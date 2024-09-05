THE PENGUIN: Sofia Falcone Makes Her Move In New Teaser For HBO's THE BATMAN Spin-Off

An extended TV spot for The Penguin has been shared online, and this latest look at HBO's The Batman spin-off series features quite a bit of new footage, as the formerly incarcerated Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) re-enters the picture.

The first trailer revealed that Sofia had been locked away in Arkham for an unspecified amount of time, but has now returned to take over her late father's criminal organization - much to the chagrin of Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell).

This promo suggests that Sofia and Oz will be joining forces, but previous reports have indicated that it was the Penguin who was responsible for her little stint in Arkham, so we wouldn't be at all surprised if this alliance is short-lived.

UPDATE: Max has also released a longer trailer featuring more new footage.

Despite rumors to the contrary, we recently learned that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight will not appear in the show.

“I don’t feel like it’s missing something fundamental,” Matt Reeves told SFX. “I feel like it’s an extension of what is fundamentally there. We know this is the world of Batman. You’re going down a different alley. So the spectre of Batman is there. The spectre of the Riddler is there. The spectre of everything that happens in the last movie is there. It informs it. And it’s exactly where we begin.”

“Matt’s films are through the lens of the Batman, so you’re high up, looking down on the city,” added showrunner Lauren LeFranc. “It’s a different perspective. With Oz, you’re in the city streets, you’re in the grit and the muck and the grime. He’s looking up, wanting to claw his way to the top. I think Gotham is an interesting enough city that it deserves to have more doors unlocked within it, and for us to walk through those and see what we think.”

Max recently released a full trailer for The Penguin, which you can check out below.

The Penguin also stars Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.