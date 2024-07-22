JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Trailer Confirmed For Tomorrow As Warner Bros. Launches A Very Unique Countdown

We'd heard rumblings that a new Joker: Folie à Deux trailer might be released this week in time for Deadpool & Wolverine, and that's just been confirmed with a unique countdown shared on Warner Bros.' official social and YouTube channels.

It's ticking down to tomorrow at 6am PT/9am PT, with an empty studio for the "Joker & Harley Show." We'd imagine that when it reaches 00:00:00, the Clown Prince of Crime and his beau will make their presence felt to kick off the new sneak peek.

This is a clever piece of marketing and arguably more effective than a 10-second trailer tease. This also seems to suggest that the set - which looks like it might be a variety show of some sort - will be key to Joker: Folie à Deux.

In related news, Hot Toys has today unveiled two 1/6th scale figures based on 2019's Joker. They're highly realistic and can be seen alongside the countdown video below (if you don't immediately spot the difference, one has rooted hair and the other sculpted plastic).

Casting director Francine Maisler (Dune) recently discussed casting Lady Gaga alongside Joaquin Phoenix and said her take on The Joker's partner in crime has exceeded all expectations.

"She’s so good in it, you guys," she teased. "She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really surprising - and really good. I saw it and I was really surprised."

"I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, 'Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.' Something she could do and just be real. But this...Man, she’s good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real - and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is - shows she’s good," Maisler concluded.

Joker: Folie à Deux, which will fall under the "Elseworlds" banner and isn't part of DC Studios' new DCU, arrives in theaters on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after Joker debuted.