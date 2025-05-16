Here's The Latest On Where THE BATMAN 2 Stands Regarding Its Script Progress

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's The Batman hit theaters on March 4, 2022, and ever since, fans have been anxious to learn when the sequel will be released.

News
By MarkJulian - May 16, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: The Wrap

“Fear is a tool. When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.

The Batman was released to financial success and high praise from critics, the two most important ingredients necessary to launch a new superhero franchise.

However, in the three years since its release, details about the film's sequel have only been negative, with numerous reports of delays and behind-the-scenes turmoil about whether to incorporate Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight into Peter Safran and James Gunn's DCU.

The Batman: Part II was originally set for release on  Oct. 2, 2026, but has since been delayed to Oct. 1, 2027.

According to The Wrap, the delays simply stem from the fact that Matt Reeves is just a slow, methodical writer. He's reportedly been submitting multiple pages at a time (for more than half a year), rather than a complete script.

Given this style of work, Reeves is expected to finally have a full, complete first draft before the Memorial Day holiday on May 26th.

The Wrap also cites the 2023 actors and writers’ strike as a contributing factor for the sequel's delay. The 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike began on May 2, 2023, and ended on September 27, 2023, meaning Hollywood guild writers were not permitted to work on any scripts for approximately 5 months.

The Wrap also reports that their sources have confirmed that Pattinson's Batman will not be joining the DCU.

Addressing the delays, Gunn has previously stated, "Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

More recently, Pattinson added, "I know what it’s about now,” Pattinson said of the sequel. “Matt [Reeves] is a very careful writer, but I finally now know what it’s about. It’s very cool and I’m very excited."

The Batman sequel is expected to begin shooting in 4Q (Oct-Dec) 2025.

Plot details are unknown at this time, but alongside Pattinson, expected to return are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

Barry Keoghan made a cameo appearance as the Joker in the first film and is expected (but not confirmed) to have a larger role in the sequel.

thebamf
thebamf - 5/16/2025, 4:28 PM
The Batman sequel is expected to begin shooting in 4Q (Oct-Dec) 20225.
20225?!?! That's quite the delay.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/16/2025, 4:38 PM
@thebamf -

By this point, you just have to pretend that these so called editors know what they are doing.

Some of them write as if they skipped kindergarten and elementary school and went right to college, if they even made it that far.

Nolanite out
Baf
Baf - 5/16/2025, 7:18 PM
@Nolanite - By this point you have to expect year two Batman sequel gonna be Batman Beyond!
Colton
Colton - 5/16/2025, 4:29 PM
Behind the scenes turmoil about whether or not he's involved in DCU completely fabricated and was never being considered - ever.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/16/2025, 5:23 PM
@Colton - The “turmoil” was from the outside looking in.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 5/16/2025, 10:13 PM
@Colton - Oh it was considered. I think even Gunn and Reeves have both said that at the very least informal chats about it were held.

Now, did that create the turmoil mentioned in this article? Nope not at all
gambgel
gambgel - 5/16/2025, 4:31 PM
the director is just not that focused on this project.

plain and simple.

If this is the case, the studio should just choose another director and writer and call it a day. these movies dont need 5 years to make, lol. They are based on actual source material, just pick and choose and write a quality script from there. Its not science.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/16/2025, 6:25 PM
@gambgel - You make it sound so simple. Have you done it? I would be curious to see what you come up with.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 5/16/2025, 4:39 PM
Yawn… idc about this siloed corner of DC, I want news on the DCU Batman (preferably Alan Ritchson) and updates about Batman: The Brave and Bold. But I understand that it all hinges on Superman’s box office numbers.
Super12
Super12 - 5/16/2025, 4:40 PM
Just cancel it. Move on to the next iteration, this Batman never should've existed anyway. Prune the variant so we can focus on the DCU Batman.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/16/2025, 4:52 PM
@Super12 - They should definitely cancel this potential one billion $ movie. That just makes so much financial sense.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 4:41 PM
Reeves films usually have had a gap of 3-4 years so I wouldn’t be surprised if him just being a slow writer is true and that circumstances such as the writers strike or the apparent personal issues he has had contributed to the delay which I could understand…

Anyway , I hope this film does go in front of the cameras sooner then later because I have been a big fan of this universe so far!!

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 5/16/2025, 5:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I am with you 100%. i’ve also said this before, but I’ll say it again. People are intelligent enough to understand that this is one version of Batman and the DCU proper can have another version. The only fear is oversaturation, but if the movies are good enough that won’t matter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 5:27 PM
@RolandD - I agree.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/16/2025, 6:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - writers also tend to use real life struggles in their writing so the next film may be super personal for him. We may be in for a treat. I just hope he is able to get through what he is going through because this world is just fascinating. With how they approached riddler, it opens the door for so many possibilities on how other villains and characters could be interpreted. And i cannot wait.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 4:42 PM

If Reeves does ever get this out, we'll have Batman chasing Penguin on a tricked out mobility Bat-cart.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/16/2025, 6:17 PM
@DocSpock - do a rendition of the 60s batman theme while they slowly chase eachother around. Maybe its over a game of golf.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 7:26 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks -

I am there!! LOL!
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/16/2025, 7:45 PM
@DocSpock - whats funny is pattinson would be down to do that. He is that much of a goofball
Huskers
Huskers - 5/16/2025, 4:51 PM
Wonder how much you get paid to take 5 years to write a script?
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 5/16/2025, 4:53 PM
great news. while i love this take, there were some big flaws with execution that i hope he can refine with this next film.

i was a proponent of seeing more fantastical elements going forward but i think this contemplation on the legacy of corruption in Gotham deserves to be dug into further. that central theme is often taken for granted and used as window-dressing as opposed to being the central focus.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/16/2025, 5:29 PM
@HeraldNumber7 - Nice point about Gotham and Reeves certainly was and probably is on that list track, especially if the Court of Owls is a part of this next movie, ideally I would think in the background only to be the primary foe of The. Atman III.
Pampero
Pampero - 5/16/2025, 4:59 PM
Funny how such a methodical writer ended up delivering a mediocre script full of inconsistencies in The Batman:
– Riddler’s plan unrealistically depends on Batman interpreting every clue exactly as intended
– Selina’s storyline feels rushed and unresolved
– The city’s flood feels like a last-minute escalation with no proper setup
– GCPD oscillates between fearing Batman and collaborating with him without clear reason
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/16/2025, 6:29 PM
@Pampero - 1. I think the idea is that batman and him think similarly enough. So its plausible riddler counted on him solving everything. He was a fan so he clearly studied him. Its just batman was raised to be rich and riddler raised as a poor orphan. It was that difference that caused him to not get the final clue. How would a rich guy know what a tucker was? What it was for?
2. Story is not done yet so her story is probably not done either. Left it open ended for her to continue her story. The cat and bat are always tied to each other.
3. Maybe not so much a last minute escalation per say. It makes sense from riddlers plan he was planning something big. Tear down the status quo you have to make everyone equal. But it definitely felt like the movie was over and then bam. So i agree on that front.
4. They fear him and dont understand him yes, but put up with him because of his connection to the crime and they definitely respect gordan who vouches for him. So they collaborate out of necessity if anything.
Pampero
Pampero - 5/16/2025, 6:57 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - I get where you’re coming from, but I still think those points don’t quite hold up under scrutiny:

1) Sure, Riddler being a fan and having studied Batman could explain some of his confidence—but his entire plan hinges on Batman following a specific chain of clues without deviation. That’s a huge gamble. Even the best detective might miss something, take a different route, or simply not care enough to follow through. For a character supposedly as brilliant as Riddler, his plan feels oddly fragile.

2) Leaving Selina’s story open-ended might be a setup for sequels, but that doesn't excuse how underdeveloped it feels in this film. Her motivation with Annika is introduced as a major emotional driver and then just... disappears. A subplot still needs a satisfying arc within the current story, even if more is coming later.

3) I agree with you here. The flooding makes a certain ideological sense—leveling the city, punishing corruption—but narratively, it arrives with very little buildup. Structurally, it feels tacked on, like a third-act twist added to raise the stakes rather than something organically seeded throughout.

4) I understand the idea of the GCPD tolerating Batman because of Gordon, but the movie doesn’t portray that consistently. Some officers treat him like a trusted partner, others like an intruder—often in back-to-back scenes. It ends up feeling less like complex dynamics and more like inconsistent writing.

All in all, I think The Batman has a strong atmosphere and style, but the script doesn’t hold up as well when you look at the mechanics.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/16/2025, 7:11 PM
@Pampero - i definitely agree with the flooding coming out of left field cause it felt like the movie wrapped up. Tacked on from a narrative perspective for sure but that was probably the point in misleading the viewer like it was the entire film. But im glad it happened because it gave us one of the best shots in the film with batman leading the cops out of the flood. Literally put that on a poster.

I definitely see your points. To be fair with the cops thats how it is in the comics too. Some like him others dont. The mechanics could also be related to covid. I know from experience having to rework things in a script to work around covid.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/16/2025, 7:14 PM
@Pampero - the riddler definitely took a gamble but that's the point of his game if you think about it too aha. A bit of leap in logic for that but we follow along cause cause of who we are dealing with i guess.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/16/2025, 5:06 PM
I’m not too, hung up on it. The first one was OK, kind of boring.

I love Batman, but this version wasn’t that great, EMO, sad boy, Batman
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/16/2025, 6:36 PM
@JobinJ - to be fair this is a batman still figuring his stuff out. Next batman will probably be more less emo. Its part of the arc. From anti hero vigilante based on fear to full hero based on hope. I got the emo from him being full on batman for 2 years without the bruce persona. Completely locked in to the mission.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/16/2025, 8:49 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - ok well. It was still boring.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/16/2025, 9:28 PM
@JobinJ - and that i cant argue on. Cause thats just how you felt about it, and thats totally fine. Have a great weekend
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 5:07 PM
put it in the phucking pin
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/16/2025, 6:19 PM
Finally a source that I trust. Wouldn't be surprised if there's something behind the scenes that slows him down even more though.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/16/2025, 6:28 PM
I liked the Batman a lot, but at this point I am ready to see what they do with the DCU version, and it feels like waiting on this has delayed the roll out of the DCU. As much as I wanted a sequel I would almost prefer they scrap this film and move on.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/16/2025, 6:51 PM
Baby steps, no rush.
grif
grif - 5/16/2025, 7:11 PM
its so funny you picked that image for the thumbnail because in that scene they all would have ripped his [frick]ing mask off

shit made no sense
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 7:15 PM
Damn shame this is taking so long to get the ball rolling after how long ago Penguin ended, would've been nice to keep the momentum and have this come out sooner than later.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/16/2025, 7:18 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - This.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/16/2025, 7:16 PM
2035: “Relax, relax ... Matt is sending dialogue on Post-It Notes."
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/16/2025, 10:05 PM
Would this goddamn 'franchise' [frick] all the way off already?

Overblown, overbloated and overrated film that does NOT deserve all this retarded baited breath and pearl clutching on will it/won't it ever get made.

The Golden Age of the CBM is over.

User Comment Image

