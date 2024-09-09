New JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Trailer Gives Us Something To Smile About As Tickets Go On Sale

Joker: Folie À Deux had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last week, and reactions were about as mixed as you'd expect after the critical response to Todd Phillips' first film.

Though the movie initially hit Rotten Tomatoes with 59%, it has since risen to "Fresh" status with 61% based on 44 reviews.

Audiences will get to make their own minds up when the musical crime drama arrives in theaters next month, but for now, Warner Bros. has released a new teaser to coincide with the news that tickets are officially on sale.

In what will likely be the final trailer, we see Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) being interviewed by Steve Coogan's character, who asks his subject what's changed in the two years since he brutally murdered Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) live on air. Arthur replies that he's "not alone any more," as we see shots of Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn/Lee Quinzel joining the Joker in various chaotic situations.

Phillips was asked if he'd have any interest in helming a third Joker film during the Venice press panel, to which he responded: "Did you see the movie?" This was met with laughter, as the filmmaker continued by noting that Arthur/Joker's story has now been told.

While this is far from a blatant spoiler, Phillips' comments have understandably led to speculation that Fleck will be killed off at the end of Folie À Deux. Spoilers have not leaked, but early test-screening reactions did mention that the ending is sure to be highly divisive, and we have also heard that this movie is significantly darker than its predecessor.

Check out the new teaser at the link below, and let us know what you think.

Something to smile about. Get tickets NOW for Joker: Folie à Deux - only in theaters and @IMAX, October 4. #JokerMovie #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/RNDCQOjY5U — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) September 9, 2024

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”