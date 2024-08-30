JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Said To Be "Even Darker" Than The First Movie

Todd Phillips' Joker sequel screens at the Venice Film Festival next week, and an early report indicates that the movie could be even darker than its predecessor...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 30, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Joker: Folie À Deux will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, and it sounds like director Todd Phillips may have delivered an even darker sequel to his notoriously bleak 2019 film.

Despite going on to become a huge hit (Deadpool and Wolverine only recently surpassed it as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time), the first Joker proved to be polarizing when it screened at Venice a few years ago, with some going so far as to express concern that the film might actually incite violence or some kind of incel uprising.

This was utter nonsense, of course, but Joker was a pretty grim, at times disturbing watch all the same - especially for a major studio "superhero" project.

Festival director Alberto Barbera indicated that audiences might be in for an even rougher time with Folie À Deux during a recent interview.

"If you expect just a second part of the previous one, exactly the same kind of narrative and situation and so on, you are wrong, because the theme is much darker," he told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. "It is much more inventive from every point of view. It's completely unexpected. I think it is very bold, and brave, and creative, and an incredibly original film."

According to MMT's Erick Weber, Phillips' sequel is indeed "even darker" than its predecessor. He has also heard that it should be a shoo-in for a Best Picture Oscar nomination (he elaborates here).

The first trailer didn't really suggest that this movie will be any more violent or shocking than the original, but something tells us those song and dance sequences will be accompanied by some pretty extreme moments.

How much darker could Joker 2 get? Be sure to check back next week for the first social media reactions.

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 10:07 AM
So dark you can barely see it lol..

Kidding aside , not surprised by it possibly being up for some Oscars though (could even win some).

Anyway , I’m intrigued by this since it does look decent and an improvement atleast over the first one which i didn’t care much for tbh.

r1g0r
r1g0r - 8/30/2024, 10:12 AM
Don't need to worry about an 'incel uprising'.

They handle that personally, and the outcome is always a disappointing mess.
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/30/2024, 10:29 AM
"Darker" as in the Joker and Harley Quinn are going to kill an entire audience in this movie and not just the host..
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/30/2024, 10:29 AM
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/30/2024, 10:29 AM
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/30/2024, 10:31 AM
Will it take the whole film to get to a 5 minute scene worth watching again?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/30/2024, 10:31 AM
@slickrickdesigns - That might be your ADD
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/30/2024, 10:32 AM
@FireandBlood - I’m not a mathematics kinda guy.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/30/2024, 10:49 AM
@slickrickdesigns - I think I know what you're saying here.. the last 5 to 10 minutes was the best part in an otherwise Ok movie...IMO. It didn't feel special until those close moments
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/30/2024, 10:56 AM
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/30/2024, 10:36 AM
I've seen the Saw films. I've seen Hostel. I've seen horror movies, gang movies, mob films, tons of shoot em ups over the years... I've seen my fair share of violence on screen. But I never seen it like I did on the joker. The scene with him shooting the guys on the train, and the talk show host felt genuinely shocking and disturbing.

It didn't look cool like an action movie gunfight. It wasn't super gorey like an Eli Roth film, or over the top like a Tarantino film. It felt like we witnessed actual murders. I audibly gasped when he shot Murray Franklin.

Never thought one of the most disturbing killing scenes I ever watched would be in a comic book movie about a clown. Can't wait to see this next film.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/30/2024, 10:52 AM
@DarthOmega - I think one of the most disturbing death scenes in a movie for me has to be the scene from Nope where Jean Jacket sucks up everyone from the rodeo and begins flying around with them and you can hear everyone screaming in agony at the same time as it's flying around including the scene where it vomits due to indigestion and it's primarily blood and clothing and pieces of the rodeo.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/30/2024, 10:55 AM
@SonOfAGif - I still haven't gotten around to seeing Nope. That movie is stranger than I thought if something like that is in it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/30/2024, 11:17 AM
@DarthOmega - I enjoyed the movie a lot. It has a lot of biblical elements and makes one question what the creature truly was.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/30/2024, 10:44 AM
Will it be less boring?
Moriakum
Moriakum - 8/30/2024, 10:50 AM
I love the "I heard from a friend of a friend who saw the movie" crap.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/30/2024, 11:00 AM
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 8/30/2024, 11:04 AM
Looking forward to this and I’m not a fan of fleshing out the character of The Joker more than just being an agent of chaos. But the first one I enjoyed and am excited to see what happens here. Intrigued by Gaga as well. She’s a good actress and I’m burned out from Margo’s Harley so I’m just excited to see a new variation of the character.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 8/30/2024, 11:06 AM
Well, if some rando's friend with a twitter account said so then it must be true, right?

