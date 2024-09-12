THE PENGUIN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed

THE PENGUIN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed

The first wave of reviews for The Penguin have been counted and a Rotten Tomatoes score has now been generated. What is it and how does it compare to The Batman? You can find the answer to that here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 12, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The review embargo for The Penguin lifted earlier today (you can read our roundup of verdicts here) and that means we now have an all-important Rotten Tomatoes score for the HBO/Max series. 

The Batman spin-off was originally conceived as the first of a slate of Max-exclusive TV shows set in Matt Reeves' Bat-verse. Projects set in the GCPD and Arkham Asylum didn't pan out, leaving The Penguin to bridge the gap between The Batman and The Batman II.

As we write this, The Penguin sits at 91% based on 32 reviews. From what we can tell, the vast majority of critics were given access to the entire 8-episode season. With that in mind, it's unlikely to be a bait-and-switch akin to Secret Invasion which dipped massively in quality after the first two instalments were offered for review. 

For context, The Batman is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% score, while Gotham - which also explored The Penguin's origin story - sits at a combined 77% based on all five seasons. 

We don't know whether the plan is for The Penguin to get a second season, particularly when DC Studios has its own DCU plans which, Elseworlds or not, these rival projects do interfere with to some extent. 

After all, James Gunn - who attempted to incorporate the Arkham-set series mentioned above into the DCU - faces the challenge of releasing The Brave and the Bold around the same time as The Batman II. Comparisons and creative overlaps will surely be inevitable. 

Check out The Penguin's Tomatometer reveal below.

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on September 19.

RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/12/2024, 2:40 PM
User Comment Image
🌹
Colton
Colton - 9/12/2024, 2:49 PM
I will never understand the interest in Rotten Tomatoes or this websites need to create an article about it.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/12/2024, 2:51 PM
@Colton - Your 2nd question kind of answers your 1st one.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/12/2024, 3:09 PM
@Colton - I'm glad I'm not the only one
Colton
Colton - 9/12/2024, 3:49 PM
@BlackStar25 - Theres literally no question in that comment
Forthas
Forthas - 9/12/2024, 2:49 PM
James Gunn right about now...

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/12/2024, 2:51 PM
Not Shocking At All....Cant wait.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/12/2024, 2:53 PM
I guess that's good news and I hope it succeeds.
Will I be watching instantly? No.

As big of a fan I am with DC, I thought "The Batman" was a dull, bland, contrived, 'already-been-there' story that tried to be too grounded. Bats has lots of fantastical villains that need to be explored on the big screen. It's time to let loose the sci-fi elements of the Bat-verse.

Reeves needs to be shown the door and WB just needs Gunn's "The Brave and the Bold" series to be its own thing.

and the Penguin's face just looks old, super wrinkly. and unbelievable.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/12/2024, 3:14 PM
@lazlodaytona - The Batman was a fantastic first entry, you will not be missed lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 2:54 PM
Cool , congrats to the cast & crew in regards to the positive reception so far!!.

Looking forward to this since it seems good imo…

Hearing a lot of praise Cristin Miloti and Colin Farrell especially with some saying this take on Penguin has become one of the best comic book villains on screen thus far which is exciting (granted some might disagree with that but oh well)!!.

User Comment Image
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 9/12/2024, 3:07 PM
I’m really excited for this, I don’t really know why, but I am.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 3:11 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - same

I didn’t think I could ever be excited for something Pe Gunn-related but here we are lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/12/2024, 3:10 PM
[frick] Rotten Tomatoes, all the homies use IMDB
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/12/2024, 3:41 PM
Awesome. This take on the Penguin is one of my favorites.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/12/2024, 3:43 PM
Exactly what should’ve been expected.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 9/12/2024, 3:56 PM
Without having seen any of it yet, the one thing that drives me crazy is how The Batman ended with Catwoman telling Batman that there would be a war in the streets to try and grab up power.

So I'm wondering how the events of this show can be happening and Batman isn't stepping in to stop it.

Again, that's just an initial thought with little to go off of. But it seems odd for him to not be in it at all trying to stop criminals from rising to power.

