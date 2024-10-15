TAXI DRIVER Writer Paul Schrader Destroys JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX In Brutal Review: "It's A Really Bad Musical"

TAXI DRIVER Writer Paul Schrader Destroys JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX In Brutal Review: &quot;It's A Really Bad Musical&quot;

Taxi Driver writer Paul Schrader has decided to weigh in on Joker: Folie à Deux, admitting that he was unable to make it through the DC sequel. He also has nothing nice to say about the movie's leads.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 15, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker
Source: Interview Magazine

Joker: Folie à Deux just had another dismal weekend at the North American box office. During its second weekend in theaters, it grossed only $7 million and slipped behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($7.3 million), The Wild Robot ($14 million), and Terrifier 3 ($18.8 million).

The sequel hasn't fared well with fans or critics and fell short of 2019's Joker in just about every way. Of course, that movie also had its fair share of detractors as Todd Phillips wore his inspirations on his sleeve, pulling heavily from the likes of The King of Comedy and Taxi Driver

Paul Schrader wrote the latter and, talking to Interview Magazine, he admitted that he hated everything about Joker: Folie à Deux. In fact, he didn't even make it to the end! 

"I saw Joker: Folie à Deux. I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it. I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough," the Taxi Driver and Raging Bull scribe admitted. "It’s a really bad musical."

Pushed on why he hated it so much, Schrader pointed the blame at stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. "I don’t like either of those people. I don’t like them as actors. I don’t like them as characters. I don’t like the whole thing," he stated. "I mean, those are people who, if they came to your house, you’d slip out the back door."

Inevitably, the interviewer then asked whether the filmmaker had ever considered working on a Marvel movie. 

"No, no. The closest I got to it, and I realized it really wasn’t for me, was when I tried to do the prequel to The Exorcist with Stellan Skarsgård," Schrader explained. "That was supposed to be a big-budget commercial film and it didn’t set easy with me. I had problems with the producers, problems with everything. More and more, I realized it was a bad fit."

Joker: Folie à Deux stands to lose Warner Bros. as much as $200 million after flopping at the box office and holds several unwanted records. For example, it's the lowest-rated comic book movie ever on CinemaScore with a D grade from filmgoers. 

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Phillips has already said Joker 3 won't ever happen - the ending makes that clear - but between this and Jared Leto's divisive performance in the DCEU, now might be a good time to let the Clown Prince of Crime rest for a while. 

Do you agree with Schrader's Joker: Folie à Deux review?

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Could Cost Warner Bros. As Much As $200M After Bombing At The Box Office
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Could Cost Warner Bros. As Much As $200M After Bombing At The Box Office
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Gets Slashed By TERRIFIER 3 After Shocking, Record-Breaking 82% Decline
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Gets Slashed By TERRIFIER 3 After Shocking, Record-Breaking 82% Decline
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MikeyL
MikeyL - 10/15/2024, 7:41 AM
Ehh I feel like going into a film already hating the two lead actors is gonna lead to a bias. The film is shit, don’t get me wrong, but he’s clearly not unbiased
Forthas
Forthas - 10/15/2024, 7:44 AM
I can relate to not liking the film but taking shots at the actors is really crass and unconstructive. If the basis of his dislike is that he does not like the actors then his whole criticism is hollow.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/15/2024, 8:22 AM
@Forthas - Phoenix is douche. He’s been one for a long time. Nothing wrong with disliking him for it.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/15/2024, 8:29 AM
@TheNewYorker - I am sure there are a lot of people that are douches. But that is different from whether the film is good. He is a bit part in a large production. It is like saying that if a manager at your job is a douche, everything your place of work does is invalidated and sucks.
LSHF
LSHF - 10/15/2024, 7:55 AM
Thr closest he came to working on a Marvel movie was an Exorcist prequel?
RaddRider
RaddRider - 10/15/2024, 8:17 AM
@LSHF - Also thought it was weird that they asked him about Marvel while they were talking about a Joker movie
Luigi
Luigi - 10/15/2024, 7:58 AM
This movie was bad but at least I watched more than 20 minutes before deciding.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/15/2024, 7:59 AM
Sounds like he never would have liked the movie regardless, based on his comments about the actors. Do we even know if he watched the first movie (and I mean actually watch it)?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/15/2024, 8:02 AM
The movie had great cinematography at least
LSHF
LSHF - 10/15/2024, 8:02 AM
No, I would not slip out the back door (I don't need speaking for me).

If he didn't like the actors, why the F did he waste time and money even attempting to see it?

Yes, I would have given the film more of a chance then the first twenty minutes or more.

Takeaway? He's NOT a reliable reviewer and his critiques were personal and not professional.

MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/15/2024, 8:04 AM
i mean he's not wrong, but hating actors/actresses is not ok... but still:

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/15/2024, 8:06 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

My thoughts exactly. Can't really take it as an objective take when he admits to not being a fan of either Phoenix or Gaga.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/15/2024, 8:07 AM
Remember when we were getting four or five “articles” a day dumping on ‘The Flash’ even though it had fresh scores on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and audiences?
I guess we should have seen this ridiculous and pointless deluge of bullshit coming. Pathetic.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder