THE BATMAN: Robert Pattinson Could Become DCU's Dark Knight As David Zaslav Pushes For More Batman

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is reportedly piling on the pressure for DC Studios to do something with Batman and that could lead to Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader eventually joining the DCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 30, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

DC Studios is creating a new shared world meant to rival the MCU, but it sounds like Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav's patience may already be wearing thin. 

Last year's strikes saw James Gunn and Peter Safran forced to down tools on several upcoming DCU movies and TV shows. While Creature Commandos is nearly here and Superman is in post-production for a summer 2025 release, there's still a long way to go until DC Studios can find even a measure of Marvel Studios' success. 

Batman remains DC's biggest draw - even a show without him, The Penguin, is a ratings hit - but with The Batman - Part II not heading our way until 2026, what of DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold?

According to Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, Zaslav wants the DCU's Batman on our screens sooner rather than later to better compete with Marvel Studios. One idea that's been mooted is for The Batman star Robert Pattinson to become the DCU's Dark Knight following the sequel's release. 

This by no means sounds like something that's definitely happening, but it's a notion which makes sense on several different levels. 

DC Studios has already given notes on The Penguin and Gunn and filmmaker Matt Reeves at least considered making the planned Arkham Asylum-set TV series part of the DCU (a move which baffled pretty much everyone when it was meant to take place in the same world as The Batman). 

There's nothing in The Batman stopping it from retroactively becoming the first DCU movie, though how willing Pattinson will be to potentially spend the next decade showing up in all manner of crossover events is hard to say. Then again, Batman doesn't have to be a member of the Justice League in this new reality (we've seen plenty of iterations of the team without him). 

Andy Muschietti was announced as The Brave and the Bold's director right before The Flash raced into theaters last June. Gunn called it one of the best superhero movies ever, but audiences disagreed. Reviews were so-so and the visual effects are still ridiculed over a year later. The haunting CG cameos also remain incredibly controversial. 

The Flash was also a box office bomb and Muschietti helming DC Studios' Batman reboot feels equivalent to Madame Web director SJ Clarkson being tapped to helm Spider-Man 4 or entrusting Nia DaCosta with Avengers: Secret Wars after The Marvels' struggles. It doesn't add up. 

Plus, how can any Batman live up to Pattinson's version? He's already a fan favourite and anyone who has to share the spotlight with him will surely struggle. 

We'll see how this one pans out in the coming months.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/30/2024, 12:39 PM
Feels like the tone would really clash with what Gunn is making
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/30/2024, 12:39 PM
Batman at all costs hm?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/30/2024, 12:42 PM
Don't think The Batman is as great as some others do but it's a good film and it'd make sense to just incorporate it into the DCU. It'd be easy to add Robin into the story later if they want to and you have an already established and well liked version of the character. What if The Brave and the Bold is considerably worse than The Batman (which had a good chance of happening)? That would end this universe before it starts. DCU needs Batman to be good, it cannot fumble this character.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/30/2024, 12:42 PM
WB/DC being WB/DC. They want a cinematic universe with the success and scale of the MCU, but without the work and patience it requires. The bosses change, but it's always the same.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/30/2024, 12:45 PM
I used to want this. But now I don’t. Reeves vision is uncompromising for a shared world with superpowers. It would be jarring
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 9/30/2024, 12:45 PM
I don't think that a Batman who knocks the door on the bad guys place could fit in a more fantastic and wider universe.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/30/2024, 12:46 PM
I love how we'll call out the Flash for being a bomb but if it's Marvel, we make some kind of excuse.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/30/2024, 12:50 PM
Could it be? Is Zaslav FINALLY seeing the light. The genre twisting grounded superhero films which have only brought acclaim and box office success to Warner Brothers should be the driving blueprint that guides future films. They made a fatal mistake when they did not combine the Dark Knight Trilogy with Man of Steel to launch the DC universe. Even though Reeves version is a slightly inferior Batman it is still a lot better than the goofball comedy films, TV shows, and cartoons that Gunn is promising us.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/30/2024, 12:51 PM
Would be weird because Pattinson's Batman is supposed to be how Batman would operate in a hyper- realistic world. I thin the best bet would be just to get someone around the same age playing a Batman that has some experience, but could still be kept around for years to come.

