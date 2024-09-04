JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is No Laughing Matter

The first reviews for Joker: Folie À Deux were shared online earlier today, and they were about as mixed as we had expected after the divisive reaction to the original movie.

Now, Todd Phillips' R-rated sequel is sitting at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 42 reviews.

Again, this really shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The first Joker was widely praised by fans and recognized by several major awards bodies (including the Oscars), so it can be easy to forget that critics were far from won over upon its release.

While some hailed the disturbing crime drama as a masterpiece, others felt that Phillips simply "ripped off" Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy to deliver a depressing slog.

Despite high praise for the lead performances from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as well as the score and cinematography, Folie À Deux is clearly destined to be just as polarizing. Still, there are plenty more reviews to come, and there's a decent chance the movie will wind up with a similar score to its predecessor (69%) before all is said and done.

Have a read through some quotes in the RT feature below, and let us know if you plan on seeing Joker 2 on the big screen when it hits theaters next month.

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”