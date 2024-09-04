JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Says No JOKER 3 As "The Story Is Told" And Dismisses DC Studios' Involvement

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Says No JOKER 3 As &quot;The Story Is Told&quot; And Dismisses DC Studios' Involvement

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips makes it clear the door is closed on a possible third movie and quickly dismisses the notion that DC Studios and James Gunn had any role in the upcoming sequel.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2024 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Joker: Folie à Deux reviews are mixed but we still expect the sequel to be a hit when it opens in theaters next month. Whether it will follow in Joker's footsteps by surpassing $1 billion remains to be seen but, if that does happen, Warner Bros. is bound to want a threequel. 

The fact Joaquin Phoenix agreed to return for a sequel - the first of his career - is surprising enough and, during an interview with Collider, filmmaker Todd Phillips closed the door on anyone coming back for Joker 3.

"The last day on this one was very different because we were in New York shooting on the stairs with 8,000 paparazzi people," he started. "It was a very frustrating day, so we all wanted to get the hell out of there. But we then had this little get-together downtown at my friend's bar, and it was actually really beautiful. Joaquin and Gaga and everybody was there, and, of course, the crew."

He added, "Again, you'll see the movie, and you'll go, 'Oh, I get it. The story is told.'" In other words, this is where the story ends! 

Joker: Folie à Deux was already in the works when DC Studios was formed but is expected to be the first movie released under their "Elseworlds" banner. Last December, James Gunn said, "Todd had Joker in full swing by the time we came onboard - I've watched and given notes, but it is mostly with WB, where it started. Everything forward in live-action we're involved with."

The fact he'd given "notes" raised eyebrows among some fans but, talking to IGN, Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver were quick to dismiss the notion of DC Studios having any involvement whatsoever. 

Todd Phillips: With all due respect to them, this is kind of a Warner Bros. movie, and that's them also wanting it to be like, okay, Todd did his thing. Let Todd continue to do his thing. So no.

Scott Silver: And we had started before they even came on board.

Todd Phillips: We were, I think, greenlit before. So while they have seen cuts of the movie, it's not like DC proper, even though it'll say DC after.

Scott Silver: Yeah. No. They had nothing to do with the movie.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

Major SPOILERS For JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Have Surfaced Courtesy Of Today's Reviews
Related:

Major SPOILERS For JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Have Surfaced Courtesy Of Today's Reviews
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About DC's Musical Sequel
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About DC's Musical Sequel
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/4/2024, 5:06 PM
No Joker 3 but there will be Harley Quin 1 to complete the trilogy

User Comment Image
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/4/2024, 5:14 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

“Hardy-Har-Harlequin: A Star is Born”
Directed by Bradley Cooper
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/4/2024, 6:07 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - He'll just keep saying that the current one is the last one while churning out movie after movie set in this universe.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/4/2024, 5:07 PM
When the dust settles, this will probably land around 69% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The same score as the first one.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/4/2024, 5:16 PM
One and done for me.
Huskers
Huskers - 9/4/2024, 5:21 PM
Unless it makes another billion at the box then…Joker 3!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 5:23 PM
I mean , they both say that DC studios had no real involvement in this so idk where the issue is…

Plus , Gunn may have given notes on the film perhaps to tighten the edit on some scenes or get rid of bit that doesn’t mean Phillips & Silver listened to him lol.

Anyway , I’m good with Folie A Deux being the end of this version or take on “The Joker” and his world but I wouldn’t mind getting more character focused projects out of DC’s Elseworlds branding.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 5:26 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine

Masters of The Universe casts Alison Brie as “Evil-Lyn”.

https://deadline.com/2024/09/masters-of-the-universe-alison-brie-to-play-evil-lyn-amazon-mgm-1236078193/
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/4/2024, 5:26 PM
shes probably gonna kill him by the end of the film and become the original joker but not just the joker, dee joker, she'll be the best joker that have even been joked, even without the training, shes like the bestest ever. brie larson envies this gif
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 9/4/2024, 5:30 PM
"Todd had Joker in full swing by the time we came onboard - I've watched and given notes, but it is mostly with WB, where it started. Everything forward in live-action we're involved with."

In other words...James Gunn does not want better films then what he wants to put out competing and showing how bad his approach to superheroes will be so he is cock blocking any future DC black films.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/4/2024, 5:39 PM
Joker: Folie à Deux is currently a Rotten Tomatoes with 16 Rotten Tomatoes and 22 Fresh.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/4/2024, 5:40 PM
Sweet! Reboot.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 9/4/2024, 5:50 PM
It shouldn't exist.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 9/4/2024, 5:52 PM
He said the same about the first joker🤡
BART
BART - 9/4/2024, 5:59 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - you would have been a good Harley imo
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/4/2024, 5:54 PM

No more. I am already tired of this take on the Joker. It made a lot of money, but it wasn't that great. It was okay.

My expectations are low for this second movie.
BART
BART - 9/4/2024, 6:00 PM
@DocSpock - lady gaga and musicals don't do anything for me. I might see this on the max app when it comes out
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/4/2024, 6:05 PM
@BART -

Definitely. I won't drag my wife to the theater for this.
grif
grif - 9/4/2024, 6:01 PM
lmfao this guy has jack shit say in the matter. just like i said with the first one. if this makes money there will be a third. wb runs shit not him
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/4/2024, 6:07 PM
Good. Not everything needs to be a trilogy

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder