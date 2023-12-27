THE BATMAN - PART II: James Gunn Debunks Rumor That Scarecrow, Professor Pyg, & More Are Set To Appear

THE BATMAN - PART II: James Gunn Debunks Rumor That Scarecrow, Professor Pyg, & More Are Set To Appear THE BATMAN - PART II: James Gunn Debunks Rumor That Scarecrow, Professor Pyg, & More Are Set To Appear

Several villains are rumored to be introduced in Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel, including Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg. However, James Gunn has now shot down these reports...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 27, 2023 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Quite a few rumors relating to Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel have been doing the rounds over the past few weeks, but it seems most - if not all - may prove to be inaccurate.

We've heard that multiple villains, including Clayface, Scarecrow, Hush and Professor Pyg, along with Dick Grayson/Robin, will be introduced in the movie, but when DC Studios co-head James Gunn was asked about these characters on Threads, he responded with, "Nope. Totally made up."

Gunn is not believed to be directly involved with developing The Batman - Part II, but despite the sequel existing outside the main DCU as an "Elseworlds" story, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director is obviously going to be privy to Reeves' plans.

Interestingly, not all of these rumored characters were social media "scoops." Clayface, for example, was first mentioned in a trade report on potential plans for a spin-off featuring the classic Bat-baddie, and Reeves himself dropped a few Hush hints after Dr. Tommy Elliot was teased in the first film.

In The Batman, the groundwork is actually laid for the introduction of Hush when The Riddler exposes some dark secrets, revealing that Thomas Wayne played a part in the death of a journalist named Edward Elliot. While this could just be a coincidence, the word "hush" even flashes up on the screen at one point.

Even so, it seems Reeves is planning to take the story in another direction. Perhaps Barry Keoghan's Joker will wind up being the main villain after all?

Recent reports have indicated that the plan is to start shooting The Dark Knight's next big-screen outing in late summer, with casting getting underway from February.

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell are all expected to reprise their respective roles, and characters introduced in the Penguin Max spin-off series are also likely to appear.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know the Penguin spin-off series will set up the story. As far as official info goes, Reeves has stated that his sequel will continue this "epic crime saga," but that's about all we have to go on.

The Batman - Part II is set to release in theaters on October 3, 2025.

THE BATMAN - PART II Rumored Filming Start Date Revealed; Will Hush And Robin Appear?
Related:

THE BATMAN - PART II Rumored Filming Start Date Revealed; Will Hush And Robin Appear?
DC Studios' James Gunn Finally Reveals Why THE BATMAN's Dark Knight Isn't Part Of New DCU
Recommended For You:

DC Studios' James Gunn Finally Reveals Why THE BATMAN's Dark Knight Isn't Part Of New DCU
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Thing94 - 12/27/2023, 11:32 AM
James Gunn needs to stay off Twitter and make THREE huge DC hits on a row with the new universe, then start chiming in
bkmeijer1 - 12/27/2023, 11:35 AM
@Thing94 - I like he's debunking stuff on social media. That way we know what is fake, which helps prevent setting unrealistic expectations. And it's those expectations we judge a movie on
bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 11:37 AM
@Thing94 - he needs to show the world that these Twitter bots are making things up for clicks, and news outlets like here who spout everything off
lazlodaytona - 12/27/2023, 11:47 AM
@Thing94 - Preach bruthu! Been posting that on almost ever Gunn article.
RedFury - 12/27/2023, 11:51 AM
@Thing94 - if this was 10 years ago I might agree. But in this day and age where these rumours gain an unbelievable amount of traction, I think it's great that Gunn is out there shutting them down.

There is no need for people to get their hopes up about a film, to have them burst when they watch it; all because some "scooper" wants attention. We seem to live in an age where people believe anything any rando on twitter spouts, so to have someone checking the facts and shutting them up is something I very much appreciate. Maybe if Feige did the same, people wouldn't have been so dissapointed with MoM and enjoyed it for what it was.
HulkisHoly - 12/27/2023, 12:10 PM
@bkmeijer1 -

Agreed. This is the reason he debunks things. I think he wants people to have the right expectations going in otherwise, decent films will get blasted for not “living up to expectations” of moviegoers.
MCUKnight11 - 12/27/2023, 11:35 AM
Hush and clayface are enough. Scarecrow and Pyg would have made it feel overcrowded. Also, Pyg can't be PG-13.
lazlodaytona - 12/27/2023, 11:49 AM
@MCUKnight11 - The Pyg scene with all those elites at a dinner in Gotham was about as disgusting and brutal you can see on TV. I literally had to look away.
bkmeijer1 - 12/27/2023, 11:37 AM
I rather see Clayface elsewhere. Think the Mud Pack could be a really interesting cast of characters for a tv show.

As for Pyg and Scarecrow, I don't need to see them anyway so I don't mind Gunn debunking they'll appear. Do think it would be cool to see a two-movie arc with Hush spread over Part 2 and 3 though.
bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 11:38 AM
I still want Mr Freeze if we're counting Matt Reeves' love for Adam West's Batman. I think the broken levee and the mass flooding before December was a perfect time to do so
TheLobster - 12/27/2023, 11:39 AM
Would love to see Clayface but I want the animated series version and I don’t see how you do that in Matt Reeves universe ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
slickrickdesigns - 12/27/2023, 11:39 AM
Does anyone still believe any of these “scoopers/rumors/spoilers” from “sources” outside of the studios?

JustAWaffle - 12/27/2023, 11:39 AM
Feels like Gunn is like a dad who’s constantly debunking a bunch of kids’ present theories for Christmas.
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 12/27/2023, 11:50 AM
I haven't seen ANY enthusiasm for Barry Keoghan's Joker. It could be Joker fatigue, but I just don't think his introduction was a home run at all. And I really don't like James Gunn debunking non-DCU rumors. I know he's technically in charge of all the DC projects. But when it comes to The Batman universe, he should let Matt Reeves be the spokesperson.
DarkModeDan - 12/27/2023, 11:55 AM
lazlodaytona - 12/27/2023, 11:58 AM
We don't need to see Scarecrow again because Nolan nailed it in his films. No Pyg because, well ... just stupid. Clayface isn't possible in this practical effects world, no Joker; been done to death and was not impressed with that deleted scene, please no more Riddler. No Bane

It MUST BE HUSH. The perfect villain to show off Bat's detective skills.
If you throw a couple minor villains in there, so be it. Hugo Strange, Mad Hatter, maybe Talia Al Guhl would all work as secondary bad guys. Just don't put all of them in. Choose one. I'd go Strange because he fits the practicality of the film.
(I'm assuming Penguin will end up in there too)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder