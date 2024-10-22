JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Blu-ray Release Date Confirmed As Full List Of Special Features Is Revealed

Joker made over $1 billion at the box office in 2019, but Joker: Folie à Deux has flopped, earning a mere $192 million worldwide since opening earlier this month.

Warner Bros. has essentially given up on the sequel, hence its surprisingly early debut on Digital platforms on October 29. The movie will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home and for 48-hour rental via PVOD on participating digital platforms where you purchase or rent movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.

It's also been confirmed that, starting December 17, Joker: Folie à Deux arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from online and physical retailers.

Here are the special features included in both the Digital and physical releases. They mostly sound like generic featurettes (there are no deleted scenes) but that long-form documentary is undeniably intriguing.

Everything Must Go (4 Part Longform Documentary)

Can I Have A Cigarette?

Finding Lee

A Hundred Films In One

King of Nothing

The Character Of Music

Live! With The Joker

Colors Of Madness

Crafted With Class

An awful lot of people didn't bother watching Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters, so we're sure there will be at least some interest in the movie's Digital and Blu-ray releases. There's still no word on when it will be available for free on Max, but we'd bet on mid-late December based on past experience.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters.