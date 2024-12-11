CLAYFACE Movie Moving Forward At DC Studios With DOCTOR SLEEP's Mike Flanagan Penning The Script

DC Studios is reportedly in the early stages of developing a movie around classic Batman villain Clayface, with Doctor Sleep and The Fall of the House of Usher director Mike Flanagan writing the script.

By RohanPatel - Dec 11, 2024 10:12 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: Variety

Variety is reporting that a Clayface movie is officially moving forward at DC Studios, with Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep; The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) attached to write the screenplay. 

Flanagan and Trevor Macy, his partner at Intrepid Pictures, pitched the potential film to James Gunn and Peter Safran over a year ago, and it looks like the idea won over the new DC bosses as they've issued a formal greenlight.

Plot details remain under wraps, but what we do know is that Clayface won't be a villain in the feature, which makes sense considering that back in 2021, Flanagan, when asked which DC movie he'd like to make, said, "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy."

Filming is tentatively scheduled to begin early next year, but due to his commitments on Universal's new The Exorcist film and to Amazon MGM Studios' Carrie series, Flanagan is unlikely to direct the feature, so the studio has been looking around for a director to take on the project and it sounds like they're closing in on someone as the trade says to expect an announcement in the coming days, if not sooner. 

It remains unclear whether Flanagan pitched the film to be part of the DC Universe or to be part of Matt Reeves' The Batman universe or to be its own thing entirely. However, while it may be a possibility, we can probably rule out Flanagan's film being part of Reeves' universe, as according to their sources, the script for The Batman II features a prominent role for Clayface, although that remains subject to change with Reeves still fine tuning elements before production begins next year. 

Clayface is one of the more iconic members of Batman's rogues' gallery, and has previously been played in live-action by Malachi Throne (Batman '66), Kirk Baltz (Birds of Prey TV), Brian McManamon (Gotham), and Lorraine Burroughs (Pennyworth). 

The character is likely better known to audiences from his animated appearances, having been voiced by Ron Perlman (Batman: The Animated SeriesThe New Batman Adventures; Justice League), Lou Scheimer (The New Adventures of Batman), Steve Harris (The Batman), Wallace Langham (The Batman), Nolan North (Young Justice), Fred Tatasciore (Teen Titans Go!), Alan Tudyk (Harley QuinnCreature Commandos), Jun Fukuyama (Suicide Squad Isekai), and Dan Donohue (Batman: Caped Crusader).

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 Recap And Review - Less Time, More Information But Not Enough
James Gunn Discusses DC Studios' New Intro; Says SUPERMAN Will Be DCU's MGM Lion
James Gunn Discusses DC Studios' New Intro; Says SUPERMAN Will Be DCU's "MGM Lion"

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/11/2024, 10:32 PM
Alan Tudyk or GTFO.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/11/2024, 10:33 PM
Jonathan Major or GTFO....by Majors of course
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 12/11/2024, 11:49 PM
@Malatrova15 - Salla sama samalei, buttplug!!!

Seal! Seal!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/11/2024, 10:34 PM
Again, this is the DCEU all over again. No plan, no logical road map, just random projects with nothing in common.
newhire13
newhire13 - 12/11/2024, 10:39 PM
@TheJok3r - He said a year ago that there would be Elseworld movies so let’s not act surprised that they’re making Elseworld movies lol
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 12/11/2024, 11:23 PM
@TheJok3r - Don't care

This has all sorts of potential..hope it gets a decent director.
Gambito
Gambito - 12/11/2024, 11:40 PM
@TheJok3r - there is something in common:

Joker film
Penguin Show
Bane and Desthstroke film
Clayface

Making this part of the dcu alongside bane would be a genius way to establish a strong rogues gallery before the brave and the bold
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/11/2024, 10:40 PM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/11/2024, 10:42 PM
This feels kind of random even for an Elseworld a type of thing, but I think a filmmaker like Flanagan wanting to do it is the biggest catalyst. Could be interesting just as a piece of horror/tragedy.

My pick for Basil Karlo:
User Comment Image
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 12/11/2024, 11:29 PM
@MisterBones - umm..why..he's a ok actor..buy I just don't see it

You should be thinking of guys like this. .

Javier Bordem
Liev Schreiber
Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Just examples.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 12/11/2024, 10:43 PM
Now I've seen everything
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/11/2024, 10:46 PM
I think after Folie a deux and the SPUMC, there needs to be a pause on villain centric movies.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 10:52 PM
@MCUKnight11 - granted these are series but the likes of Penguin and Agatha showed you don’t need to make them heroes or anti-heroes to make them compelling so hopefully that’s the case here
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/11/2024, 10:52 PM
@MCUKnight11 - as much as I think villain centric project can be phenomenal, it's become the new Hollywood trend to milk comic villains now, regardless of quality. It's just blatant bullshit now. So unfortunately, I completely agree with you. There needs to be a massive pumping of the breaks on this gimmick for a hot minute.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/11/2024, 10:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I did like those two so maybe it just works better on tv.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 11:01 PM
@MCUKnight11 - perhaps

You could delve into the character more then while movies require shorthand’s like making them anti-heroes so you can have the audience on board quicker
Forthas
Forthas - 12/11/2024, 10:58 PM
This is so stupid! I heard that his idea was to do a grounded version so it could work that way. But if James Gunn likes the idea then it is probably a dumb thing to do. He probably announced this because Clayface appears to be in the Suicide Squad 3...oops...I mean...ahh...Creature Commandos so he is trying to drive people to the show since nobody is watching it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/11/2024, 11:12 PM
@Forthas - hey ...i managed to watch half of spisode one this week....it has nice colors, and some cool ammm...its a good show
Forthas
Forthas - 12/11/2024, 11:20 PM
@Malatrova15 - I hear that it is just OK and not a game changer when trying to build hype around a new shared universe.
Pampero
Pampero - 12/11/2024, 10:59 PM
No, thank you
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 11:00 PM
I think this will likely fall into the Elseworlds banner instead of being a part of the Reevesverse or the DCU which I’m cool with tbh…

I hope they take some inspiration for this apparent tragic horror thriller from BTAS of him being an actor that was disfigured in an accident until he came across this special untested cream that allowed him to change his face but after which, you could have it have its side effects start to affect him and begin to change him slowly into this monster in the vein of “The Fly”.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I am concerned about someone else being at the helm of a script Mike Flanagan wrote since he’s almost always directed every single project he’s written but I’ll remain cautiously optimistic for now!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/11/2024, 11:02 PM
That's a Win. Flanagan is excellent. Hope we get Tudyk to star.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/11/2024, 11:20 PM
I’m so confused.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 12/11/2024, 11:25 PM
Malachi Throne technically didn't play Clayface--he was 'False-Face', though in the comic book based on Batman '66 (issue #23, specifically), he's definitely revealed as Basil Karlo and does turn into Clayface.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 12/11/2024, 11:27 PM
No one cares. Or not enough people. And even those people want to see Superman, Batman, Wonderwoman in good films, then team them up. It feels like a no-brainer, but okay. I guess they think people will sit through whatever this is (tag line: "Boy did Batman pick the wrong week for a vaction from Gotham!") without any trust in the studio or current value in the brandname for cinema. I mean, my fingers are firmly crossed, but Superman literally has to be epoch-making level good.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/11/2024, 11:32 PM
Dear God, another DC confusion, what the [frick] is going on there? DCU, Reeves World, Elseworlds. For [frick]s sake. Make up your [frick]ing minds.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 12/11/2024, 11:37 PM
Don't do it, Mike!

User Comment Image
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 12/11/2024, 11:43 PM
Flanagan is the best horror writer out. He is gonna kill it. I hope he directs🥹💪🔥😎

