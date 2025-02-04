THE PENGUIN Showrunner Elaborates On Batman's Absence From The Series: "He Doesn't Have A Spidey-Sense"

During The Penguin's first season, the Falcone family is killed, Crown Point is rocked by an explosion, and Oz Cobb murders his way to the top of Gotham City's underworld.

As for Robert Pattinson's Batman...well, he's nowhere to be seen beyond the Bat-Signal finally lighting up the sky in the movie's closing moments.

Talking to Empire Magazine, The Penguin showrunner Lauren Lefranc once again addressed the Dark Knight's absence from the hit HBO series. "What Matt reiterated to me early on is that it’s a big city and Batman can't be everywhere," she explained. "He doesn't have a Spidey-sense that tingles.

"But just because we don’t see Batman in our show doesn't mean he's unaware or uncaring," Lefranc continued. "The events that have taken place in Gotham City, and the repercussions that come with them, will carry into the next film."

Reeves has already shared details about a scrapped Batman cameo and last November, The Batman director shared a story reason for the the vigilante's distracting absence from the spin-off TV series.

"This was a time of great turmoil in the city, it's literally the week after what happened," the filmmaker explained. "Much of the city is in desperation, so police can't get everywhere, there's crime everywhere, it's a very, very dangerous time.

"[Batman’s] out there trying to grapple with the aftermath of everything that happened, which to some degree he blames himself for."

It appears Batman was simply too busy to get involved with the gang war between Oz and Sofia Falcone; it's a convincing enough explanation, albeit one that it's easy enough to pick holes in should you choose to do so.

Much has been said about Pattinson's Caped Crusader being integrated into the DCU. However, with at least one of the possibilities being that the actor didn't want to make the leap to television for a cameo in The Penguin, we wouldn't bank on him joining the Justice League quite yet.

Addressing the possibility of merging The Batman with the DCU, Reeves has said, "I mean, it really comes down to whether or not it makes sense. What's been great is there was a story that I wanted to tell that we're calling The Epic Crime Saga which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. It's been important to me to be able to play that out."

"What the future brings, I can't really tell you," he added. "I have no idea right now except that my head is down now about getting The Batman Part II shooting and to make it something special which is, of course, the most important thing."

Pushed on whether he thinks Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will eventually join the DCU, a flustered Reeves replied, "I don't know. We'll have to see where that goes."

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.