Star-Studded State Farm Commercial Delivers A Better Take On BATMAN And His Villains Than The DCU Ever Did

Ben Affleck was great as the DCEU's Caped Crusader (well, maybe not in The Flash) but a newly released State Farm commercial delivers an incredible take on Batman and some of his most iconic villains...

By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Insurance company State Farm has launched a new marketing campaign revolving around "Batman vs. Bateman," and the money spent on this thing...well, it might be more than entire episodes of some superhero TV shows. 

The commercial boasts an all-star cast that includes Jason Bateman, SZA, Kai Cenat, Jordan the Stallion, Batman, and of course, Jake from State Farm. 

We've been unable to identify everyone in this promo but the actor playing Batman appears to be wearing a modified version of Ben Affleck's Batsuit. This updated suit design and his Batmobile look phenomenal, as does State Farm's take on villains like Two-Face, Poison Ivy, and The Joker. 

The Clown Prince of Crime looks vastly better here than in movies like Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League, and in many respects, this is the Gotham City fans have waited years to see on screen. Honestly, James Gunn and DC Studios need to take notes. 

"For the first time ever, Batman and Bateman share the screen in a hilarious showdown that highlights the differences that set State Farm apart from its competitors," reads the official description of this spot. "Because when it comes to protection, you don’t just want coverage - you want State Farm."

The commercial was developed in collaboration with Highdive, with additional agencies supporting the 360-campaign including FleishmanHillard, Infinity Marketing Team, OMD, Optimum Sports, The Marketing Arm Warner Bros. Discovery, Creative License and ThisMachine.

The campaign features a diverse array of top talent, including Jason Bateman playing against Batman, Grammy-winning artist SZA as Catwoman, streaming sensation Kai Cenat as a Gotham City citizen, and popular content creator Jordan Howlett (a.k.a. Jordan the Stallion) as Commissioner Gordon. 

Kristyn Cook, State Farm chief agency, sales and marketing officer said, "This campaign creates an opportunity for our brand that is known for driving cultural relevancy through entertainment to boldly ask consumers if they’re confident the insurance they have includes the coverage they need."

"Through the juxtaposition of Batman and Bateman, we’re building the narrative for consumers to look at the insurance industry and question the value being offered by our competitors. Because it’s clear that just having insurance isn’t the same as getting the full value of having State Farm," she added.

You can watch the extended version of this Batman-inspired commercial in the player below. 

supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/12/2025, 10:13 AM
cant wait for the catwoman comments
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 10:17 AM
@supermanrex - i mean...they can do better
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/12/2025, 10:18 AM
@supermanrex - Yeah. The fourth or fifth woman of color playing Catwoman in live action is sure to blow some minds. 🙄
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/12/2025, 10:23 AM
@Lisa89 - oh you best believe a cheesy commercial will ruin these fools day.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/12/2025, 10:15 AM
I'd watch a show like that. Bateman just fumbling around through a Batman story.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 10:21 AM
@JustAWaffle - reminds me of something Steve Oedekerk would have made
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/12/2025, 10:24 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - I'm still holding out for Kung Pow 2.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 3/12/2025, 10:16 AM
Oh Josh...

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 10:16 AM
Id watch Star farm i watch slop and be excited for next slop ..letsbuy a Tesla to help israel
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 10:20 AM
haha I love it. Bravo. DCU def needs to take notes.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 3/12/2025, 10:20 AM
Josh not even trying to hide his bait headlines now
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 10:21 AM
@CerealKiller1 - you mean "bate" :D
mountainman
mountainman - 3/12/2025, 10:21 AM
I haven’t seen a DCU Batman yet.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/12/2025, 10:22 AM
@mountainman - cant be any worse than the commercial... right?... right..
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/12/2025, 10:24 AM
@mountainman - you will if you watch Reacher
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/12/2025, 10:24 AM
The Joker was legit. Also the look of Gotham.

