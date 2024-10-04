JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Rotten Tomatoes Score Plummets (And Its Audience Score Is Even Worse)

When Joker: Folie À Deux premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month, there were plenty of rave reviews following a reported 11-minute standing ovation.

However, the sequel also hit Rotten Tomatoes with a slightly lower score than 2019's Joker, suggesting critics weren't quite as high on the follow-up to a movie which, despite being an awards success, was also no critical darling.

This week, things have only got worse for Joker: Folie À Deux. The movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has continued to decline as more verdicts have been counted and, as we write this, it sits at 39% based on 165 reviews.

Even more troubling is the fact fans have awarded it an awful 37% Audience Score on the new "Popcornmeter." This will do nothing to help Joker: Folie À Deux during a weekend that promises to be a wholly disappointing one.

The current Critics Consensus states, "Joaquin Phoenix's eponymous Joker takes the stand in a sequel that dances around while the story remains still, although Lady Gaga's wildcard energy gives Folie á Deux some verve."

For context, Joker has a 68% score from critics and 89% from moviegoers.

We can't imagine DC Studios will be overly happy to see yet another DC movie from the previous regime bomb, though filmmaker Todd Phillips might have helped them out last month when he said, "With all due respect to [DC Studios], this is kind of a Warner Bros. movie. That's them also wanting it to be like, 'Okay, Todd did his thing, let Todd continue to do his thing.'"

In contrast, The Penguin - which did have some DC Studios involvement - is "Certified Fresh" with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters.