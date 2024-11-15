THE BATMAN Spin-Off Focusing On Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman Not Currently In Development

Despite speculation that we might see a second The Batman spin-off series focusing on Selina Kyle, HBO and Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys has revealed that the show is not currently in the works...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 15, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Spoilers for the recent season finale of The Penguin follow.

Despite Selina Kyle getting a mention in the final episode of The Penguin, it seems there are no current plans for another The Batman spin-off series focusing on Zoë Kravitz's take on the Dark Knight's feline foe.

In "A Great or Little Thing," Sofia Falcone is sent back to Arkham after Oz Cobb arranges to have her arrested. Despite initially appearing to resign herself to a grim future behind bars, Sofia is given a glimmer of hope in the form of a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle. The contents of the letter are not disclosed, but the smile on Sofia's face suggests that Catwoman might have suggested a team-up.

"In the end, I did want to leave Sofia with a level of hope," showrunner Lauren LeFranc told The Wrap in a recent interview. "I mean, our show is a tragedy and her end, I think, should feel tragic. But when she receives the letter from Selina Kyle — you know the fact that her entire arc in our show has been so much about how she doesn’t feel a connection to her family, and how her family has betrayed her, and she has no one, and she feels all alone — at the end, we realize that she isn’t completely alone, and that she actually does have family out there that she didn’t know about, and maybe there could be some hope for a future connection."

HBO and Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys has now confirmed that other spin-offs are planned - but a Catwoman show will not be one of them.

“We’ve been talking mostly about: Is there another story with The Penguin?," Bloys tells TV Line. "I have to let him get that movie set up and moving. But [Matt and Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc] work really well together, so hopefully they’ll find something that they think is exciting.” 

A disappointing update for Catwoman fans, but we are sure to catch up with the daughters of Carmine Falcone in Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II.

We want to know what you made of this first season (more have been discussed, but not confirmed) of The Penguin, so be sure to vote in the poll at the link below.

SuperSurvey.com

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

xfactor
xfactor - 11/15/2024, 11:29 AM
Does everyone need a spin-off?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/15/2024, 11:32 AM
@xfactor - No, but a Catwoman show seemed like the most logical choice if they are doing more.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/15/2024, 11:44 AM
@xfactor - That Chernobyl cop with the raspy voice who also turned up in Penguin needs a spin off series pronto.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/15/2024, 12:00 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Funnily enough, you might recognize that cop as the Lord of Blood.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/15/2024, 11:30 AM
A well received take on one of their biggest characters, and they’re doing [frick] all with her.

I hate being a DC fan.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/15/2024, 11:42 AM
@FireandBlood - It's a franchise with one movie and one show so far. I know DC rally likes disappointing people, but calm down. They might still get around ot it.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/15/2024, 11:55 AM
@FireandBlood - If they don't have a story in mind worth telling then I'd rather they not make one instead of just giving us a filler story to tick a box.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/15/2024, 11:32 AM
I actually think Catwoman probably is the best pick for another spin off. They did a good job with her in The Batman and it would allow them to bring back Sofia.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/15/2024, 11:34 AM
Good. She was the worst part of The Batman. Crap casting too. Catwoman is supposed to be white, so this was yet another anti white race replacement along with Jim Gordon. Would rathed see Sophia become the new Catwoman.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 11/15/2024, 11:38 AM
@HermanM - definitely agree. Loved her as Catwoman. Thought she embodied the role purrfect!!
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/15/2024, 11:59 AM
@HermanM - ...except Zoe Kravitz is far from the first time Selina has been portrayed by a nonwhite actor. Hell, IIRC, she's half-Cuban in the comics.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/15/2024, 12:00 PM
@LogansRazor - Herman didn't like her as Catwoman, though?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 11/15/2024, 11:36 AM
This should be the slate

2026
The Batman Part 11
The Joker (HBO show)

2028
The Batman Part III
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/15/2024, 11:54 AM
@WakandaTech -

I think Batman III being released in 2030 is more likely, which leaves 3 years to include a show or two leading up to it.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/15/2024, 11:38 AM
I think Harvey Dent makes the most sense for a spin off next.

After the events of The Batman Penguin, there will likely be an even bigger push from the people of Gotham to fix their rampant crime issue.

Dent as DA, giving us glimpses of his personal life pre Two Face transformation, and interacting with major Gotham players possibly even including Oz could help flesh this world out more.

The other potentially cool option would be to have something focused on the Gotham PD and how they are trying to cope with the chaos in their city.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 11/15/2024, 11:39 AM
@mountainman - Harvey Dent would be a great spin off. He can tie into everything going on.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/15/2024, 11:40 AM
That’s fine. Slow and steady with these. We don’t need a mess.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/15/2024, 11:42 AM
Good, she was boring as shit.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/15/2024, 11:46 AM
Gordon or Dent
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/15/2024, 11:50 AM
She was a good take on batwoman but let's focus on newer more unique rogues from batman's gallery!
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/15/2024, 11:51 AM
@EZBeast - catwoman is apparently autocorrected on my phone...
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/15/2024, 11:52 AM
Cool. They could easily spinoff a Harvey Dent project after the events of Penguin.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/15/2024, 11:53 AM
I can honestly say I didn't miss articles that just confirmed that nothing is happening.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/15/2024, 11:53 AM
Penguin isn't going to make it out alive of Batman II, the guy has caused too much hard to not face a painful death.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/15/2024, 11:57 AM
@TheJok3r - Bruce ain't gonna be the one killing him though - I think if anything, it'd make more sense to deliver a Daredevil-style beatdown, and then end his arc with him getting locked up in Blackgate or Arkham.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/15/2024, 12:02 PM
And should never go into development
r1g0r
r1g0r - 11/15/2024, 12:04 PM
good.
not EVERY character needs to be expounded on.
for the batman villains, penguin is one of the more unfamiliar characters.
there have been multiple versions in the comics and in video.
showing a backstory (of sorts) for him was refreshing.
NOW reeves should choose another villain that could use a new and grounded take.

some characters need to be grounded, like batman.
there are plenty of flashier characters for SFX-heavy films.

