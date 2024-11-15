THE BATMAN Spin-Off Focusing On Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman Not Currently In Development

Spoilers for the recent season finale of The Penguin follow.

Despite Selina Kyle getting a mention in the final episode of The Penguin, it seems there are no current plans for another The Batman spin-off series focusing on Zoë Kravitz's take on the Dark Knight's feline foe.

In "A Great or Little Thing," Sofia Falcone is sent back to Arkham after Oz Cobb arranges to have her arrested. Despite initially appearing to resign herself to a grim future behind bars, Sofia is given a glimmer of hope in the form of a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle. The contents of the letter are not disclosed, but the smile on Sofia's face suggests that Catwoman might have suggested a team-up.

"In the end, I did want to leave Sofia with a level of hope," showrunner Lauren LeFranc told The Wrap in a recent interview. "I mean, our show is a tragedy and her end, I think, should feel tragic. But when she receives the letter from Selina Kyle — you know the fact that her entire arc in our show has been so much about how she doesn’t feel a connection to her family, and how her family has betrayed her, and she has no one, and she feels all alone — at the end, we realize that she isn’t completely alone, and that she actually does have family out there that she didn’t know about, and maybe there could be some hope for a future connection."

HBO and Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys has now confirmed that other spin-offs are planned - but a Catwoman show will not be one of them.

“We’ve been talking mostly about: Is there another story with The Penguin?," Bloys tells TV Line. "I have to let him get that movie set up and moving. But [Matt and Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc] work really well together, so hopefully they’ll find something that they think is exciting.”

A disappointing update for Catwoman fans, but we are sure to catch up with the daughters of Carmine Falcone in Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II.

We want to know what you made of this first season (more have been discussed, but not confirmed) of The Penguin, so be sure to vote in the poll at the link below.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.