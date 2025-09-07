THE PENGUIN Picks Up 8 Emmy Wins Including The Award For Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

As previously covered, HBO's The Penguin amassed a staggering 24 Emmy nominations back in July when potential award recipients were first notified about the coveted honor.

The number of award categories at the Emmys has increased over the years, and ever since 2016, the awards ceremony has unfolded over two nights.

First up this year is the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were held last night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. There will be more Creative Emmy Awards handed out tonight, ahead of the main awards ceremony on September 14.

With one night already under wraps, there are a number of shows already celebrating a massive number of wins, including the Colin Farrell-led spin-off of The Batman.

The show has already secured 8 wins and is poised to take up many more between tonight's festivities and the televised ceremony next Sunday:

• Best Original Score

• Best Special Visual Effects

• Best Sound Mixing

• Best Sound Editing

• Best Contemporary Costumes

• Best Prosthetic Makeup

• Best Contemporary Makeup

• Best Contemporary Hairstyling

The Batman fans can tune in next Sunday to find out if The Penguin will also take home the award for Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series, and whether Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti will take home little golden statues for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, respectively.

After a lengthy period of stagnation, things are now picking up on director Matt Reeves' The Batman Epic Crime Saga.

The script for the sequel has finally been completed, it's HBO spin-off is taking up several coveted Hollywood awards, and a production start date has been narrowed down to Spring 2026, along with the sequel locking in its release date.

As far as Penguin's role in the upcoming sequel, Farrell has confirmed that Oz doesn't have a lot of scenes but he's happy to work with Reeves and the cast again, in any capacity. "I don’t have many scenes, I don’t believe, but I’ll be there for whatever. Matt Reeves is so brilliant," said Farrell.

The Batman: Part II, is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.