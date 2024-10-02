JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Has Slipped Down To "Rotten" Status On RT As More Reviews Land

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Has Slipped Down To &quot;Rotten&quot; Status On RT As More Reviews Land

Despite settling at a similar Rotten Tomatoes score to its predecessor for a while, Joker: Folie À Deux is once again sporting the dreaded green splat...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 02, 2024 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

The review embargo for Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie À Deux lifted earlier this month shortly after the movie's world premier at the Venice Film Festival, but more critics have been weighing in with their thoughts on the DC Comics sequel today following a new round of press screenings.

The first Joker was widely praised by fans and recognized by several major awards bodies (including the Oscars), so it can be easy to forget that critics were far from won over upon its release. While some hailed the disturbing crime drama as a masterpiece, others felt that it was little more than a depressing slog that "ripped off" Martin Scorsese's earlier work.

Reactions to the sequel have been similarly mixed, but after settling at 63% (a similar score to its predecessor) on Rotten Tomatoes for the past couple of weeks, the film has now slipped down to a "Rotten" 56% on the aggregator.

Have a read through some of the latest reactions/reviews - not all of which are negative - at the links below.

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Do you plan on seeing the Joker sequel opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/2/2024, 2:29 PM
Man you all are full of sh1t.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2024, 2:31 PM
Man you are full of male milk
.
dracula
dracula - 10/2/2024, 2:32 PM
Maybe Philips should stay away from sequels

Like really even the Hangover sequels didnt come close to the first
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/2/2024, 2:36 PM
@dracula - yeah, he really should stay clear of sequels.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/2/2024, 2:35 PM
I was already wary after hearing this was a [frick]ing musical but after watching some reviews from film pundits I typically agree with? I can’t even get excited to see this.. maybe I’ll wait and see it on streaming.

WB continues to [frick] their own shit up smh

JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 10/2/2024, 2:53 PM
@TheLobster - I mean the dude isn't even THE Joker...he's just some random nut who worked as a clown.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 10/2/2024, 2:47 PM
IMHO, There are some BIG problems with a film that could easily be a hit:

It alienates Comic Book fans even further than the first one did (By making sure no one ever thinks Arthur Fleck is the Joker, despite being called "Joker")

It doesn't use Gaga's talents in any way (the music is used in a disjointed and jarring way)

It has no new ideas (Seems like they did a sequel because the first movie made a 1B and no other reason)

It's cynical towards people who liked the first movie (By humiliating Arthur as a character in any way they can, all while making sure no one who ever tried to understand him as an iteration of Joker is proven right)

It's disrespectful towards it's audience, it disrespects the first movie, and it's cynical towards both DC fans and fans of the first movie. No idea why Todd did this. Had he made Joker being delirious while on Arkham and imagining an entire relationship with Harley, or both of them becoming the criminal couple they are on the comics would've been easier, and end up much better than this. I'm at a loss for words.
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/2/2024, 2:51 PM
I think I’ll just stay home and watch Penguin this weekend
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 10/2/2024, 2:55 PM
@tmp3 - You would be wise to do some...this dude isn't even THE Joker.Fleck gets killed by him at the end of the movie.lol
Matador
Matador - 10/2/2024, 2:55 PM
"I think it will stand the test of time and come out on top in years to come. - MrMovieGuy86"


To be successful you need to hit the ground running from the beginning not later in the years with a small pocket of fans keeping git relevant 10 years from now.

User Comment Image
asherman93
asherman93 - 10/2/2024, 3:01 PM
@Matador -
"To be successful you need to hit the ground running from the beginning not later in the years with a small pocket of fans keeping git relevant 10 years from now."
*looks at Rocky Horror Picture Show, John Carpenter's The Thing, Fight Club, and Blade Runner*
You'd be surprised...
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/2/2024, 3:13 PM
@asherman93 - Well, you beat me to it 👍🏻
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/2/2024, 2:57 PM
1.: huffing copium
2.: putting it lightly
3.: utterly pretentious
4.: straight to the point
5.: hilariously scathing
6.: deliberately misinterpretable
7.: begrudgingly conforming

Sounds more mixed than negative, tbh.
asherman93
asherman93 - 10/2/2024, 3:16 PM
Didn't the first Joker movie average out to about a "slightly above meh" critical reception?
And to be fair, this wouldn't be the first Todd Phillips sequel to be considered a step down.
(Though ironically, the guy who wrote the sequels to The Hangover would go on to do Chernobyl and The Last of Us.)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 3:21 PM
@asherman93 - if we are taking about RT then the critics percentage of that was that 69% which to me makes it a more mixed-positive reception.

This as of now is 13% lower then that.

