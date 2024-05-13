JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Steve Coogan Reveals Who He's Playing In Todd Phillips' Upcoming DC Sequel

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Steve Coogan Reveals Who He's Playing In Todd Phillips' Upcoming DC Sequel JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Steve Coogan Reveals Who He's Playing In Todd Phillips' Upcoming DC Sequel

Fans were surprised to see Steve Coogan (Despicable Me 4) make an appearance in the first Joker: Folie à Deux trailer and the British actor has now revealed who he's playing in the jukebox musical sequel.

News
By JoshWilding - May 13, 2024 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

After a disastrous 2023 for the DC brand, Warner Bros. hopes to deliver at least one hit comic book movie this year with Joker: Folie à Deux

2019's Joker grossed over $1 billion on a modest $55 million budget. However, with reports swirling that the sequel cost upwards of $200 million, the studio will surely be hoping it hasn't allowed filmmaker Todd Phillips to indulge too much with this follow-up. After all, musicals are a tough sell at the best of times and comic book adaptations have struggled greatly post-COVID. 

We'll see what happens, but when the first teaser trailer dropped last month, one of the biggest surprises was an appearance from British actor and filmmaker Steve Coogan. 

Best known in the UK for portraying comedy icon Alan Partridge, his film and television credits include Hot FuzzTropic Thunder, Minions, the Night at the Museum franchise, Happyish, and The Reckoning

Talking at the BAFTA TV Awards yesterday evening, Coogan was asked what he could reveal about his Joker: Folie à Deux role. 

"Can I tell you more about it? I'm in it," he started. "I have a very interesting scene with Joaquin Phoenix. I play a sort of a CNN-type reporter who interviews him in his cell. Beyond that, I don't know. I've not seen it. I'm as in the dark as anyone else."

The last time Arthur Fleck was interviewed, it ended very badly for the host (Robert De Niro's Murray Franklin), so we're sure this scene is definitely "interesting."

We've previously heard that the sequel will take place primarily in Arkham Asylum, with Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) meeting a kindred spirit in fellow patient Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). However, with the trailer showing both Arthur and Harley on the loose in Gotham City, we're guessing there will come a point where they're freed to wreak havoc.

Joker: Folie à Deux, which will fall under the "Elseworlds" banner and isn't part of DC Studios' new DCU, is set to be released in theaters on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after Joker debuted.

You can check out the full interview with Coogan in the X post below.

JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX's First Trailer Debuts To Over 167 Million Views In Its First 24 Hours
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX's First Trailer Debuts To Over 167 Million Views In Its First 24 Hours
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Todd Phillips On Casting Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn & Sequel's Musical Elements
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Todd Phillips On Casting Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn & Sequel's Musical Elements
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/13/2024, 5:07 AM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/13/2024, 5:07 AM
And let me guess, he kills him.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 5/13/2024, 5:47 AM
Hopefully the Joker gives him a second series.

Or at very least, smells his cheese.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2024, 6:12 AM
He’s either Jack Ryder or Alexander Knox lol

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , he’s great so nice to have him in the cast though I mainly know him as Phileas Fogg from Around the World in 40 Days with Jackie Chan.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/13/2024, 6:21 AM
Knox?
User Comment Image
grouch
grouch - 5/13/2024, 6:35 AM
completely took me out of the trailer

even though lady gaga is in it she still looked good, but coogan doing a forced american accent etc is just ridiculous. why do this?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder