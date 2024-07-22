JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Trailer Confirmed For Tomorrow As Warner Bros. Launches A Very Unique Countdown

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Trailer Confirmed For Tomorrow As Warner Bros. Launches A Very Unique Countdown

Warner Bros. has confirmed that a new trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux will be released today with a unique countdown video taking us to the set of the "Joker & Harley Show." We also have new Hot Toys...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

We'd heard rumblings that a new Joker: Folie à Deux trailer might be released this week in time for Deadpool & Wolverine, and that's just been confirmed with a unique countdown shared on Warner Bros.' official social and YouTube channels. 

It's ticking down to tomorrow at 6am PT/9am PT, with an empty studio for the "Joker & Harley Show." We'd imagine that when it reaches 00:00:00, the Clown Prince of Crime and his beau will make their presence felt to kick off the new sneak peek. 

This is a clever piece of marketing and arguably more effective than a 10-second trailer tease. This also seems to suggest that the set - which looks like it might be a variety show of some sort - will be key to Joker: Folie à Deux.

In related news, Hot Toys has today unveiled two 1/6th scale figures based on 2019's Joker. They're highly realistic and can be seen alongside the countdown video below (if you don't immediately spot the difference, one has rooted hair and the other sculpted plastic).

Casting director Francine Maisler (Dune) recently discussed casting Lady Gaga alongside Joaquin Phoenix and said her take on The Joker's partner in crime has exceeded all expectations.

"She’s so good in it, you guys," she teased. "She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really surprising - and really good. I saw it and I was really surprised."

"I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, 'Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.' Something she could do and just be real. But this...Man, she’s good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real - and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is - shows she’s good," Maisler concluded.

Joker: Folie à Deux, which will fall under the "Elseworlds" banner and isn't part of DC Studios' new DCU, arrives in theaters on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after Joker debuted.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Promo Fan Art Reveals A Comic-Accurate Take On The Joker And Harley Quinn
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Promo Fan Art Reveals A Comic-Accurate Take On The Joker And Harley Quinn
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Casting Director Says Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Will Blow Your Mind
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Casting Director Says Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Will "Blow Your Mind"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder