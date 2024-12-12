Quentin Tarantino Responds To JOKER 2 Praise Backlash: "What Do You Care What the F*ck I Like?"

Quentin Tarantino's praise for Todd Philips' Joker sequel was met with a lot of backlash online, and the filmmaker has now shared his response...

Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux was not a popular movie (32% on Rotten Tomatoes and just $206 million at the global box office), but several notable names have come out in defence of the sequel, including Quentin Tarantino.

During an appearance on the Bret Easton Ellis podcast back in October, the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood director told the host that he very much enjoyed the film, and commended Phillips for being like the Joker himself by saying "f*ck you" to the audience and the studio.

“I really, really liked it, really. A lot. Like, tremendously, and I went to see it expecting to be impressed by the filmmaking,” Tarantino said. “But I thought it was going to be an arms-length, intellectual exercise that ultimately I wouldn’t think worked like a movie, but that I would appreciate it for what it is. And I’m just nihilistic enough to kind of enjoy a movie that doesn’t quite work as a movie or that’s like a big, giant mess to some degree. And I didn’t find it an intellectual exercise. I really got caught up into it. I really liked the musical sequences. I got really caught up. I thought the more banal the songs were, the better they were. I find myself listening to the lyrics of ‘For Once in My Life’ in a way I never have before.”

The internet's response was about as reasonable and balanced as you'd expect, with a lot of people calling the director out for his opinion. Tarantino evidently took notice, and addressed the backlash on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

“I go on a show and I say that I like Joker 2. Now there’s 150 articles on it. One person listens to the thing and writes an article about it and there’s 150 ripoff articles on that. And then you read the comments: ‘Quentin is a f*cking asshole. That movie f*cking sucks. He’s a f*cking asshole for saying that.’ Why am I a f*cking asshole? I liked the f*cking movie! That makes me a f*cking asshole? You either like the movie or you don’t. I’m not plugging the movie. I’m not doing anything. I’m just saying I like it. Who gives a f*ck what I like? What do you care what the f*ck I like?”

Tarantino also weighed-in on the response to his recent comments about having no interest in watching Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies.

“Then they say I’m a f*cking asshole for not seeing something,” the director continued. “What the f*ck do you care what I see or don’t see? Someone will say, ‘Well I think he’s missing out.’ Well, I am sure there is a lot of shit I could say you’re missing out on and I don’t care if you miss out on.”

Tarantino does have a point, of course, but he also seems to be getting a bit too worked up over some online negativity. Was this his first time reading a comments section?

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Have you watched the Joker sequel yet, or did the reviews put you off? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/12/2024, 11:01 AM
Oh Quentin...invite a coffee first

Also we are covering Joe Rogan now...i love being alive
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/12/2024, 11:07 AM
1- If you don't get Quentin is a different type of person then you haven't been paying attention
2- He's 100% correct. To be intrested in what someone says as an artist you enjoy is one thing. To care about it is another.
Example- He doesn't really respect Bruce Lee. I love Bruce Lee. This is literally the only time I ever commented about it. And I'm not saying it to like or dislike.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/12/2024, 11:09 AM
"One of us!" - "One of us!" - "One of us!" - "One of us!" - "One of us!" - "One of us!" - "One of us!"
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/12/2024, 11:13 AM
I knew he gave his opinion. I didn't know there was "backlash" to his opinion, which seems silly.

On a different but related note, I think it's funny that what Tarantino says he liked about the movie, Phillips said he wasn't trying to do. People put meanings into art all the time that the artist never intended, but it does make me laugh that he's getting so worked up about his opinion that Phillips himself said isn't a proper interpretation of the film.
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/12/2024, 11:17 AM
@SATW42 - like, imagine giving an opinion that's incorrect, and then getting mad about people talking about that opinion. Oh wait, that's comicbookmovie.coms message boards.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 11:26 AM
@SATW42 - I don’t think an interpretation can be proper because that is just as you said the meaning and your own individual thought they you bring to it

It’s the reason art is subjective.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/12/2024, 11:24 AM
As someone who loves his filmography, I stopped listening to anything he said after hearing his take on the Roman Polanski situation. Brilliant filmmaker but he’s a bad take factory otherwise
LSHF
LSHF - 12/12/2024, 11:33 AM
I just think he needs to change his mind on stating how many films he was going to, and not hold himself to it.

If he has three more good films, then do three more films. That's more important than some statement made many years ago under possibly different circumstances.

No, I don't give a [frick] what he likes, but I do give a [frick] about him continuing to make movies if he has more good stories to tell.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 12/12/2024, 11:36 AM
This is the same guy that prefers the shot-for-shot remake of Psycho over the original so...
Forthas
Forthas - 12/12/2024, 11:37 AM
I am sort of in agreement with him and sort of not. He should not be labeled a f*cking *sshole for his opinions about the film but on the other hand since he decided to make them public in a public forum then criticism about his judgement is FAIR GAME! If you don't want people to comment on the things you say...don't say them in a format that broadcasts it to a public audience.
VileBlood
VileBlood - 12/12/2024, 11:38 AM
"addressed the backlash on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience"

lol.

What a world we live in, can't give an opinion and people actually watch the Joe Rogan Experience.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/12/2024, 11:40 AM
Tarantino is a sperg and a nihilist so it is unsurprising that he liked this contemptuous pile of shit.

He is also on a lot of drugs.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/12/2024, 11:41 AM
I get what Joker 2 was trying to do, but it was a terrible execution. Everyone hates the suits in charge, they aren't part of the industry but making a crappy movie on purpose, isn't the flex you think it might be. Just let them make their shitty sequel, don't get involved at all, and see what happens. The most recent example was The Exorcist remake and Bill Friedkin, he's such a badass " I don't want to be around when that happens. But if there's a spirit world, and I can come back, I plan to possess David Gordon Green and make his life a living hell."
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/12/2024, 11:43 AM
Name a kid Quentin this is what you get
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 11:51 AM
A lot of people nowadays think they are the ultimate authority on everything and if you or something doesn’t conform to their tastes then it’s bad & you’re wrong…

Maybe it’s always been like that but I feel it now moreso then ever before and it’s [frick]ing annoying.

Tarantino can like or not see whatever he wants just like everybody else , who da [frick] am i or anyone to judge that?.

Anyway , I didn’t care much for the first Joker but I have been morbidly curious to check out Folie A Deux.
grif
grif - 12/12/2024, 12:02 PM
lol qt lost an election

