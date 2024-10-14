THE PENGUIN: Oz And Sofia Go To War In Explosive Promo For Next Week's Episode - SPOILERS

HBO has released a preview of next week's fifth episode of The Penguin, and it finds Oz and Vic planning their next move as Sofia Falcone plots her revenge...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Following last night's somewhat harrowing hour of television, HBO has released a teaser promo for next week's episode of The Penguin, as Oz and Sofia both prepare to go to war.

The gripping "Cent’anni" revealed how Sofia wound up locked away in Arkham for so many years, with Oz betraying her trust by telling her father, Carmine, about her meeting with the reporter investigating the Hangman murders.

The ruthless mob boss decides to frame his own daughter for his crimes, and we witness Sofia slowly begin to unravel after enduring horrific abuse at the hands of Arkham's doctors.

This marks a major change to the comic book version of the character, as Sofia is every bit the psychotic killer her reputation suggests on the page.

The revelation that Oz was the one who killed her brother pushes Sofia over the edge, and she wipes out almost everyone in the Falcone crime family at the end of the episode. She leaves Johnny Viti alive, and the final scene indicates that she will attempt to convince (well, force) him to help her wage war on The Penguin while taking her rightful place as head of the family.

It looks like Oz is going to be well-prepared, however, as he rounds up some goons of his own.

What do you make of The Penguin so far? Let us know in the comments section.

The Penguin also stars Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

NakedAvenger
NakedAvenger - 10/14/2024, 11:12 AM
This is cinema.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/14/2024, 11:17 AM
This show is exceptional.

Last night episode felt like A full 2 hour movie than just episode "4" in a ongoing tv series. Actually,they all had that same feeling.

The writing, direction, acting, cinematography, etc. is just top notch. I see emmys all around for this show, the actors and it's creators.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 11:22 AM
This show has been so good!!.

Having this Sofia be this normal seemingly nice & philanthropic young woman who gets framed and betrayed by her own friends & family and in turn is turned into the monster everyone already labels her to be is so compelling and masterfully portrayed by Cristin Miloti.

I think it would be cool if by the end of the show as Sofia in a way embraced the Hangman persona around her in this version , Oz will by the end accept the Penguin nickname being given to him that he hates as a way of embracing his power.

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/14/2024, 11:34 AM
Great episode, the cast is solid af.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 10/14/2024, 11:37 AM
This show is exceptional.

It really feels like an extension of The Batman with its production design, characters and world building and not one of these cheap-looking spin off shows of a big IP that usually happen.

Farrel and Milloti are just amazing.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/14/2024, 11:37 AM
Damn this is a good show!! Episode 4 was stellar!

Although I did have a couple of minor criticisms - one the directing choices and the other a potentially poor strategic direction. My issue with some of the directing has to do with two of the characters. I thought Magpie and the tall Arkham woman were too cartoon-ish (like something the CW would do). The other thing is that the story sets up Sofia as a half-sister to Catwoman. It could turn out to be a long term strategic mistake because they have now made Sofia a sympathetic character and any tension we could have had in any future confrontation between her and Catwoman could be muted. Of course there is still a lot more story to go and she could wind up doing something so heinous she becomes a person we learn to hate.

Cristin Miloti is rocking that role. Like other persons who have been perfectly cast in comic book roles, to me she is now the face of that comic character and is really giving it an indelible definition. When all is said and done she might just elevate the character of Sofia Falcone into a more recognizable and iconic villain in the Batman universe.

Finally is it me or does Theo Rossi look more like a younger John Turturro
than does Mark Strong. They should have switched roles.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/14/2024, 11:48 AM
@Forthas - LOL! Good call.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/14/2024, 11:52 AM
@Nomis929 - I was thinking maybe Rossi could not pull off the Italian accent even though he is partially of Italian descent.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/14/2024, 11:59 AM
@Forthas - Wasn't he "Shades" in the Nexflix 'Cage' Show?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/14/2024, 12:00 PM
@Forthas - "When all is said and done she might just elevate the character of Sofia Falcone into a more recognizable and iconic villain in the Batman universe."

I'd say she already has at this point. Even though it's not her show, she's become the best part of it, and that's with all the great other actors she's working with. As for her relationship with Catwoman, it may not matter if she's killed off at the end, but who knows if even that will happen.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/14/2024, 12:12 PM
@Nomis929 - I never saw that show. I will look it up!
Forthas
Forthas - 10/14/2024, 12:14 PM
@TheJok3r - I hope IF they "kill" her off it is one of those vague deaths that leaves the door ope for her to come back.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/14/2024, 11:42 AM
Not reading the article, and I haven't seen the show yet... But I'm curious about the fans opinion of it. What do y'all think? Worth a watch?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/14/2024, 11:47 AM
@Izaizaiza - This and The Batman are by far the best thing to happen to DC since Nolan's trilogy. I highly recommend watching it.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/14/2024, 11:50 AM
@Izaizaiza - I Love this show! And I really didn't like 'The Batman movie' all that much.

But this show is definitely worth the watch!
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/14/2024, 11:55 AM
@Izaizaiza -

Very good!
One of my all time faves already.
Reminds me of breaking bad but with higher production.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/14/2024, 11:55 AM
@TheJok3r - cool, thanks!
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/14/2024, 11:55 AM
@Nomis929 - Nice! I'll check it out
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/14/2024, 11:56 AM
@HulkisHoly - Wow! I'll check it out

