring Sasha Calle.

In the DC Studios movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.