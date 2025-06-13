CLAYFACE DCU Movie Gets An Intriguing Working Title As Actor Shortlist Narrows To Three

As DC Studios prepares to begin production on the solo Clayface movie from director James Watkins, we have word on the project's intriguing working title...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

DC Studios' Clayface movie will soon begin filming (locations are believed to include Vancouver, Toronto, and New Jersey or Atlanta), and the project's working title has now been revealed.

According to FeatureFirst.net, Clayface will be known as "Corinthians" while shooting takes place.

Though working titles don't always have much to do with the plot of the movie itself, they are usually chosen for some reason. There's been some speculation that Corinthians might have something to do with the character from Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, but it's far more likely to refer to Corinth, Greece, the Corinthian order of architecture, or the corresponding Biblical verses.

There's also this!

We recently got confirmation that George MacKay (1917, The Beast), Tom Blythe (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Jack O'Connell (Sinners, Starred Up) and Leo Woodall (One Day, The White Lotus) are all testing for the lead role of (presumably) Basil Karlo.

We'd later learn that one of these actors was no longer in the running, and - though this has yet to be confirmed - we have heard that Woodall has dropped out and it's now between Blythe, MacKay and O'Connell.

Speak No Evil director James Watkins will helm the project, while Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series and the new Exorcist movie. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Based on previous comments from Gunn, the movie will be set in the DCU, as opposed to Reeves' "BatVerse."

"Exciting news out of [DC] Studios today as [Clayface], a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026."

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/13/2025, 3:01 PM
Or named after a Corinth vase which is made of clay…
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/13/2025, 4:08 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - trying to sneak a logical and intelligent suggestion in here? How dare you! We see you!

For shame.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/13/2025, 3:03 PM
Corinthians as in Sandman Corinthian....lol..the absolute illiteracy state of cómic book movie fans
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/13/2025, 3:04 PM
Save George MacKay for Barry Allen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 3:08 PM
If true then I’m ok with Leo Woodall dropping out personally…

He was the one out of the four that I was most unsure of in the role since I don’t think I have seen any of his work tbh.

Anyway , I would be fine with either Blyth or Mackay but my pick is still Jack O Connell tbh.

User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 6/13/2025, 3:09 PM
Save Jack O'Connell for John Constantine.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/13/2025, 3:59 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - waaaay too short
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/13/2025, 3:12 PM
had to look em up, they all white
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/13/2025, 3:20 PM
@harryba11zack -

Out before someone says it should be Michael Jordan.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/13/2025, 3:26 PM
@DocSpock - ngl that would be awesome
User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/13/2025, 3:17 PM
O’Connell would just absolutely devour this role. Save Mackey for the flash - he’s got a great run!
User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/13/2025, 3:18 PM
Flannagan's script is/was being rewritten according to a few sites I've seen.

Wonder if he'll get a co-writing or story credit still.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 4:33 PM
@thedrudo - not a page 1 rewrite just a second draft.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/13/2025, 3:24 PM
O'Connell can obviously play the hell out of a villain after seeing him in Sinners, he'd be my choice.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 6/13/2025, 3:47 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Hoping they'd save him for later to play John Constantine tbh.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
theprophet
theprophet - 6/13/2025, 3:25 PM
Is this movie even necessary
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/13/2025, 3:31 PM
@theprophet - The shared universe thing doesn't do much for me anymore, even if it isn't connected to the main world in any significant way, if they have a cool story to tell for the character that's all I care for. I just hope he doesn't end up in a prison scene.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/13/2025, 4:05 PM
@theprophet - no, it's ridiculous
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/13/2025, 3:31 PM

I'm even more pi$$ed off that they can get freakin' Clayface rolling and nothing solid on Batman.

These people are a million bags full of stupid.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/13/2025, 4:18 PM
@DocSpock - Even when something lands with the public (The Penguin) they're not geared up to keep the momentum flowing.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 4:35 PM
@DocSpock - Batman is in the works as we speak. I'd rather they give it all the love and time it needs to be well done. This clearly was further along as Flanagan had the story to get the ball rolling immediately.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 6/13/2025, 3:38 PM
This is going to be another Joker movie with no Batman
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/13/2025, 3:39 PM
I was hoping they'd cast a former famous actor for the role, like Demi Moore for The Substance. Someone like Arnold or John Travolta would have been sweet. Casting younger defeats the purpose of doing this specific Clayface imo. Anyways I'll be there! Saw his new movie The Life of Chuck and loved it. Flanagan is such a talented person. Blessed to have him, Eggers and Aster as the big horror up and comers
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/13/2025, 3:47 PM
I didn’t realize this was already so close to filming. Wow. Had my doubts about it happening at all, so I’d imagine they must feel really good about the story if it got greenlit this quickly.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/13/2025, 3:48 PM
Snyder seeing the biblical working titles
User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/13/2025, 4:16 PM
Yeah, The Sandman as a connection?

Guessing that bridge is well and truly burnt.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 6/13/2025, 4:32 PM
Corinthians also s the name of one of the most popular brazilian football teams (sorry, its not "soccer", guys)
Im a Corinthians supporter! OOOOOO TODO PODEROSO TIMÃO

