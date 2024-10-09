5 Reasons Robert Pattinson's THE BATMAN Should Be The DCU's Caped Crusader

We recently learned that Warner Bros. Discovery is supposedly mulling over the possibility of bringing Robert Pattinson's Batman into the DCU. After the success of The Batman and The Penguin, we're not surprised, though getting everyone on board with the idea is another matter. DC Studios' James Gunn and filmmaker Matt Reeves are already working together, and the latter's influence on Batman's corner of the DC Universe appears to be growing bigger all the time. In this feature, we're diving into why "Battinson" joining the DCU would be what's best for The Batman franchise and Gunn's reboot plans. Nothing is confirmed at this stage, but for us, the sooner Pattinson shares the screen with David Corenswet's Superman, the better...mostly. You can read through this feature by clicking on "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. It's An Easy Retcon The Flash went to great lengths to replace Ben Affleck as Batman, utilising the Multiverse and time travel to replace him first with Michael Keaton and then, uh, George Clooney for some reason. Despite being a reboot, the DCU is picking and choosing actors and characters from the past, including John Cena's Peacemaker and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. As a result, it won't be remotely difficult to make it so that Pattinson's Batman is this new shared world's Dark Knight. There was nothing in The Batman to contradict what Gunn is planning. Retroactively making a critical and commercial hit like this the first DCU movie would get this franchise off to the right start alongside next summer's Superman.



4. Does Anyone Want A Batman Movie From Andy Muschietti? The Flash is a bad movie. Horrible VFX, a terrible, tasteless series of cameos, and a mess of a story (which fails the Flashpoint comics on every level) are just the rotten icing on top of a terrible-tasting cake. Filmmaker Andy Muschietti showed a few inventive moments and handled Keaton's return as Batman well, but there's no way he should now be handed a project like The Brave and the Bold. Why not give Josh Trank a crack at Avengers: Doomsday or S.J. Clarkson a shot at Spider-Man 4? This has "disaster" written all over it and Muschietti won't have nostalgia to so heavily rely on with a new Batman. He's just not the right fit and Gunn can't risk dropping the ball on a character this important with a mediocre filmmaker.



3. It's Confusing For Regular Moviegoers While moviegoers are smarter than most studios seem to think, it's still confusing to have two different versions of Batman on screen at the same time. Sure, we all know what "Elseworlds" means, but does your dad? How about your sister or grandparents? Releasing The Batman - Part II and then following it up two years later with The Brave and the Bold about a different Caped Crusader who is raising his son as Robin runs the risk of causing any number of headaches. Critics and fans alike will also compare the two franchises, and essentially having them compete feels like a recipe for disaster. We just can't see how the DCU would be able to make its Batman that different to the one played by Pattinson.



2. The Batman Is Easily The Best DCEU-Era Movie The DC Extended Universe wasn't as bad as some would lead you to believe, but let's face it, that era of storytelling didn't exactly deliver a long list of beloved movies. Wonder Woman is likely to be the only one remembered as a true "classic" when all is said and done. Looking outside the DCEU, we have Joker, but that divided opinions (and has been somewhat tainted by Joker: Folie à Deux). Ultimately, The Batman remains easily the best movie released before the DCU relaunch. With that in mind, why wouldn't DC Studios put the spotlight on Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse? Not only does the franchise have a lot of goodwill, The Penguin has been a hit with fans and critics, and Gunn and Peter Safran's involvement with the series has been widely publicised.

