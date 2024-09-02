James Gunn Reveals His Title For A (Hypothetical) BATMAN And SUPERMAN Team-Up Movie

James Gunn Reveals His Title For A (Hypothetical) BATMAN And SUPERMAN Team-Up Movie

Though we have no reason to believe that this is something currently in the planning stages, James Gunn has revealed his title for a potential Batman and Superman team-up movie...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 02, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman vs. Superman

While Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice certainly has its defenders, it's probably fair to say that it wasn't the Dark Knight/Man of Steel team-up movie a lot of fans were hoping for.

With the advent of the rebooted DCU and new movies focusing on Superman and Batman on the way, there's a good chance we will see these iconic heroes share the screen again at some point, and it sounds like DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn may have given the idea some thought.

The Superman director was asked what he would call a "hypothetical" team-up movie featuring just those characters on Threads, and revealed that is title would be World's Finest.

Image

Some have taken Gunn's response as a hint that a World's Finest project is actually in development, but if that was the case, something tells us he wouldn't have answered the question. We're sure the possibility has been discussed, but it's very early at DC Studios, and we still don't even know who will take on the roles of our new Caped Crusader in The Brave and The Bold.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has also been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

As for The Brave and the Bold, The Flash director Andy Muschietti is still on board to helm the project (as far as we know), which will also introduce a very different Robin in the form of Damian Wayne, a "murderous tween raised by assassins who also happens to be the son Batman never knew he had."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

