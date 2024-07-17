THE DARK KNIGHT: New Hot Toys Figure Gives Heath Ledger's Joker His Own Twisted Version Of The Batsuit

THE DARK KNIGHT: New Hot Toys Figure Gives Heath Ledger's Joker His Own Twisted Version Of The Batsuit

Hot Toys has unveiled a new figure called "The Joker (Batman Imposter Version)" which sees Heath Ledger's Clown Prince of Crime don the Caped Crusader's Batsuit in his own distinct style. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2024
The Dark Knight put a bold new spin on The Joker courtesy of a transformative take on the Clown Prince of Crime from the late Heath Ledger.

While Joaquin Phoenix came close to reaching the same heights as his predecessor (Suicide Squad star Jared Leto did not), no one has managed to top what Ledger did in the eyes of most DC fans. 

Had the Oscar winner not died, he'd have reprised the role in The Dark Knight Rises. It's been said that it would have boiled down to little more than an Arkham Asylum-set cameo, though others believe he could have joined Bane in unleashing chaos on Gotham City. 

Regardless, we now get a glimpse at what might have been thanks to a new Hot Toys figure which introduces "The Joker (Batman Imposter Version)."

Here's the official description of the upcoming 1/6th scale which will be limited to only 3000 pieces:

Prepare for a mind-bending twist on the Clown Prince of Crime! Casting aside his classic look, the designers at Hot Toys have manifested a captivating new interpretation – the Joker, donning the very mantle of the Dark Knight himself. Introducing our Artisan Edition of The Joker (Batman Imposter Version) 1/6th scale collectible figure that blurs the line between hero and villain. 

This singular creation is meticulously crafted to capture Heath Ledger's unforgettable performance, every chilling detail has been lovingly reproduced - the Joker's twisted grin, the patterned scars, the maniacal glint in his eyes. Yet the real scene-stealer has to be the green coiffed hairstyle, brought to life through the use of wool hair implant techniques. And there’s the specially designed Batsuit, a riot of purple and green hues splattered with the Joker's signature paint. It's a deliciously deranged twist that will have you questioning the very nature of reality.

Prepare to be haunted by this figure's sheer presence. Adorned with an array of sinister accessories - guns, batarangs, grenades, playing cards – the Joker stands ready to unleash his anarchic plans. Will you have the nerve to stand against him, or will you succumb to the allure of his madness? This is your chance to command the power of duality, to delve into the darkest recesses of the Clown Prince's mind.

The collectors among you will likely recognise this as a relatively laze re-use of the new Joker head sculpt and an all too familiar Batsuit which has simply been repainted. Still, the "Artisan" Joker is highly sought after (due to the real rooted hair) and there's no denying this is a statement piece.

You can take a closer look at this new Joker Hot Toys figure below.

In The Dark Knight, with the help of allies Lt. Jim Gordon and DA Harvey Dent, Batman has been able to keep a tight lid on crime in Gotham City. But when a vile young criminal calling himself the Joker suddenly throws the town into chaos, the caped Crusader begins to tread a fine line between heroism and vigilantism.

The movie's cast includes Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Morgan Freeman. It would go on to become the first superhero movie to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Dark Knight is currently streaming on Max.

DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/17/2024, 7:30 AM
I'd love to see a live action joker wear a Batsuit and commit violent vigilantism on corrupt officials / mob bosses 🤣

