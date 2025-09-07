THE PENGUIN Picks Up 8 Emmy Wins Including The Award For Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

THE PENGUIN Picks Up 8 Emmy Wins Including The Award For Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Ahead of the main Primetime Emmy Awards taking place on Sunday, September 14, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held last night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

News
By MarkJulian - Sep 07, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

As previously covered, HBO's The Penguin amassed a staggering 24 Emmy nominations back in July when potential award recipients were first notified about the coveted honor.

The number of award categories at the Emmys has increased over the years, and ever since 2016, the awards ceremony has unfolded over two nights.

First up this year is the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were held last night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. There will be more Creative Emmy Awards handed out tonight, ahead of the main awards ceremony on September 14.

With one night already under wraps, there are a number of shows already celebrating a massive number of wins, including the Colin Farrell-led spin-off of The Batman.

The show has already secured 8 wins and is poised to take up many more between tonight's festivities and the televised ceremony next Sunday:

• Best Original Score
• Best Special Visual Effects
• Best Sound Mixing 
• Best Sound Editing
• Best Contemporary Costumes 
• Best Prosthetic Makeup 
• Best Contemporary Makeup 
• Best Contemporary Hairstyling

The Batman fans can tune in next Sunday to find out if The Penguin will also take home the award for Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series,  and whether Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti will take home little golden statues for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, respectively.

After a lengthy period of stagnation, things are now picking up on director Matt Reeves' The Batman Epic Crime Saga.

The script for the sequel has finally been completed, it's HBO spin-off is taking up several coveted Hollywood awards, and a production start date has been narrowed down to Spring 2026, along with the sequel locking in its release date.

As far as Penguin's role in the upcoming sequel, Farrell has confirmed that Oz doesn't have a lot of scenes but he's happy to work with Reeves and the cast again, in any capacity. "I don’t have many scenes, I don’t believe, but I’ll be there for whatever. Matt Reeves is so brilliant," said Farrell.

The Batman: Part II, is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

A Far Too Early Ranking Of 2027's Marvel And DC Movies From Least To Most Anticipated
Related:

A Far Too Early Ranking Of 2027's Marvel And DC Movies From Least To Most Anticipated
THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Responds To F*cking Racist And Stupid Backlash To His Jim Gordon Casting
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Responds To "F*cking Racist And Stupid" Backlash To His Jim Gordon Casting

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Forthas
Forthas - 9/7/2025, 11:10 AM
Well deserved! Funny...where are all the people who claimed that people were tired of grounded films? Once again it is beating out the color saturated Saturday morning cartoons masquerading as TV shows in viewership and awards. What people are tired of is James Gunn and his slapstick live action shows.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/7/2025, 11:19 AM
@Forthas - DC is known for their grounded, serious, and darker films. Gunn has turned it into Marvel Lite, which is why Superman won't surpass MOS at the box office (No DCU film will for that matter).

The Penguin is Prestige TV. Peacemaker is a live action saturday morning cartoon that no one watches or cares about. There's a reason one was showcased on HBO and the other only on MAX
Forthas
Forthas - 9/7/2025, 11:22 AM
@WalletsClosed - EXACTLY!!!! I could not have put it better myself!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/7/2025, 11:29 AM
@Forthas @WalletsClosed this circlejerk between you is beyond laughable. Keep crying over Snyder working at McDonald's. Peacemaker isn't going anywhere, Gunn isn't going anywhere. They're two sides of a coin
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/7/2025, 11:38 AM
@bobevanz - Peacemaker is getting cancelled after this season buddy. I'm sure the people there over at MAX and WB are comparing the viewership numbers between Penguin and Peacemaker. You think they're going to continue with something that's not even charting in the top 10? Let's be honest, when Penguin released, it was the talk of the town. Who do you know irl that's watching slopmaker?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/7/2025, 11:43 AM
@WalletsClosed - the ONLY reason Superman won't pass MoS is because of China's box office. That's literally it. Superman made more domestically. Stay mad all you want. Snyder had three chances to make Superman work. What a [frick]ing loser lol. Peacemaker will never get canceled! You live in a little bubble, just because you don't like these things DOESN'T MEAN OTHERS THINK THE SAME WAY. Look at the reviews from every site or aggregate. Up 22% from last season. You're so [frick]ing delusional it's insane! Man Of Tomorrow will make more than Batman vs Superman, make a bet? I'll delete my account if I'm wrong. I won't be though. Stay mad ya dweeb
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 9/7/2025, 11:57 AM
Snyder created a retarded emo Superman, who let his dad die but saved the dog. Then he lost every fight in the second film. No wonder certain little gimps relate more to that version.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/7/2025, 11:19 AM
The Last of Us should have won that
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/7/2025, 11:20 AM
The best comic book project in years and it might be the last great comic book project. THIS is what people want. This is what gets eyes and acclaim. Not garish garbage like Orgymaker
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/7/2025, 11:33 AM
Well deserved. Bryan Cranston won for guest actor on The Studio. The Pitt won a good amount as well. This has been a fantastic year for television, not so much for CBM's. Then again Superman beat Marvel for the first time in 17 years. I'm sure that's nothing... lmao plus WB is near a billion dollars from their four medium budget horror movies. Add F1, Superman, and Minecraft and they're cooking thanks to Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca. Amazon let them go and Marvel let Gunn go. Time to run it back!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/7/2025, 11:41 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image


User Comment Image


User Comment Image


User Comment Image


User Comment Image



User Comment Image







User Comment Image
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/7/2025, 11:59 AM
Deserved; was an outstanding season.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder