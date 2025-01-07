GOLDEN GLOBES Host Nikki Glaser Reveals Controversial JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Joke She Cut From The Show

Comedian Nikki Glaser has been widely praised for her hosting duties at this past Sunday's Golden Globes.

During her monologue, Glaser took aim at Diddy, Ben Affleck, Ariana Grande, and more, though the jokes - which definitely pushed the boundaries at times - didn't feature the same spiteful undertone as when Ricky Gervais hosted, for example.

Still, the host (who many of you may not realise voiced DC's Cheetah in Robot Chicken a few years ago) did leave a handful of jokes on the cutting room floor which she decided went perhaps a step too far.

Among them was a brutal jab at last October's Joker: Folie à Deux.

Glaser did poke fun at the failed musical on air and asked the audience, "Where is their table? Oh, that’s right, they’re not here." However, a far more controversial version saw her say, "I saw ‘Joker 2’ and, you know, it reminded me of when the first Joker came out and I was in the theaters and I was afraid someone was going to shoot it up. And then during 'Joker 2,' I was really hoping they would."

That's...dark.

Joker: Folie à Deux looks set to be absent from this awards season, a stark contrast to what happened in 2019 with Joker (a movie which won Joaquin Phoenix a "Best Actor" Oscar among other accolades).

While the sequel bombed both critically and commercially, DC Studios wasn't involved with the project - something filmmaker Todd Phillips seemed eager to point out in interviews pre-release - and has managed to overshadow Joker: Folie à Deux's failings with hits like The Penguin and Creature Commandos.

You can hear more of Glaser's scrapped Golden Globes jokes in the interview clip below.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux is now streaming on Max.