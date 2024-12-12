Who Is DC's Clayface? Everything You Need To Know About THE BATMAN PART II's Rumored Lead Villain

Who Is DC's Clayface? Everything You Need To Know About THE BATMAN PART II's Rumored Lead Villain

Yesterday evening, the news broke that DC Studios is developing a Clayface movie. However, the villain is also expected to be The Batman Part II's big bad! Here's everything you need to know about him...

By JoshWilding - Dec 12, 2024 12:12 PM EST
The news broke yesterday that Mike Flanagan (The Fall of the House of Usher) is writing a Clayface movie for DC Studios. This will likely be set in the DCU, serving as the tragic origin story of the villain we'll eventually see in action in Creature Commandos

However, we've also learned that Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II features Clayface in a lead role, suggesting he'll be the sequel's big bad. This will be a welcome change from familiar faces like The Joker and Scarecrow and he's a villain who, as you'll soon see, would be a great match for the World's Greatest Detective.

Like most DC Comics characters, there have been multiple versions of Clayface. Over the decades, he's been portrayed in vastly different ways and we're now bringing you up to speed with our breakdown of who and what this sinister Batman is (along with what that means for these upcoming movies). 

5. He's Not Just A Giant Mud Monster

a97175dd-fa62-47f1-9700-a7c3156145cc-copy

While it's easy enough to imagine the "comic-accurate" Clayface fitting into James Gunn's DCU, we'd imagine many of you are confused about how a villain like this could suit the grounded world established by Reeves in The Batman

Well, the first iteration of Clayface debuted in the 1940s, mere months after The Joker. At the time, Basil Karlo was little more than a deranged B-List actor and killer who dressed up as the sinister "Clayface" character he'd played in the past. 

Furious he'd been recast in the monstrous role, Karlo went on a killing spree that saw him target the cast of the film made without him. Batman and Robin eventually hunt him down, of course. 

Matt Hagen was the first Clayface with shape-shifting abilities and bought the villain back into the spotlight in Batman: The Animated Series. So, which version of this villain will we see in these upcoming movies?
 

4. There Are Multiple Versions Of Clayface

f8vf-N9-ZBVDnx-RJ9nu-LBci-E

The Golden Age's Karlo eventually gained shape-shifting abilities but, as we mentioned above, his origin story is rooted in reality. As for Hagen, he was an adventurer who turned into a monster after encountering a radioactive pool of protoplasm.

In Batman: The Animated Series, Hagen was portrayed as an actor who used an anti-ageing cream to look younger. After getting on the wrong side of its creator, Roland Daggett, Hagen is doused in a vat of the stuff and becomes the "classic" Clayface you all know from the comics.

The third Clayface was Preston Payne; he was largely forgettable but horribly scarred (a plot point which could come into play in either movie). There's also a female Clayface, Sondra Fuller, and forgettable efforts like Cassius Payne, Peter Malley, Todd Russell, and Johnny Williams.

With multiple versions to pick from, we could see any one of them on screen and perhaps even an amalgamation. 
 

3. His Powers And Abilities

Gallery-Char-1920x1080-3-BMSM-28-10-600-58d2be95745c33-76097018-copy

Unsurprisingly, each version of Clayface has different powers in the comics. As noted, Karlo originally had no special abilities but instead wore a horrible clay mask (he'd later use cell samples from the third and fourth iterations to shapeshift his very DNA). 

Hagen can only change his appearance temporarily and must return to a pool of protoplasm to recharge. Payne could melt people with a single touch, Fuller had the same abilities as Hagen - albeit without the need to charge herself up - and Malley could dissolve others with a look. 

The villain's main power is, of course, the fact he can look and sound like anyone. In Flanagan's DCU-set movie, we'd imagine him being the mud monster you see above. As for The Batman Part II, common sense says he'll perhaps change his appearance with creepy masks. 

Whatever the case may be, there are a multitude of ways for Clayface to be portrayed on screen regardless of the universe he calls home. 
 

2. He's Been Batman's Ally And Enemy

Batman-One-Bad-Day-Clayface-1-2

During "The New 52" era of storytelling, Karlo unleashed a master plan which saw him impersonate Burce Wayne in his role as Wayne Industries CEO. He even figures out that Bruce and Batman are one and the same, a situation the Caped Crusader manages to talk his way out of. 

This was far from the first time things got personal between the vigilante and Clayface; during the Hush storyline, the villain uses the shape-shifter to impersonate Jason Todd, simply to mess with the Dark Knight's mind. 

Then, there's the time Clayface became a bona fide hero. Reformed, he joined a team of heroes including Batman, Batwoman, Orphan, Robin, and Spoiler. 

While we don't necessarily expect to see that in either the DCU or Bat-Verse, Flanagan has expressed a desire to explore Clayface's tragic backstory and will likely be portrayed in a sympathetic light. As for Reeves' version...well, we're guessing he'll be a serial killer.
 

1. What Do We Know About Live-Action Clayface Plans?

SW-Clayface-copy

At this stage, not much. Flanagan has spent the past few years sharing his hope to bring Clayface to the big screen, saying: "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy."

As we've alluded to several times in this feature, we expect the filmmaker to track this character's descent from actor to killer to monster. It's also possible the version we've seen in Creature Commandos is the second or third Clayface rather than the one Flanagan plans to focus on.

What of the Bat-verse? Well, seeing as we don't expect that "Clayface" to be a mud monster, chances are he'll be grounded in reality and more akin to the 1940s version. So, even if we get two Basil Karlos, for example, they'll be different enough for it not to matter. 

While Clayface is expected to have a prominent role in The Batman Part II, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be the only villain or even the main big bad. He may even be doing the bidding of someone like Hush...
 

grif
grif - 12/12/2024, 12:22 PM
bmtas version or gtfo
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/12/2024, 12:25 PM
@grif - I also recommend the Burtonverse version introduced in this years “Batman: Resurrection” novel. Very cool origin unique to the situations created in 89’s Batman.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/12/2024, 1:21 PM
@grif - zero chance. He will be a serial murderer who is like an evil Ethan Hunt wearing life like masks. Hard to see this being good but hope I'm wrong. Hopefully Clayface isn't Reeves' primary villain
Iports
Iports - 12/12/2024, 12:24 PM
The 90s animated version was my favourite version of him ! I just can’t see him in a realistic grounded universe! He belongs in the fantastical side and he be a amazing villain would
Make for some fun and cool looking fight scenes with Batman that we havnt seen yet done
Thing94
Thing94 - 12/12/2024, 12:25 PM
He's the lead villain in The Batman 2? Since when was that confirmed?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/12/2024, 12:30 PM
@Thing94 - I was wondering the same thing. Seems like Josh is acting as if that is a sure thing, but I only remember rumors. And those rumors could have actually been the fact that a standalone Clayface movie was being made.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/12/2024, 1:21 PM
@Shivermetimbers - he says Variety heard this was the case
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/12/2024, 12:28 PM
IF Reeves version uses Clayface, and I think that is a BIG if, it would undoubtably be the original version that does not shape shift or have the look of a giant mud monster. Hopefully Flanagan's version is more like the BTAS version though.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/12/2024, 12:29 PM
🤔😳💭 OT:

RDJ -> Dr. Doom
Chris Evans-> Captain Hydra
ScarJo -> Madame Masque
Mark Ruffalo -> Maestro
Chris Hemsworth-> ???
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/12/2024, 12:31 PM
@KennKathleen - I'd love to see Maestro on screen.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 12/12/2024, 12:33 PM
Said this before but with the amazing makeup/prosthetics they pulled off for penguin, a grounded take on Clayface could be really cool.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/12/2024, 12:34 PM
Nothing's been confirmed so far about Clayface being or not in The Batman Part II.

As for the DCU version if Mike Flanagan wants to portray him as this tragic figure then he'll have to borrow from the 90s series because that is objectively the most sympathetic and bittersweet portrayal.

There is also however the one from The Batman 2004 animated series where it was a recurring character cop that ended up turning into the mud monster thanks to the actions of the Joker. His name was Ethan Bennett.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 12:36 PM
@NinnesMBC - yeah

Ethan made up for that show and was Bruce Wayne’s best friend.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/12/2024, 12:40 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I forgot that detail, literally slipped off my mind. He's the other sympathetic version after Matt Hagen.

The Batman Part II, if he's gonna be in it, would easily be modeled after The Caped Crusader TV show's version that also borrowed from the Golden Age iteration.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 12:42 PM
@NinnesMBC - agreed most likely

Granted they could use any version and make them sympathetic if they need to.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/12/2024, 12:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - For me it would have to be a mix of the Hagan and Ethan version because they were victims. The Golden Age version comes off as petty and also evil, not much to connect to.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 12:52 PM
@NinnesMBC - fair enough , we’ll see
Forthas
Forthas - 12/12/2024, 12:35 PM
Since Clayface is in the DCU...

User Comment Image


... he will NOT appear in Matt Reeves Batman.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/12/2024, 1:22 PM
@Forthas - like Batman?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/12/2024, 12:39 PM
Clayface needs to be prison scene'd
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/12/2024, 12:39 PM
The downside of going for a tragic Clayface is that the character couldn't have this bone-chilling bookend that still hits the spot years later.



Hopefully investing in all of this is worthy rather than pursuing more important characters that actually need the spotlight.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/12/2024, 12:52 PM
In the Penguin MAX series his girlfriend full named was Eve Karlo.

User Comment Image

Coud she actually be Basl Karlo disguised as Eve?
MahN166A
MahN166A - 12/12/2024, 1:03 PM
@Nomis929 - THAT WOULD BE PRETTY [frick]ING AMAZING! Especially since we saw her in her apartment with Sofia and they have that conversation of her wearing different outfits and transforming herself into whatever her client's (especially Oz) want her to be. Add on to that the fact that she is able to play roles such as pretending to be Oz's mother for his own self gratification.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/12/2024, 1:08 PM
@Nomis929 - the one think I didn't like about the show was them turning the penguin into Chris Chan
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/12/2024, 1:23 PM
@Nomis929 - doubtful
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 1:00 PM
I definitely think if we get him in The Batman Part 2 , it will be akin to the Golden Age version mixed with maybe Caped Crusader (which Reeves was a producer on)…

User Comment Image

By the way, I liked that show but never heard much about it in here so what did ya’ll think?.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/12/2024, 1:04 PM
"Burce Wayne?" Mr Wilding?

The PC Crowd are going to step on anything with "disfigured villain" in, so I hope they leave that place-holder open for a third act Harvey Dent.

Clayface could still work as a body-horror / tragedy.

Whatever they go with - make it exciting - in a 90 minute movie.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/12/2024, 1:24 PM
The “giant mud monster” version or nothing.
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 12/12/2024, 1:26 PM
Burce Wayne? Josh, if you’re not going to do one of the basic tenets of your job (which is to proof read before publishing), at least turn on spell check and autocorrect. Moron.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 12/12/2024, 1:30 PM
Preston Payne isn’t “largely forgettable” he’s one of the most fascinating Clayfaces. He can’t touch anyone without them turning to clay and he’s obsessed with his inanimate mannequin girlfriend.

Ethan Bennett is super underrated and filled the spot of Harvey in the animated The Batman 2004.

I’d be happy if they focus on Karlo, Hagen, Payne or Bennett . They all have great qualities

