JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Says No JOKER 3 As "The Story Is Told" And Dismisses DC Studios' Involvement

Joker: Folie à Deux reviews are mixed but we still expect the sequel to be a hit when it opens in theaters next month. Whether it will follow in Joker's footsteps by surpassing $1 billion remains to be seen but, if that does happen, Warner Bros. is bound to want a threequel.

The fact Joaquin Phoenix agreed to return for a sequel - the first of his career - is surprising enough and, during an interview with Collider, filmmaker Todd Phillips closed the door on anyone coming back for Joker 3.

"The last day on this one was very different because we were in New York shooting on the stairs with 8,000 paparazzi people," he started. "It was a very frustrating day, so we all wanted to get the hell out of there. But we then had this little get-together downtown at my friend's bar, and it was actually really beautiful. Joaquin and Gaga and everybody was there, and, of course, the crew."

He added, "Again, you'll see the movie, and you'll go, 'Oh, I get it. The story is told.'" In other words, this is where the story ends!

Joker: Folie à Deux was already in the works when DC Studios was formed but is expected to be the first movie released under their "Elseworlds" banner. Last December, James Gunn said, "Todd had Joker in full swing by the time we came onboard - I've watched and given notes, but it is mostly with WB, where it started. Everything forward in live-action we're involved with."

The fact he'd given "notes" raised eyebrows among some fans but, talking to IGN, Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver were quick to dismiss the notion of DC Studios having any involvement whatsoever.

Todd Phillips: With all due respect to them, this is kind of a Warner Bros. movie, and that's them also wanting it to be like, okay, Todd did his thing. Let Todd continue to do his thing. So no. Scott Silver: And we had started before they even came on board. Todd Phillips: We were, I think, greenlit before. So while they have seen cuts of the movie, it's not like DC proper, even though it'll say DC after. Scott Silver: Yeah. No. They had nothing to do with the movie.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.