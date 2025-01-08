BLACK PANTHER: More Details On Plans To Recast T'Challa; At Least One Actor Reportedly Turned Down The Role

BLACK PANTHER: More Details On Plans To Recast T'Challa; At Least One Actor Reportedly Turned Down The Role

Following reports that Marvel Studios is looking to recast T'Challa in the MCU, we have a few additional details, including the fact at least one actor has turned down the chance to play the superhero...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2025 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Marvel Studios Casting Director Sarah Finn never misses and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther remains one of her greatest finds. 

The actor sadly passed away in 2020 after battling cancer and Marvel Studios ultimately decided against recasting the role. Instead, the hero died off-screen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and his younger sister, Shuri, inherited the mantle. 

Boseman played the hero in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame; following in his footsteps won't be easy and it appears at least one actor was wary of attempting to do so after being offered the role

In Jeff Sneider's full report, we learn that Marvel Studios approached at least one Hollywood star last year to take over as T'Challa, only to be turned down. It also doesn't sound like this new version - widely believed to be an aged-up Toussaint, Black Panther and Nakia's son - is a lock for Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars

Here's an excerpt from Sneider's piece (via Screen Rant):

"With Marvel reshuffling the deck in advance of 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' and Robert Downey Jr. coming back not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom, I’m told that the door is firmly open for T’Challa to be recast via the magic of the multiverse."

"I heard that an actor was actually offered the role this past fall, a couple of months after Downey’s big reveal at Comic-Con, but they turned it down, not wanting to jeopardize their career momentum by stepping into Boseman’s gigantic shoes, which may be too big to fill, even for Hollywood’s most talented Black actors."

"Now, it’s unclear whether T’Challa will appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday,' or 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' but I think it’s fair to assume that whoever is cast as the character will reprise the role in 'Black Panther 3,' which has been discussed by everyone from Ryan Coogler to Denzel Washington."

With Black Panther 3 set to be released post-Avengers: Secret Wars, it makes sense for that to be where we meet this new T'Challa. The MCU is expected to be softly rebooted with several roles recast, and Black Panther being among them makes sense.

Letitia Wright received praise for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but some controversial social media activity came close to derailing the sequel at one stage. 

For what it's worth, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has said, "It's not a recast it's an older version of his son from Black Panther Wakanda Forever." We'll see what happens. 

BLACK PANTHER Rumor Claims That T'Challa Won't Be Recast - Marvel Looking For An Actor To Play His Son
Related:

BLACK PANTHER Rumor Claims That T'Challa Won't Be Recast - Marvel Looking For An Actor To Play His Son
BLACK PANTHER: 6 Actors Who Could Play The MCU's New T'Challa In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS And Beyond
Recommended For You:

BLACK PANTHER: 6 Actors Who Could Play The MCU's New T'Challa In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS And Beyond

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 1/8/2025, 3:26 PM
This isn't a recast. It's casting T'Challa, son of T'Challa.

The only consideration is the age of the character. Maybe they'll put him in the Young Avengers lineup.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 1/8/2025, 3:58 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - It’s more or less the same thing though. It’s like they think they’ve found a loophole that won’t offend anyone, when in reality they’re finally doing what they should’ve done for Wakanda Forever.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/8/2025, 3:28 PM
More than likely we will get T'Challa Jr aged up due to either time travel or a Multiversal event. It will allow for T'Challa to rest in peace and also his son to be the next T'Challa.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 3:32 PM
If this is true then I still would rather it just be a grown up version of Toussaint/T Challa II then a multiversal variant of Boseman’s character…

Not only would it be less complicated/convoluted imo but an actor getting the chance to craft their own take rather then having to emulate & likely be compared to Chadwick would be more appealing to them imo.

Also we don’t even know the age range they are going for when it comes to this recasting if it is T’Challa’s son since it could just be teenager which is more or less in real time or adult due to post SW soft reboot shenanigans.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/8/2025, 3:43 PM
Give it to the Jonathan Majors!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/8/2025, 3:50 PM
@Conquistador - Damn, wouldn't that be something
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/8/2025, 3:49 PM
I don’t know who gave Leticia praise.

She was a terrible black panther, Nemo stole the movie.

Anyway, let’s not get biased because of Chadwick’s death. They should have recast the role in the first place. It was a dumb ass move, you change Bruce Banner, Dusty, why not T Challa, any brother could have played that role and I truly believe Chadwick would have wanted that.

For [frick]s Sake
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/8/2025, 3:58 PM
My vote for an older T'Challa goes to...

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

Or

JONATHAN DAVISS
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/8/2025, 4:13 PM
@xfan320 - User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder