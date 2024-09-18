THE PENGUIN Director On "Oz Cobb" Name Change And Possible Court Of Owls Connection

The Penguin director and EP Craig Zobel has explained the reasoning for changing the title character's real name to Oz Cobb, while also addressing Court of Owls fan theories...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 18, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Penguin is set to premiere on the Max streaming service tomorrow, and while there is a lot of excitement for the show, some fans are not on board with the decision to change the title character's real name from Oswald Cobblepot to Oswald "Oz" Cobb.

This may not seem like a huge deal, but it is viewed as an unnecessary change, and many feel that it demonstrates an unwillingness to embrace the fact that this series is based on a comic book - even if it is a more "grounded" take.

The Hollywood Handle asked director/EP Craig Zobel about the change, while also bringing up a fan theory that "Cobb" might signify some connection to Court of Owls assassin William Cobb.

“I can’t 100% answer that because I don’t know everything in Matt Reeves’ mind, but largely, we all kinda felt like Cobblepot wasn’t a real person’s name. The goal was to just find a real, rooted, more grounded name.”

Cobblepot is certainly an odd name, but it's not on the same level as something like Edward Nygma, which was - more understandably - changed to Edward Nashton for The Batman movie.

What do you make of this change? Check out the video interview below, and let us know in the comment section.

The Penguin also stars Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/18/2024, 8:58 AM
Are people really in a fervor over the name?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/18/2024, 9:10 AM
@IAmAHoot - Yeah, because 1. Oswald Cobblepot very much sounds like a real name and 2. “Oz Cobb” doesn’t.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/18/2024, 9:16 AM
@FireandBlood - Why, just cause you've heard it for years instead of this new one? And he just explained they switched Cobblepot to Cobb, which is a more common real last name at any rate; and "Oz" is probably still short for Oswald.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/18/2024, 9:17 AM
@IAmAHoot - And his reasoning is lame. If they’re ashamed of the character this much, they’ve got no business adapting him. Pick a character whose name doesn’t embarrass you.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/18/2024, 9:19 AM
@IAmAHoot - @FireandBlood is correct. I hate the change because it's so unnecessary...even if it's connected to the Court of Owls.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/18/2024, 9:19 AM
@FireandBlood - Ashamed? They made a show about him.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/18/2024, 9:24 AM
@IAmAHoot - Did they, though?

regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/18/2024, 9:27 AM
@IAmAHoot

It’s honestly not a big deal. Riddler’s name in The Batman was Edward Nashton and nobody cared at all.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/18/2024, 9:28 AM
@FireandBlood - Well then be strong, boycott, and don't watch it. Show 'em they f***ed up big time.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/18/2024, 9:55 AM
@IAmAHoot - It’ll never be that deep, but let’s stop defending stupidity. The show might be good, this even might be a great take on the Penguin, but their excuse for changing his name is just plain, old stupid.
The1st
The1st - 9/18/2024, 9:57 AM
@FireandBlood - They both do. One's the official comic book name, that execs know because they "love and respect the source material", and the other is what they believed someone who works in a real world mafia would use. To be fair, I can't say I don't see the logic give Reeves's vision for his films. When expectations are subverted sacrifices must be made I guess.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/18/2024, 9:01 AM
Oz Cobb is an enemy of Bru Way .an ally of Har Lee and be careful of Upa Man .
Fr no cap bro
Glad DC is up with the youngsters like Biden
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/18/2024, 9:03 AM
P.S. Riddler's name was changed to Nashton in the Zero Year storyline, so that wasn't a change Reeves made.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/18/2024, 9:09 AM
@IAmAHoot - Nope, that retcon happened before and was thrown out with Zero Year where his name was restored to Nygma.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/18/2024, 9:12 AM
@FireandBlood - Alright, well the name was already established still then.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/18/2024, 9:21 AM
@IAmAHoot - Did that storyline also make Riddler look nothing like he has for decades? He looked like a mummy wrapped in electrical tape.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/18/2024, 9:27 AM
@lazlodaytona - And? I didn't like the Riddler's design. It was fine for the movie, but it was terribly dull where the villains should be as cool to behold as Batman. It was distinct and unique though, so I'll give credit for that.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/18/2024, 9:06 AM
What a lame, creatively bankrupt excuse 👎
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/18/2024, 9:10 AM
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/18/2024, 9:23 AM
I really hope this series succeeds, and it looks like it will. still, the name-change hate is real...I mean, wtf?!
Huskers
Huskers - 9/18/2024, 9:24 AM
Like the Penguin needed a “cool” name! 🤦🏻‍♂️Honestly, I’m still not buying the Penguin as an Italian mobster type. The character looks like a piss poor imitation of Al Pacino as Al Capone in The Untouchables.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/18/2024, 9:26 AM
The name change to me is a very petty thing! So much so, it confuses me why the show's production team is so focused on this and at the same time does not really bother me becuase it is...petty! The tie in to Willaim Cobb (if true) would go a long way toward offering an understandable explanation.
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/18/2024, 9:27 AM
Yeah cause Oz Cobb doesn't sound like surf n turf dish or anything lol
valmic
valmic - 9/18/2024, 9:47 AM
Penguin should have been British. Cobblepot would fit more. It's so dumb they thought it needed a change. Th fun of these characters is their crazy names and looks. It also gives his name a background, a sense of where his family might have come from.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/18/2024, 9:48 AM
Imma wait for the show to see how they execute everything.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/18/2024, 9:55 AM
I heard that William Cobb theory since that’s one of the real names for the Talons in The Court of Owls..

It seems like a reach to me right now but perhaps Reeves could tie it into something bigger if he uses those characters.

In regards to the name change , his first name is still Oswald (Oz is just a nickname) since we hear his mom say it in one of the trailers I think…

The argument they are using for his last name is dumb because they have a stronger reasoning for it right there in this iteration of the character in that like other versions that come from a wealthy background , Oz comes from more humble/working class beginnings so not having a prim & proper name like “Cobblepot” makes sense.

Some of ya’ll are being idiots and finding any reason to hate which is not surprising given the state of this site

