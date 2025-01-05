There's An Obvious Villain For Future THE BATMAN Projects We're All Missing

There's An Obvious Villain For Future THE BATMAN Projects We're All Missing

A widely unknown villain/anti-hero that has never appeared in live action or animation, but has appeared in video games, could make a great villain in future Reeves installments.

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Jan 05, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

With rumors once again swirling that Mister Freeze will be the villain for The Batman Part II, something I am dying to see, there’s another, lesser known villain that seems to be set up more directly than any other. We’ve never seen this villain in live action or even animation as far as I know. 

This villain is Anarky. 

Anarky made his debut back in 1989 in Detective Comics #608 as a villain for Batman. For those who don’t know, Anarky’s real name, in most stories, is Lonnie Machin. He’s a young man, sometimes even a teenager depending on the story, who is fed up with all sorts of different things about society and decides chaos and anarchy are the only true ways to live in this world. He uses chaos and anarchy to upend governments he believes are unjust and that brings him to Batman. In some stories, Anarky is even presented as an anti-hero who isn’t always on the opposite side of Batman. 

Let’s take it back to the events of The Penguin. The most common issue in the show is dealing with the aftermath of the Riddler’s terrorist attacks on Gotham City. We see the attack from a different perspective when Vic, the series’ heart and soul, is sitting on a rooftop with friends and his home is washed away. We see hundreds of people struggling to make ends meet, living in homes without power or on the street, and more. Taking it back a bit further to The Batman, a common theme is classism and something along the lines of “the rich get richer and the poor get poorer”. 

Anarky has been used to tackle common social issues before. He’s been used as a vehicle for criticisms of capitalism, the forward movement of environmentalism, and, of course, economic inequality. With Batman being a hero that is rich, and Reeves commenting on Batman’s shift in morals moving forward, Anarky could make for a great villain. 

The people of Gotham in The Batman and The Penguin are seeing extreme poverty and massive corruption exposed in their government. Systems put in place to protect them are being abused and the maddening effects of this knowledge are creating terrorists. This scenario seems prime for a villain like Anarky to make an appearance. Reeves could continue the theme he lightly touched on in The Batman of the Dark Knight creating his own villains. Riddler was obsessed with Batman and assumed Batman knew they were operating together. A man who gets his face crushed by Batman says to him, “I’m vengeance,” essentially the Caped Crusader’s slogan. Anarky could continue this idea and possibly be presented as an anti hero.

If Freeze really is going to be the villain of The Batman Part II, Anarky could still work as a secondary villain. Superhero movies have been plagued in the past with having too many villains (lots of older Batman movies, Spider-Man 3) but Reeves can clearly handle stories with multiple characters. There are absolutely no plot details confirmed at the moment, but if Freeze has some kind of vendetta against the elite of Gotham or even the crime families, Anarky could fight alongside him. 

If you’re interested in reading comics that feature Anarky, the character had his own series in the 90s. During the New 52 run of Red Robin, one of the alter egos of Tim Drake, Anarky made regular appearances as well. In the excellent Batman: Zero Year storyline, Anarky has a heavy presence. He also appeared in Batman: Arkham Origins, a game considered to be the worst of the Arkham franchise by many fans, but is still a fun game to play. 

What do you think about Anarky being a villain in The Batman Part II or Part II or potentially appearing in a series between them? Let me know! 

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/5/2025, 10:03 AM
I could definitely see it work. However, his beef should be the Riddler. He's the one that shouted the rich sucked, but proceeded to drown a poor neighbourhood.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 10:09 AM
@bkmeijer1 - good point lol

However Riddlers beef seemed to be with the entire city moreso and just how he hated it given his own experiences
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/5/2025, 10:25 AM
@bkmeijer1 - lol That's a very good point. Maybe Anarky could be inspired by Riddler but hate him at the same time.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/5/2025, 10:04 AM
If they use Anarky, there won’t be a part 3
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/5/2025, 10:26 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - You don't think so? I think they could make it work amd still do a part three.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/5/2025, 10:09 AM
Cool but why are you holding back? tell us who they cast to play him.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/5/2025, 10:26 AM
@HashTagSwagg - True. I believe it's whoever your profile pic is.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/5/2025, 10:13 AM
Look mate, it's one thing to make a wish list of things you'd LIKE to see in The Batman 2, but it is another thing to claim that Anarky seems to be set up for the sequel.

There is literally no basis that they have been setting this character up more than any other character that hasn't already appeared on screen yet.

This is just a lie.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/5/2025, 10:24 AM
@GiverOfInfo - I used language like "could", "possibly", and "if" to communicate that it's all specualtion. It's possible that it could happen if I'm picking up on potential hints. No lies.

View Recorder