JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is No Laughing Matter

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is No Laughing Matter

The review embargo for Todd Phillips' Joker sequel lifted earlier today, and the movie's less-than stellar Rotten Tomatoes score has now been revealed...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2024 08:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

The first reviews for Joker: Folie À Deux were shared online earlier today, and they were about as mixed as we had expected after the divisive reaction to the original movie.

Now, Todd Phillips' R-rated sequel is sitting at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 42 reviews.

Again, this really shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The first Joker was widely praised by fans and recognized by several major awards bodies (including the Oscars), so it can be easy to forget that critics were far from won over upon its release.

While some hailed the disturbing crime drama as a masterpiece, others felt that Phillips simply "ripped off" Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy to deliver a depressing slog.

Despite high praise for the lead performances from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as well as the score and cinematography, Folie À Deux is clearly destined to be just as polarizing. Still, there are plenty more reviews to come, and there's a decent chance the movie will wind up with a similar score to its predecessor (69%) before all is said and done.

Have a read through some quotes in the RT feature below, and let us know if you plan on seeing Joker 2 on the big screen when it hits theaters next month.

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Says No JOKER 3 As The Story Is Told And Dismisses DC Studios' Involvement
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Says No JOKER 3 As "The Story Is Told" And Dismisses DC Studios' Involvement
Major SPOILERS For JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Have Surfaced Courtesy Of Today's Reviews
Recommended For You:

Major SPOILERS For JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Have Surfaced Courtesy Of Today's Reviews
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/4/2024, 9:18 PM
'Joker' (2019) made over a billion and won an Oscar with a 69% RT score. ...Let's Calm The F Down.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 9:26 PM
@Lisa89 -

Yeah but that movie was propelled by the hype and the hysteria that was happening around that time with the riots and social unrest.
It was also propelled by the memes and intrigue.

People took it in pride and identified with Arthur.


Now 4 years after the pandemic , times have changed.
The general audience of Joker was principally men , and I don’t think straight men in general like musicals , and they definitely are not going to be brought it by Lady Gaga.


This time it’s been marketed as a two handler movie , and while the support for the movie is there on social media , it’s been driven primarily by hardcore DC fans and the LGBTQ community that supports Gaga.

Which is not enough for it to have legs at the box office or the same word of mouth as the first one.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 9:40 PM
@Lisa89 - any dc movie is always a source of shade on this site.

Just waiting for Superman to blow away everyone and see this site change tunes

#InGunnWeTrust
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/4/2024, 9:46 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Obviously, I'm not suggesting that 'Joker: Folie À Deux' is going to make over a billion or win an Oscar. I'm pointing out that it's ludicrous to hand wring over a sequel to a super-divisive film getting a super-divisive reaction. This is not the first (or last) "article" about the shocking revelation that 'Joker: Folie À Deux' didn't debut with a 90%+ RT score. Ridiculous.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/4/2024, 9:50 PM
@vectorsigma - I hope 'Superman' (2025) is great, but this site will never "change tunes" because Negativity Gets Clicks.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/4/2024, 9:52 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -
An astute observation. That first one captured the zeitgeist for a segment of the populace, and not women for the most part. The Bro's like a nice sexy Harley Quinn, like Margot Robbie. With all due respect to Lady Gaga and her Meat Suit she just ain't a sex symbol, at least not to the Bros. And a musical?. It's got a lot of strikes going for it. I wasn't interested in the first one and certainly won't plunk down my money for this one so I won't pass judgement.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/4/2024, 9:53 PM
@vectorsigma -
That would make me very happy indeed, as a Marvel fan. I want a good Superman movie. We need a good Superman movie. One that embodies the hopefulness that the character used to represent. No ambiguity.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 10:05 PM
@Lisa89 - i agree with you on "negativity gets clicks", but for marvel movies, this site will never sing that tune. 😅

Even the disasters of secret invasion and the marvels did not sound as bad here when compared to dc movies and joker 2 is the latest example

And 👊 for Superman next year
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 10:07 PM
@Goldboink - Gunn is great at characterization so im not worried at all. He will nail it for sure.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 10:08 PM
@Lisa89 -

I know the articles gets annoying , but hey it’s a site that is supported by ads and clicks of the community. It’s obvious they’re going to write as many articles as possible about a “shocking” headline.

I understand it’s annoying, but it’s just how it is.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/4/2024, 10:11 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - I'm glad you put "shocking" in quotes because everyone should have expected an RT score in (or around) the 60s.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 10:12 PM
@Goldboink -


Exactly , I fully agree.
The first movie definitely knew it’s audience and came out at the perfect time where’s certain part of the population of men, where feeling a certain way.
Add to that it’s had the name Joker stamped on it , of course the Dude bros were going to rush to theaters and see it, and the memes and countless posts about the movies also helped.

And I also agree on the Harley Quinn front.
Lady Gaga is a decent actress and a good looking women , but she’s not the sex symbol that Margot Robbie is.
At least not for straight men.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 10:17 PM
@Lisa89 -

Yeah I guess no one should be surprised.

Also if it doesn’t get nominated for the Oscars in any main category, we should also not be shocked.

After the headaches Phoenix course some Hollywood producers lately , and the fact that Lady Gaga hasn’t garner any OUTSTANDING reviews like Mr. Phoenix did in the first one, I think it’s safe to say this one will probably only be nominated in technical categories.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 10:17 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Phoenix caused*
captainwalker
captainwalker - 9/4/2024, 10:26 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - What you said.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 9/4/2024, 10:29 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Lady ga ga is NOT an attractive troll.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 9/4/2024, 9:23 PM
Sooo let’s get ready for a so so movie some people will call genius. 👍
warmachinerocks
warmachinerocks - 9/4/2024, 9:42 PM
@slickrickdesigns - so just like the first one?
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 9/4/2024, 10:01 PM
@slickrickdesigns - Yeah, like it was with that lame Deadpool and Wolverine movie.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 10:12 PM
@Spawnnn - i retain hope for mankind seeing this kind of comments

That film is so stupid and insulting imo. Sheep mentality at its best
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/4/2024, 10:31 PM
@Spawnnn - BINGO!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/4/2024, 9:24 PM
This won't make half the take of the first one.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 9:27 PM
@Batmangina -

I agree.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2024, 9:25 PM
From 42 "people".
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 9:30 PM
Lolz

At least they have the guts to release the rt scores way ahead the release unlike those marvel oscar winners which wait for the last minute only to have about 20-40% shill reviewers

And it also means less shill reviews for this movie
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 9:34 PM
@vectorsigma - and im really out of touch this year for movies. Didnt know this will be out next month, was thinking around nov.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 9:33 PM
It’s rare to catch lightning in a bottle twice.

I think this movie will open big but won’t have the same legs as the first one.

The LGBTQ community will be supportive of it wether it’s good or not just because of Gaga (although they weren’t there for House of Gucci , ooops) but I don’t think the general public will be as enthused with this one as they were with the first one.


And if it’s as successful and well received as the first one then I’ll happily eat crow lol
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 9:36 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - i also think this will not do as good as the first one but will be successful nonetheless.

Although the reported 200m budget will make WB ask for more in return unlike the first one with a 55m budget
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/4/2024, 9:55 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -
People don't spend their money that way, to blindly support the endeavors of someone who supports a particular community.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 10:03 PM
@vectorsigma -


Yes maybe but I don’t think it’ll be on the same level as the first one tho


And I have no idea in what way Todd Philips spent 200 million dollars 🤔
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 10:04 PM
@Goldboink -

Dude , do you even know the Stan community?
The Swifties?

The Little Monsters are going to definitely go support this movie just because Gaga is on it
I think you underestimate human stupidity lol
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 10:17 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - for sure, not the same levels, the first one was that special.

I just heard of that 200m budget and was really surprised, was ecpecting around the same as the first.

Actor salaries and way better production might be the reason. From the trailers alone i see a lot extras so it doesnt feel lonely as the first one
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 10:20 PM
@vectorsigma -
Yeah that first time came out around a very specific and perfect time.


And damn , I mean i know Phoenix is an Oscar winner now , but I can’t imagine him being paid more than 30 million max. And lady Gaga seeing as she’s not really a veteran actress, should be getting around 10-15 million.

So they really should have a better production to be spending 155 million on the rest of the movie 🤔
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/4/2024, 9:35 PM
I'm still seeing it, at least there won't be a thousand stupid jokes, bad cgi and a blue beam in the sky
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 9:38 PM
@bobevanz - ill also be there. Dc and marvel, im always there. Excited for Superman next year more than any marvel movie though
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/4/2024, 10:05 PM
@bobevanz - I don't think I've seen the blue beam in the sky trope in about 10 years. 🤪
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/4/2024, 9:35 PM
Love me some "lad Gaga"
Murderisbadong
Murderisbadong - 9/4/2024, 9:40 PM
So if the reviews are bad, do we listen to Rotten Tomatoes?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 9:45 PM
@Murderisbadong - on this site, no if it is a marvel movie
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/4/2024, 10:36 PM
@Murderisbadong - Rotten Tomatoes can’t and shouldn’t be trusted. Whenever RT reports a low score but the movie is beloved by the masses, the headline always starts with “Despite Rotten Tomatoes…”.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder