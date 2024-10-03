JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Ending Explained: Breaking Down That Controversial, Shocking Conclusion - SPOILERS

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters later today and the ending...well, it's one bound to generate a lot of debate and controversy among comic book fans.

Throughout the course of the Joker sequel, Lady Gaga's Lee pushes Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) to become his "true" self, Joker. However, after a harrowing trial which sees the psychopath forced to reckon with his past actions, Arthur - dressed as Joker - reveals that the persona was just a fantasy and says he was the one who murdered those people.

Lee is in equal parts heartbroken and horrified by this revelation and walks out of the courtroom along with Joker's many other supporters. When a verdict is later reached, a bomb goes off and Arthur is taken to freedom by two of his most devoted fanatics.

He runs from them shortly after and reunites with Lee. He begs her to join him and run away; instead, she rejects him and what they had as a "fantasy" so, shattered, Arthur hands himself in.

In the closing moments of Joker: Folie à Deux, a young inmate called Ricky (played by Jacob Lofland) approaches Arthur, tells a joke, and declares "You get what you f***ing deserve" before repeatedly stabbing him.

Laughing maniacally, he carves a smile across his face similar to Heath Ledger's Joker and the movie ends with Arthur's death.

The entirety of this squel is clearly meant as a commentary on the fans who idolise Joker and who filmmaker Todd Phillips rallied against when the first movie was accused of being a rallying call for incels. The problem there, of course, is that the number of people who view Arthur as a "hero" is a tiny minority, and Joker: Folie à Deux's message rings hollow, as a result.

As for Ricky, while it's not overtly stated, it seems the idea is that he's now the new Joker after Arthur's actions inspired other similarly damaged men to follow in his footsteps.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.