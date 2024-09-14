Patrick Schwarzenegger Responds To THE BATMAN - PART II Having A Winter Setting: "The Iceman Cometh"

Patrick Schwarzenegger Responds To THE BATMAN - PART II Having A Winter Setting: &quot;The Iceman Cometh&quot;

The son of Batman and Robin's Mr. Freeze, Patrick Schwarzenegger, has responded to the recent reveal that Matt Reeves The Batman sequel will have a winter setting...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 14, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

During a recent interview, The Batman director Matt Reeves indicated that his long-awaited sequel will take place during the winter (likely around Christmas or New Year's), which led to some speculation that Mr. Freeze might be introduced as the villain of the piece.

This is a massive leap, of course, but the "rumor" (see below) now has its icy grip on the internet, especially after Patrick Schwarzenegger sent out the following post.

As we're sure you'll all be aware, Patrick's megastar father - Arnold Schwarzenegger - played Mr. Freeze in 1997's Batman and Robin, and some fans thought he might be hinting that he's set to play a new take on the character in The Batman sequel. The Gen V actor was quick to shut this down, however, responding with: "Nah haha but I wish!"

Is there a chance Mr. Freeze will show up in the movie? Anything is possible, but we'd say it's highly unlikely. Reeves has already confirmed that he has no interest in utilizing any fantastical villains in this universe, and while a more grounded take on Dr. Victor Fries might be an option, we'd say Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight will almost certainly be sending a different baddie to the cooler (sorry... we had to get one of Arnie's puns in there).

In the same interview, Reeves confirmed that he still intends to complete the trilogy he originally envisioned prior to James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as co-heads of the recently-implemented DC Studios.

"Yes, that is still the plan," said the filmmaker. "I mean, it’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned."

There was some concern that any plans that may have been in place would be changed with the formation of the DCU, especially since a new take on the Dark Knight is set to be introduced in The Brave and the Bold down the line.

"Things kind of shifted," Reeves admitted. "So, when we came up with the idea to do The Penguin, that was something where I had always intended to continue Penguin's story, and wanted to tell this story of his beginning of rise to power. Because we know that he's introduced in The Batman as a kind of mid-level, sort of overlooked, mocked figure, who's not yet in anyone's eyes the kingpin we come to know him as in the lore. And so, that was deliberate because I wanted— whereas it wasn't Batman's origin story, I wanted the origin stories of these other characters, of the Rogues Gallery and that story was originally going to be the entrée into the next movie."

THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Confirms Trilogy Plans; Touches On Sequel's Villain & Winter Setting
Related:

THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Confirms Trilogy Plans; Touches On Sequel's Villain & Winter Setting
THE PENGUIN: Sofia Falcone Is A Force To Be Reckoned With In First Clip From THE BATMAN Spin-Off Series
Recommended For You:

THE PENGUIN: Sofia Falcone Is A Force To Be Reckoned With In First Clip From THE BATMAN Spin-Off Series
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 9/14/2024, 10:25 AM
If Arnold was my dad I would bully him with the freeze puns and any line from Junior
MasterMix
MasterMix - 9/14/2024, 10:38 AM
@Gambito - "Mama!"
User Comment Image
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 9/14/2024, 10:30 AM
Very niice.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/14/2024, 10:38 AM
@Reeds2Much - an ice chip off the old block..;).
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 9/14/2024, 10:41 AM
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 9/14/2024, 10:42 AM

Cool.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/14/2024, 10:45 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/14/2024, 10:54 AM
@DrReedRichards - lol

Clayface is a gem in that show
HermanM
HermanM - 9/14/2024, 10:51 AM
Arnold was great as Freeze. The casting for the Burton/Schumacher films were pretty much all good
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/14/2024, 10:53 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/14/2024, 10:54 AM
I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to go from Batman Part 2 taking place apparently in the winter to Freeze since the ice theme there practically writes itself lol..

Reeves has said he won’t go FULLY fantastical and I do think there’s a more grounded way to do Mr Freeze especially with Cryogenics today.

Regardless if he’s in it or not , I’m just glad we are getting a potentially snowy Gotham again in live action since it’s been far too long!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Toecutter
Toecutter - 9/14/2024, 10:54 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/14/2024, 10:57 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder