5 Reasons Robert Pattinson's THE BATMAN Should Be The DCU's Caped Crusader

It was recently reported that Warner Bros. Discovery is eager for more Batman and considering making Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne the DCU's Dark Knight. Here's why we think that's actually a great idea.

By JoshWilding - Oct 09, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

We recently learned that Warner Bros. Discovery is supposedly mulling over the possibility of bringing Robert Pattinson's Batman into the DCU. After the success of The Batman and The Penguin, we're not surprised, though getting everyone on board with the idea is another matter.

DC Studios' James Gunn and filmmaker Matt Reeves are already working together, and the latter's influence on Batman's corner of the DC Universe appears to be growing bigger all the time.

In this feature, we're diving into why "Battinson" joining the DCU would be what's best for The Batman franchise and Gunn's reboot plans. Nothing is confirmed at this stage, but for us, the sooner Pattinson shares the screen with David Corenswet's Superman, the better...mostly.

5. It's An Easy Retcon

batman-online

The Flash went to great lengths to replace Ben Affleck as Batman, utilising the Multiverse and time travel to replace him first with Michael Keaton and then, uh, George Clooney for some reason. 

Despite being a reboot, the DCU is picking and choosing actors and characters from the past, including John Cena's Peacemaker and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. As a result, it won't be remotely difficult to make it so that Pattinson's Batman is this new shared world's Dark Knight.

There was nothing in The Batman to contradict what Gunn is planning. Retroactively making a critical and commercial hit like this the first DCU movie would get this franchise off to the right start alongside next summer's Superman.
 

4. Does Anyone Want A Batman Movie From Andy Muschietti?

MV5-BZGZj-Y2-Jl-Mz-Ut-MGNk-My00-M2-Zk-LWE2-YTMt-ZDMx-MWMw-OTQ5-M2-Qx-Xk-Ey-Xk-Fqc-Gc-V1

The Flash is a bad movie. Horrible VFX, a terrible, tasteless series of cameos, and a mess of a story (which fails the Flashpoint comics on every level) are just the rotten icing on top of a terrible-tasting cake. 

Filmmaker Andy Muschietti showed a few inventive moments and handled Keaton's return as Batman well, but there's no way he should now be handed a project like The Brave and the Bold. Why not give Josh Trank a crack at Avengers: Doomsday or S.J. Clarkson a shot at Spider-Man 4?

This has "disaster" written all over it and Muschietti won't have nostalgia to so heavily rely on with a new Batman. He's just not the right fit and Gunn can't risk dropping the ball on a character this important with a mediocre filmmaker. 
 

3. It's Confusing For Regular Moviegoers

9986h9ci26ua1

While moviegoers are smarter than most studios seem to think, it's still confusing to have two different versions of Batman on screen at the same time. Sure, we all know what "Elseworlds" means, but does your dad? How about your sister or grandparents? 

Releasing The Batman - Part II and then following it up two years later with The Brave and the Bold about a different Caped Crusader who is raising his son as Robin runs the risk of causing any number of headaches. 

Critics and fans alike will also compare the two franchises, and essentially having them compete feels like a recipe for disaster. We just can't see how the DCU would be able to make its Batman that different to the one played by Pattinson. 
 

2. The Batman Is Easily The Best DCEU-Era Movie

900f614d0c5415c196270371047ca1595b9fbbf7dd1b4ebe3e4c0c937ef3e3a0

The DC Extended Universe wasn't as bad as some would lead you to believe, but let's face it, that era of storytelling didn't exactly deliver a long list of beloved movies. Wonder Woman is likely to be the only one remembered as a true "classic" when all is said and done. 

Looking outside the DCEU, we have Joker, but that divided opinions (and has been somewhat tainted by Joker: Folie à Deux). Ultimately, The Batman remains easily the best movie released before the DCU relaunch.

With that in mind, why wouldn't DC Studios put the spotlight on Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse? Not only does the franchise have a lot of goodwill, The Penguin has been a hit with fans and critics, and Gunn and Peter Safran's involvement with the series has been widely publicised.
 

1. What It Means For The DCU

Before-The-Batman-An-Original-Movie-Novel-copy

Look, if we get our way and The Batman is incorporated into the DCU, there are going to be some big changes. Gunn will likely have to scrap plans to bring Damian Wayne into the fold and hold off on introducing the Bat-Family...which may upset some fans. 

Reeves will also need to be open to incorporating a wider universe into his stories but can still keep this franchise relatively standalone. Superman doesn't need to frequently drop in and Gotham can be a city which is patrolled by just one lone vigilante. 

As for Pattinson, he'll have to be convinced to make at least the odd appearance in other projects. However, Batman doesn't have to be a member of the Justice League and can be used very sparingly, treated as more of an urban myth than a publicly known "superhero."
 

Related:

JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/9/2024, 12:21 PM
Reeves is not crazy about it, Zaslav is too crazy about it. There’s no middle ground
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/9/2024, 12:21 PM
2 is a stretch. DCEU was really Zack's universe. The Batman and Joker weren't set there.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 12:26 PM
@Steel86 - yep

Plus while the DCEU as a whole didn’t really work for me , it still had its own bright spots imo like the first WW & Shazam film.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/9/2024, 12:21 PM
The points raised are good ones but the world they have created and are continuing to create with the amazing Penguin show don't feel like they tonally work with the hyper vibrant world they are making with Superman

I'm not saying it's impossible but thr work to make it fit is pretty high
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/9/2024, 12:30 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I'm not sure why some fans can't differentiate the movies and the comics. Batman, Superman and whatever else hero you want to read all have different tones for their comic books. The MCU has really put our minds in a box. The real world is far different in different places. New York is completely different from Los Angeles. This is what makes the characters so more compelling when they do meet up. Because they are soo different they clash and they have to figure it out.
RedFury
RedFury - 10/9/2024, 12:41 PM
@Steel86 - you've got a good point, and it certainly carries a lot of merit. But I think the overall issue with tying The Batman universe into the DCU, is that it looks like Gunn is making that world very comic-booky (lots of cool tech, superheroes existing for a while, outlandish characters and ideas, etc.) which The Batman universe doesn't have an inkling of. For those two worlds to exist in the same reality, The Batman would likely have to take place decades before Superman does for them to feel like they even exist on the same planet.

I definitely agree that the tone of the films can be wildly different, and still exist in the same world just like the comics. But these world's seem waaaaay to far apart for the cohesion to feel believable without some major course corrections in a future The Batman film. Just my two cents.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/9/2024, 12:23 PM
That universe is too grounded and I doubt Pattinson would want to continue
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 12:24 PM
@MyCoolYoung - yeah

I think he’s fine doing Reeves own standalone universe but idk if he would do a shared one.
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/9/2024, 12:24 PM
Eventhough I didn't care for Patterson as Batman I wouldn't mind at all. It would confuse the causal fan but Batman is soo popular it probably wouldn't be that big a deal. And there is the competing against yourself thought as well.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/9/2024, 12:27 PM
Shockingly i agree with 2,3,4. I don't think its such an easy retcon as stated but it can be done. The problem is 1) i dont see Pattinson wanting to play Batman for a decade or more and 2) i dont think Reeves wants to go into the fantastical/unrealistic realm that is going to happen in the DCU like with Superman or Creature Commandos etc... he likes the grounded/realism. its fine. i like a mix of both. Would i like Pattinson in the DCU with Reeves helping craft the story, sure. DO i think it's gonna happen:

Steel86
Steel86 - 10/9/2024, 12:35 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Pat and Mat not wanting to do it would be the biggest hurdle. Just because Batman teams up with the JL on big missions doesn't mean that has to carry over into Gotham. I live in Texas and the floods in Florida aren't affecting me. A line of dialogue is all that is needed and move on with his own story in his own movie.
kazuma
kazuma - 10/9/2024, 12:29 PM
Every Batman/Bruce scene Muschietti did was great. I also don't blame him for the bad VFX, and we know WB [frick]ed with the movie.
The Flash is a bad movie. But You can't really put all the blame on him.
RedFury
RedFury - 10/9/2024, 12:30 PM
Look... Pattison is an extremely talented actor with insane range, and this reason alone is why I don't think he should stay on as Batman.

He's honestly waaaaay too in demand as a talent, and him being Batman ends in two ways in my opinion. One: He becomes the DCU Batman, but because of how in demand and busy he is we only get him for a few more Batman movies, and the odd team-up. Two: He commits to a new trilogy only, and quits after that.

He just doesn't catch me as the type that is going to want to be pinned down by a giant franchise. His so far career focuses a lot on independent films, and art house films. Maybe I'm wrong but I really can't see him wanting to be tied up by the DCU for the next 10+ years of his life. I really think we need an actor that will commit to the idea of being Batman for as long as the DCU survives. But if it turns out that he does want to stick around, I'd certainly be happy to have him as the permanent Batman.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/9/2024, 12:31 PM
Keep Reeves and his universe away from this train wreck in the making.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/9/2024, 12:32 PM
No thanks. Id prefer a different batman for the gunn universe
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/9/2024, 12:33 PM
"It's Confusing For Regular Moviegoers" to have two different Batmen, meanwhile Gunn is still using characters from the Snyderverse in Peacemaker (part of the DCU)
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/9/2024, 12:39 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - True but in fairness that is in smaller scale and a continuation. The casual fan doesn't necessarily care that this is from that universe and this is from this universe. But two Batmen
at the same time with two different actors and completely different tones would confuse the general audience.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/9/2024, 12:35 PM
"The Batman Is Easily The Best DCEU-Era Movie"

There having poor taste and then there's straight up lies.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/9/2024, 12:38 PM
Forthas
Forthas - 10/9/2024, 12:41 PM
"There was nothing in The Batman to contradict what Gunn is planning."

Yes there is! The goofball slapstick comedy approach of the world of Creature Commandos and Peacemaker which includes this...

and this...

...is tonally jarring! The Batman will not work with a Superman that features Krypto (allegedly).

Warner Brothers had (and still does have) the opportunity to attach The Dark Knight Trilogy with Man of Steel and build a universe from that. Those films are compatible since The Dark Knight films had fantastical elements that featured a device that could summon bats, a sonar eye imager, a vehicle that could jump across rooftops, and a microwave emitter that could instantly vaporize targeted water. It ventured into the hyper-real world while the fantastic Man of Steel was set in a realistic world. Not to mention that Man of Steel was made in the same non chronological style at Batman Begins making both films stylistically similar.

It was an atrocious mistake to not build on that combination of films and the entire DC brand and this company has and continues to suffer for it to this day.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 12:41 PM
I can understand possible initial confusion about their being 2 Batman’s but audiences nowadays are more savvy than you or I think.

have heard people I wouldn’t expect to be in the know talk about things that are reported on this site & others…

Plus , as long as the movie is entertaining then they don’t really care what universe it takes place in.

Also I’m willing to give Muschietti a shot , I still haven’t seen The Flash fully but I liked his first IT film though didn’t care much for the sequel so he’s 50/50 for me as of now.

Plus I think having 2 different takes on the character might give something for everyone in that while one might not care for Reeves stylized yet grounded take on the character & his world ,they might like Muschietti’s more comic booky take on the character (I’m assuming it will be that considering how he has handled the Batmen in the Flash parts I have seen).

MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/9/2024, 12:43 PM
Hard pass.

Not a fan of Pattinsons take on Batman, and I’m over the grounded take on Batman too.

Batman hangs with Superman and WW and Flash, all while being human with zero super powers. Zero chance Pattinsons version of Bats could do that.

Movie goers may be slightly confused for a split second but they’ll come around to grasping what’s happening pretty quickly.

Ultimately what’s most important is that Gunn’s Batman works and is portrayed properly. If they can hit the right blend of reality and fantasy it could cement itself as the ultimate live action Batman.

If DC can get their universe off the ground and if it works out well, we could have a golden age of DC movies ahead.

Lots hanging in the balance, lots that could still derail everything. The potential sale of DC / WB being top of mind.

Solely based on his previous work and on castings so far, I’m goin got go out on a limb and say I have faith in Gunns vision. But wouldn’t put all my eggs in that single basket just in case.
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 10/9/2024, 12:43 PM
Im not watching the damn penguin show

