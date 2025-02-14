KICK-ASS 2 Director Jeff Wadlow In The Mix To Helm CLAYFACE; Reason Why Mike Flanagan Won't Direct Revealed

KICK-ASS 2 Director Jeff Wadlow In The Mix To Helm CLAYFACE; Reason Why Mike Flanagan Won't Direct Revealed

We have a big update on DC Studios' hunt for a Clayface director, with Kick-Ass 2 helmer Jeff Wadlow now in the mix. We also have news on why Mike Flanagan won't helm his passion project. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman
Source: Deadline

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH recently revealed that Speak No Evil's James Watkins is being eyed to direct ClayfaceDeadline has today confirmed that he's in the mix; however, Watkins is not alone.

According to the trade, Kick-Ass 2 director Jeff Wadlow is among those being invited to pitch their take on the DCU movie. Beyond his comic book movie experience (which includes the script for 2020's Bloodshot), the filmmaker has helmed critically panned horror flicks like Truth or Dare, Fantasy Island, and Imaginary.

Ultimately, DC Studios will choose the filmmaker they believe is right for the job but Watkins feels like the better fit given his filmography includes the likes of Eden Lake and The Woman in Black.

As for why writer Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) isn't set to helm Clayface, it's said he was never going to be among those considered due to commitments to other projects, including the upcoming Exorcist reboot. 

The trade adds that while casting buzz has begun, an actor will only be chosen once Clayface has a director. It sounds like DC Studios has a shortlist but wants to allow its chosen filmmaker to weigh in. 

According to this report, "Clayface is rumored to be a horror-thriller-tragedy, with the lead protagonist not expected to be portrayed as the notorious villain he’s known as in the Batman canon."

The first iteration of Clayface debuted in the 1940s, mere months after The Joker. At the time, Basil Karlo was little more than a deranged B-List actor and killer who dressed up as the sinister "Clayface" character he'd played in the past. Furious he'd been recast in the monstrous role, Karlo went on a killing spree that saw him target the cast of the film made without him. 

Karlo eventually gained shape-shifting abilities. Matt Hagen, an adventurer who turned into a monster after encountering a radioactive pool of protoplasm, is perhaps the most popular version of the villain thanks to his role in Batman: The Animated Series.

In the show, he was portrayed as an actor who used an anti-ageing cream to look younger. After getting on the wrong side of its creator, Roland Daggett, Hagen is doused in a vat of the stuff and transforms into a monster. The third Clayface was Preston Payne, with Sondra Fuller, Cassius Payne, Peter Malley, Todd Russell, and Johnny Williams all following. 

Clayface arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026. Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

CLAYFACE Has Reportedly Found A Director And He Has Some Seriously Impressive Horror Experience
Related:

CLAYFACE Has Reportedly Found A Director And He Has Some Seriously Impressive Horror Experience
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 Recap And Review - Filler Or Necessary Context?
Recommended For You:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 Recap And Review - Filler Or Necessary Context?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kazuma
kazuma - 2/14/2025, 7:14 AM
Tf is the point of this movie?
abd00bie
abd00bie - 2/14/2025, 7:18 AM
@kazuma - I love CLayface, mostly bc of Batman TAS but yeah I'm looking forward to this if it's a body horror movie
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/14/2025, 7:21 AM
Jeff Wadlow would be a non-starter for this movie and a terrible choice. Ideally Flanagan would be my guy but he’s on Exorcist (which is an amazing fit).
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/14/2025, 7:22 AM
Yikes! That Resume sure AF doesn't inspire confidence. Bloodshot was hot trash.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 7:26 AM
I know that they are other names in the mix it seems but between Wadlow & Watkins , I think the latter would be the better choice by far!!.

Also we have known that Flanagan was unable to direct this due to his commitments to other projects such as the Exorcist film he’s doing so that’s nothing new.

Anyway , hope this turns out well!!.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/14/2025, 7:50 AM
The should get Scott Derrickson or James Wan.

For [frick]s Sake

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder