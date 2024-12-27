Matt Reeves Gives Update On THE BATMAN 2 And Batman's New Morals

Matt Reeves Gives Update On THE BATMAN 2 And Batman's New Morals

Batman's moral code may be changed in his next film as Reeves says his way of thinking is no longer black and white, but grey. Will this bring a change tot he character?

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Dec 27, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Digital Spy

The Batman Part II is scheduled to release in October of 2026, nearly four years after the release of the first movie. Robert Pattinson will suit up as the Caped Crusader to patrol Gotham at least once more afterwards with The Batman Part III.

The Batman Part II will pick up right where The Penguin left off. There is still flooding in the streets of Gotham due to Riddler’s explosive plot, creating an even greater separation between the rich and the poor. On top of that, it is winter and all that water will start to freeze. 

Matt Reeves spoke to Digital Spy in an interview, which is detailed below but you can find here, to detail how Bruce Wayne’s view on things in Gotham has changed.

Reeves says, "There's a lot of unrest and there's a lot of clamouring because of the revelations of what we find out at the end of the [first] movie. There's unrest in the streets to say, 'Well, how could this be?'. The idea that this corruption extends as deep as it extends. In the first movie, Batman views things very simplistically, he sees things in black and white. What he can represent and how he can affect that.”

Batman’s moral code definitely epitomizes the idea of black and white thinking. Batman’s no kill rule is as famous as him. Even when it comes to pure evil adversaries, like the Joker, Batman will not kill. Reeves continues:

"As we enter into the next movie, there's a lot more grey. There's a lot more people at odds. There’s a lot more division in the city. It's a lot more like our world is now, there's a lot of turmoil because people are in their camps and they're not communicating. How does Batman fit into that? Where do you fit? It's not as clear as going, 'Oh yeah, bad guy, I go after bad guys'. And when things are in grey, it makes it very hard to be Batman, so this is part of the challenge as we enter it."

From Reeves’ previous comments, we already know Bruce is struggling to be Batman and that he blames himself for what happened in the first movie. This self blame he’s experiencing may be leading him down a path that is not black and white, but completely grey. It seems as if Batman may be questioning what a “bad guy” is. Is someone who recently lost everything due to the actions of a super villain and now must steal to feed their family a bad guy? If someone can’t find work anywhere in Gotham, then turns to the Penguin for work as a thug, is that a bad guy? If someone kills another man in self defense, should Batman go after them?

These moral issues are much more black and white in Batman comics. If someone commits a crime, Batman will take them down. He doesn’t ask the reason because, to him, it doesn’t matter. A criminal is a criminal, and they’re all cowardly and superstitious. 

There has been a bit of criticism of Batman in the past few years, mostly in the form of jokes on the internet, about Batman beating up poor, mentally ill people in the night, and that being the entirety of Batman’s character. It’s a fair criticism, but, of course, Batman goes far beyond that. Reeves may be playing off this recent criticism of the character. Batman is likely paying less attention to the criminal who is only a criminal because of the consequences of the corrupt, a common theme in The Batman.

Reeves has made other comments about Batman looking further into corruption in Gotham and how it goes deeper than Bruce could have ever possibly imagined. Many of us are hoping this leads to the introduction of the Court of Owls. Maybe, to keep control over their city, the court is inciting violence and crime and fueling the corruption to keep themselves in power. A city at odds with itself will never come together against a shadowy threat, unless a Batman can unite them. 

Time can only tell where The Batman Part II will take Bruce, Gotham, and moviegoers. Matt Reeves has confirmed shooting for the film will begin in 2025, so let’s all hope for no more delays for The Batman Part II.

How do you think Batman’s view on Gotham will change? How will it affect him? Let me know!

Five Reasons Why Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Should Not Join The DCU
Related:

Five Reasons Why Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Should Not Join The DCU
THE BATMAN PART II Director Matt Reeves Breaks Silence On Script Progress; Confirms THE PENGUIN Season 2 Talks
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN PART II Director Matt Reeves Breaks Silence On Script Progress; Confirms THE PENGUIN Season 2 Talks

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/27/2024, 9:22 AM
Boy, that's a LOT of "lots."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/27/2024, 9:27 AM
Very interesting , I like what I’m hearing…

Pattinson’s Bruce in the first movie does have a black & white viewpoint since he even has misconceptions about Selina and her missing friend that paint the latter especially in a negative light & his world is completely rocked when he finds out that his own father could have possibly ordered a murder once too.

This version of the character now having to operate in the grey especially after the arc he goes through in the first film from Vengeance to Hope and being more of a “hero” could be really intriguing to see…

If someone like the Court are the villains then they could potentially use the discord & division in Gotham to their advantage until Bruce exposes them and possibly even unites the city.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/27/2024, 9:28 AM
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/27/2024, 9:28 AM
This is shaping up to be a great story. This right here is why you let filmmakers take the time they need to get the script just right.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/27/2024, 9:31 AM
I actually would prefer that there was some sort of time jump between the movies.

Having the Riddler destroy Gotham only for another villain to show up the next week is kinda funky. Diminishes character development and growth.

But I trust Matt Reeves and I'm sure he will deliver something special whenever this movie comes out.

Nolanite out
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/27/2024, 9:35 AM
As long as his new morals don't have him killing
Canon108
Canon108 - 12/27/2024, 9:37 AM
Love the first movie, can't wait for Part II
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/27/2024, 9:45 AM
I hope one day we go back to a more comic-booky Batman.

I need a movie in the same vein as that warehouse fight in Batman v Superman.
It seems nowadays all they can think to do with Batman is “grounded, real, gritty”
Why can’t we have a fun, detective Batman story where he can use all his gadgets more, and fight like in the Arkham games. Ans have his gadgets be branded with the Bat logo , don’t hide it or give it a “this is what it would be if it was in the real world” vibe.
The movie can still have pathos and be gritty a la Tim Burton but obviously modernized.

But oh well I guess that’ll happen when another reboot comes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/27/2024, 9:51 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - I mean a more comic booky Batman is likely what we’ll get in the DCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/27/2024, 9:53 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - also while fun , that warehouse fight shows how much of a dumb brute Affleck’s Batman is considering he knows Martha is being held hostage , he still goes through them rather then be smart & stealthy.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/27/2024, 9:50 AM
"The Brave and The Bold movie is not happening for a while, I don’t even think they have a writer. I wouldn’t be surprised if The Batman 3 came out first."

https://x.com/i/status/1872650698372124993

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder