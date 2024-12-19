Jesse Eisenberg Is Embarrassed To Admit That BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE "Hurt" His Career

Jesse Eisenberg Is Embarrassed To Admit That BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE &quot;Hurt&quot; His Career

Jesse Eisenberg reflects on his role as Lex Luthor in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, admitting that the DCEU movie "hurt" his acting career due to the backlash it and his performance received.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman vs. Superman

Zack Snyder's vision for the DCEU was undeniably unique and his Mark Zuckerberg-inspired Lex Luthor proved incredibly divisive. Ironically, The Social Network's Jesse Eisenberg was tasked with playing the villain and, well, he did the best with what he had to work with.

The actor first played Lex in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised his role in Justice League's post-credits scene. It appears that the idea from there was for Eisenberg to team up with Deathstroke in Ben Affleck's version of The Batman, though the "Whedon Cut" of Justice League had him make plans to form the Injustice League.

Looking back at his past roles in a new interview, Eisenberg admitted that Batman v Superman marked his first true career setback as an actor.

"I was in this 'Batman' movie and the 'Batman' movie was so poorly received, and I was so poorly received," he recalled. "I’ve never said this before and it’s kind of embarrassing to admit, but I genuinely think it actually hurt my career in a real way, because I was poorly received in something so public."

"I’ve been in poorly received things that just don’t see the light of day, and for the most part, no one knows, but this was so public, and I don’t read notices or reviews or movie press or anything, so I was unaware of how poorly it was received," Eisenberg added. 

His career did recover but Lex Luthor appears to be a role he'd rather forget. The character lives on, though, and has since been played by Jon Cryer in the Arrowverse and Michael Cudlitz in Superman & Lois. Next up is Nicholas Hoult in James Gunn's Superman

In 2021, Batman v Superman writer Chris Terrio revealed that the movie originally had a much darker ending for Lex:

"The studio seemed to take this position after BvS that my writing was too dark and that this was their problem. But what they didn’t mention was that, for example, in the draft of the Batman/Superman script that W.B. had developed - [which was] the draft I was handed when I joined the project - Batman was not only branding criminals with a bat brand, he also ended the movie by branding Lex Luthor."

"That ending was a point over which I explicitly went to the mat with the studio again and again. I argued that Batman cannot end the movie continuing this behavior, which amounted to torture, because then the movie was endorsing what he did."

"It’s one thing if Batman begins the movie as a dark version of himself whom we don’t recognize, but he has to see the error of his ways and remember his better self in the course of the movie. By the end of the movie, he needs to be the Batman we know, and he has to be ready to go and create the Justice League. Otherwise, I said, what was the point?"

Check out the full interview with Eisenberg in the player below. 

CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 12/19/2024, 5:35 AM
I was embarrassed to have witnessed it
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/19/2024, 5:38 AM
Garbage casting in a garbage film, worst Lex Luthor in history, and the third worst casting in a superhero film of all time.

So glad the snyderverse is dead, buried, and far behind us now.

Good riddance!!

In Gunn We Trust!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/19/2024, 5:46 AM
I never understood when a genuinely good actor gets cast in a bad role in a badly directed and written movie and the general public blame the actor(s) involved and not the writers, directors, and producers.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/19/2024, 5:53 AM
@SonOfAGif - yeah I thought he could have been much better. The whole movie was off. Superman was too brooding. Batman 1 percent possibility rationalization to kill Superman, Martha. The whole movie was not good. It wasn’t the casting. Affleck could have been the best Batman but they had him go around to everyone telling them he’s Batman. Camille has charm they just didn’t let him use it. If they made lex stand up straight and not butcher doomsday, just a bad story
elgaz
elgaz - 12/19/2024, 5:56 AM
@SonOfAGif - Because ultimately, the actor is the one putting in the performance. They have to sell it. That's their job, and they get paid well to do it in big budget productions like this. I've seen some truly terrible films with actors who still elevate the otherwise $hitty writing and production because their performance is just so good. I don't think Eisenberg is that actor. He's a good actor, but I don't think he's a phenomenal actor. His take on Lex - twitchy, muttering to himself, prone to hyperbolic outbursts and that fast-paced and slightly higher pitched voice - just wasn't for me. I think another actor would have delivered the same lines in a very different way. I see the character of Lex Luthor as calm, measured, confident and in control. His never came across like that truly.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/19/2024, 6:07 AM
@elgaz - While I do agree that an actor has to sell the part for the production, I disagree that it's their fault when a character falls flat. The director is the one telling them how they want the scene to go and the director selects the best shots and acting sequences to make the scene. He's a great actor and I'm positive if he was told to act differently he would have. Zack Snyder wanted Lex to act like that.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 12/19/2024, 5:53 AM
Glad he acknowledges it was a Batman movie when it should have been a Superman sequel.

Not his fault, the character was just poorly written and Snyder was off the reigns without Nolan around.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 12/19/2024, 5:59 AM
@Conquistador - ""That ending was a point over which I explicitly went to the mat with the studio again and again. I argued that Batman cannot end the movie continuing this behavior, which amounted to torture, because then the movie was endorsing what he did.""


Got to say i didn't know that about Terrio's involvement...i'll give him back some credit.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 12/19/2024, 5:55 AM
I always felt bad for him, it wasn’t his fault he was pitched a role by Snyder and his weird Social Network Lex turned out to be a failure. You have to put a certain amount of trust in a Director’s vision. And unfortunately he was another thing of the many things Snyder got wrong, rather than right.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 6:27 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - I think it would have been better if we got something like this rather then the neurotic tendencies, twitchy and jittery version we got.

?si=cmOeg1auw5mEEoXf
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/19/2024, 5:57 AM
I actually didn't hate his version of Lex Luther.

He was quite snarky and more of a psychopath at times. Not sure about you guys but I was looking forward to seeing him set up the Legion of Doom or whatever it's called.

Nolanite out

So where is my trailer?!
Fogs
Fogs - 12/19/2024, 6:11 AM
@Nolanite - It was terrible. Just re-watch it.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/19/2024, 6:26 AM
@Fogs - I have many times and it hasn't changed how I feel about him playing Lex Luther.

At least we can say that it was a different version that we haven't seen before.

Nolanite out

Where is my [frick]ing trailer?!
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/19/2024, 5:58 AM
I would have loved to have seen snyders/wb face when Jessie brought this point up 😅


Anyways I don't feel his lex was that bad writing wise, he was just a bit too nerdy for people. I would have liked to seen what he could have done in the role but oh well.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/19/2024, 6:06 AM
@BraveNewClunge - terrio**
Fogs
Fogs - 12/19/2024, 6:12 AM
He was way too annoying with all the mannerisms. The guy was more like a batman villain than Lex.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 6:15 AM
Honestly , I thought he did well with the material he had but the direction & characterization to an extent for me were the bigger issues.

I actually am cool with the idea of a Mark Zuckerberg
-esque Lex but I think they overdid it with the neurotic tendencies (which seemed to come from his childhood abuse) because I think otherwise his performance is good in some instances such as this..

?si=MDi_PwW96xM0Z4c_

He honestly felt better to me at the end of JL where those tendencies seemed to be gone and he was calmer but oh well.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/19/2024, 6:17 AM
Trying to catch up to MARVEL'S success was the greatest error. The Snyderverse just did too darn much all at once. Nothing had room to grow, because everything was simultaneously in the way.

It seems like Gunn is attempting to world build, but with the understanding of telling main plot points while nodding at building blocks that may be utilized another time. If done right, he could set up an amazing platform. I'm not excited yet, but my optimism IS growing...
MadThanos
MadThanos - 12/19/2024, 6:24 AM
The main issue was rushing things out.

The right thing to do would be to make a Batfleck movie, show this seasoned Batman, show how he became increasingly violent and conclude the movie showing that maybe there's still something inside that guy. Then, the BvS introduction should have been the extra scene of the Batfleck movie.

That was his validation.

