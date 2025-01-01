Big CLAYFACE Update Shared As More Details On Lobo's SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Role Are Revealed

Big CLAYFACE Update Shared As More Details On Lobo's SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Role Are Revealed

We have more big DCU rumours to share with you today, including when Clayface is likely to begin shooting and the extent of Jason Momoa's role as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 01, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Last month, DC Studios announced plans for a Clayface movie that will arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. Midnight Mass and Doctor Sleep's Mike Flanagan has penned the screenplay, though no director or star has been announced. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, a director is expected to be chosen early this month with shooting potentially beginning either at the end of this month or by February.

That's a very quick turnaround, though DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn did recently share, "Exciting news out of [DC] Studios today as [Clayface], a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026."

With the script ready to shoot and the project expected to be a relatively low-budget one, it likely won't take long to find a director and cast (all of whom may already be in talks).

Why is Clayface shooting so soon? Well, the majority of the movie's production is bound to be spent on visual effects bringing the Batman villain to life on screen. There's been speculation online that Andy Muschietti could helm the movie as a means of introducing the Dark Knight in the DCU before The Brave and the Bold

The scooper has also weighed in on the news that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will play Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. We've already told you that he'll have more than a cameo and the leaker adds to that by saying, "Jason Momoa[is] only filming Supergirl for a few weeks. So not a cameo, but not a big role either."

Multiple attempts have been made to bring Lobo to the big screen over the years. Guy Ritchie and Brad Peyton both took stabs, with Dwayne Johnson circling the roll for the latter's take. In 2018, Michael Bay looked set to take charge of the movie but that also never came to fruition.

For Momoa, Lobo is a character he's been dreaming of bringing to life on screen for upwards of a decade. There's been no word on what Gunn has planned for Aquaman in the DCU, though comments about Arthur Curry in Peacemaker season 1 suggest he might not be the Atlantean's biggest fan.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be DC Studios' second DCU title and will be helmed by Cruella director Craig Gillespie. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) penned the screenplay after originally being hired to write the Supergirl movie starring Sasha Calle.

In the DC Studios movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

BATMAN AND ROBIN YEAR ONE #3 Recap And Review - A Dip In Quality For An Otherwise Great Series
Related:

BATMAN AND ROBIN YEAR ONE #3 Recap And Review - A Dip In Quality For An Otherwise Great Series
BATMAN & ROBIN YEAR ONE #2 Recap And Review - Robin Becomes A Hero
Recommended For You:

BATMAN & ROBIN YEAR ONE #2 Recap And Review - Robin Becomes A Hero

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/1/2025, 7:04 AM
Omg just get jonathañ majors to play post creamy accident Basil Karlo and get Pablo Lyle to play Matg Hagen....hell you can put Hunter Shafer to play Preston Payne and make a clay. Futanari shlong ..im so lonely hapoy new year people!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder