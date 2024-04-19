BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE Director Zack Snyder FINALLY Explains The Infamous Martha! Scene
BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE Director Zack Snyder FINALLY Explains The Infamous "Martha!" Scene
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/19/2024, 11:08 AM
I didn't think his Batman was that bad really.
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/19/2024, 11:13 AM
Ok lets play pretend Affleck isn't the very best on screen Batman ever..
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/19/2024, 11:34 AM
@narrow290 - Let's not because Affleck is the very best onscreen Batman ever.

Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/19/2024, 11:14 AM
His Batman could have been great, and in my mind, it's the best casting for the character ever... Ever... Even though the movies we're not good.

Same with Cavill. With a different director and a writer, those two could have been part of some pretty great DC films. Ah, well... onward, not backwards!
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 4/19/2024, 11:15 AM
Hands down Affleck’s Batman is my favorite! Love his intensity. He played him as a very flawed human being with obsession to control the world around him and that is Batman!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/19/2024, 11:18 AM
@JonAwesome - Mine too.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/19/2024, 11:15 AM
He was a great Batman. [frick] all that.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/19/2024, 11:17 AM
I Would've loved to see him in a solo Batman Movie.

Strking Terror...the Best Part!
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 4/19/2024, 11:24 AM
Wh.. Why does this article exist?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/19/2024, 11:26 AM
Comments back on the lists?

Okay, BvS was his best ever, imo, but I would put The Flash at number 2, not for the Batman stuff but for the Bruce stuff.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/19/2024, 11:28 AM
but I just realised this isn't of list of the best Batfleck appearances but of the movies that Batfleck was in. And I can't really rank them. They're all pretty bad. Def wouldn't put ZSJL at the top though. I think the Whedon Cut is slightly better.

Actually I think it'd be the same list. BvS then The Flash. Then the rest.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/19/2024, 11:29 AM
What is this article lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/19/2024, 11:30 AM
@GhostDog - the reasons he gave for the Flash appearance being no 2 are so weird lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/19/2024, 11:30 AM
A list article that we can post comments on?.

😱

I still need to see The Flash and The Snyder Cut in its entirety so I can’t really comment on those.

However , while people remember a somewhat goofy Batman in JL (Bats does have a sense of humor depending on the iteration), i moreso remember scenes like this which were welcome albeit unearned addition…

?si=iRalRGBU7wJpOcwM

Overall , conceptually I thought this version could work but execution wise it wasn’t really for me.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/19/2024, 11:36 AM
His best was in BvS to be honest.


He’s my second favorite Batman , after Michael Keaton.

His Batman solo film will always be one of those things like Nicholas Cage’s Superman movie , shame it didn’t happen.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/19/2024, 11:43 AM
OFF TOPIC.

Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver Rotten Tomatoes Score is available 13% with 23 Reviews Tomatometer.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/19/2024, 12:02 PM
The f#ck is this?

Posts like this are the reason any legit criticism towards the DCEU and Snyder's vision are thrown out by fans of that franchise as nothing more than hating.

Know why you hate what you hate. Otherwise you turn into a parody with less than zero self-awareness.

