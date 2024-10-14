THE PENGUIN: Oz And Sofia Go To War In Explosive Promo For Next Week's Episode - SPOILERS

Following last night's somewhat harrowing hour of television, HBO has released a teaser promo for next week's episode of The Penguin, as Oz and Sofia both prepare to go to war.

The gripping "Cent’anni" revealed how Sofia wound up locked away in Arkham for so many years, with Oz betraying her trust by telling her father, Carmine, about her meeting with the reporter investigating the Hangman murders.

The ruthless mob boss decides to frame his own daughter for his crimes, and we witness Sofia slowly begin to unravel after enduring horrific abuse at the hands of Arkham's doctors.

This marks a major change to the comic book version of the character, as Sofia is every bit the psychotic killer her reputation suggests on the page.

The revelation that Oz was the one who killed her brother pushes Sofia over the edge, and she wipes out almost everyone in the Falcone crime family at the end of the episode. She leaves Johnny Viti alive, and the final scene indicates that she will attempt to convince (well, force) him to help her wage war on The Penguin while taking her rightful place as head of the family.

It looks like Oz is going to be well-prepared, however, as he rounds up some goons of his own.

What do you make of The Penguin so far? Let us know in the comments section.

The Penguin also stars Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.