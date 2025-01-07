GOLDEN GLOBES Host Nikki Glaser Reveals Controversial JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Joke She Cut From The Show

Following her critically acclaimed hosting gig at this weekend's Golden Globes, Nikki Glaser has revealed some of the jokes she decided not to use, including a controversial shot at Joker: Folie à Deux.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Comedian Nikki Glaser has been widely praised for her hosting duties at this past Sunday's Golden Globes.

During her monologue, Glaser took aim at Diddy, Ben Affleck, Ariana Grande, and more, though the jokes - which definitely pushed the boundaries at times - didn't feature the same spiteful undertone as when Ricky Gervais hosted, for example. 

Still, the host (who many of you may not realise voiced DC's Cheetah in Robot Chicken a few years ago) did leave a handful of jokes on the cutting room floor which she decided went perhaps a step too far. 

Among them was a brutal jab at last October's Joker: Folie à Deux

Glaser did poke fun at the failed musical on air and asked the audience, "Where is their table? Oh, that’s right, they’re not here." However, a far more controversial version saw her say, "I saw ‘Joker 2’ and, you know, it reminded me of when the first Joker came out and I was in the theaters and I was afraid someone was going to shoot it up. And then during 'Joker 2,' I was really hoping they would."

That's...dark. 

Joker: Folie à Deux looks set to be absent from this awards season, a stark contrast to what happened in 2019 with Joker (a movie which won Joaquin Phoenix a "Best Actor" Oscar among other accolades). 

While the sequel bombed both critically and commercially, DC Studios wasn't involved with the project - something filmmaker Todd Phillips seemed eager to point out in interviews pre-release - and has managed to overshadow Joker: Folie à Deux's failings with hits like The Penguin and Creature Commandos

You can hear more of Glaser's scrapped Golden Globes jokes in the interview clip below. 

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now streaming on Max.

mountainman
mountainman - 1/7/2025, 8:20 AM
Gervais wasnt spiteful, he was just reeling the truth and not sucking up to them. People in Hollywood deserve far worse being said to them.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 8:27 AM
@mountainman - it's amazing how America is completely obliterating the idea of law over favoritism. All of the hidden names, pardons that span a DECADE, etc. It's time to get down to the brass tacks. Let the punishment be a line to consider for future generations.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/7/2025, 8:47 AM
@mountainman - "The world got to see James Corden as a fat pussy. He was also in the movie Cats."

I just randomly plucked this one out from many different choices. Not looking for a back and forth, just think we have differing opinions on what the word "spite" means. I tend to go by the webster definition.

mountainman
mountainman - 1/7/2025, 8:58 AM
@SATW42 - Seems like an accurate description of Cordon to me. Maybe I just don’t see Hollywood people as above us 🤷‍♂️
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/7/2025, 9:17 AM
@mountainman - You can see hollywood actors as peers, or even look down on them, and still think calling someone a pussy is spiteful, again, by definition.

Spite has nothing to do with where you land on the class scale, race or anything else.

You can also be spiteful while telling the truth. it seems like you're saying it wasn't spiteful because it was true, but those two things aren't mutually exclusive.

It can be true that I can say the New York Jets [frick]ing suck and Aaron Rodgers is a [frick]ing asshole, while also being spiteful.

See how that works?
mountainman
mountainman - 1/7/2025, 9:47 AM
@SATW42 - Completely wrong. Spite requires ill will and roast comedy does not require ill will to execute. People just need to grow up and take a joke better.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 8:23 AM
Yeeeah. That was best left out. She did an excellent job (from what I saw).
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/7/2025, 8:51 AM
It's a funny joke, but yeah, not appropriate for a primetime audience. All that said, I thought her monologue was great. I hope they keep bringing her back.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/7/2025, 8:57 AM
@Clintthahamster - from allt he clips I've seen she was really funny.

I also like Gervais and laughed at his monologues, but people here comparing the two has almost put me in a position of taking the dude down a notch. "Look at me, I have a pint in my hands, I'm an every man. I'm an atheist. Hey, you're all a bunch of hollywood snobs. Alright, I'm gunna go get in my limo and count my millions again, gnite"

